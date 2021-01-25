ALLPORT — The West Branch wrestling team has just 15 on the roster this season, but will be able to cover most of the 13 weight classes provided they stay healthy and maintain their weights.
“Our numbers are very low again this season with only 15 kids on the varsity roster and 12 in junior high, but that’s just part of being a small school, and the commitment a grueling sport such as wrestling requires,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Fortunately, we will be able to cover almost all of the 13 weight classes as most of our kids are spread out from 106-215. The kids we have in the room have attended all mandatory practices thus far; however, I always would like for them to do more in the off season.”
While overall depth is a problem for the Warriors, varsity experience is not as 12 of the 14 kids on the roster are returning letterwinners. Seniors Will Herring, Hayes Jones and Ethan Yingling, juniors Billy Bumbarger, Conner Bordas, Tyce Cantolina and Parker Johnson and sophomores Logan Folmar, Aaron Myers, John Myers, Landen Pase and Kaleb Sallurday make up the large group of letterwinners that Bainey hopes will put in the work to make the season a success.
“We have 11 letterwinners back from last year, which is always exciting,” he said. “However, just being a letterwinner doesn’t determine success. We need guys to continue to buy into the program as other teams have in the past if they are going to have the success as other teams have.
“Currently, we have an underclassman who leads by example and we are hoping it rubs off on the entire team. My entire staff has been with me as we enter our 13th year and we are very driven to be successful and expect the same from our student athletes.”
Three newcomers, freshmen Landon Bainey, Hunter Scharrs and Tyler Wilson, round out the roster and are expected to make an immediate impact.
“We don’t pull freshmen up just to fill spots at West Branch and expect all three to contribute this year,” Bainey said. “Landon is a very talented freshman who works extremely hard and is doing all the extra work a coach dreams of. Whether attending M2 or 4M for extra practices during the week or lifting with his personal trainer Dan Bainey at NLT, he is constantly focused on wrestling year round. Landon has earned six PJW State medals and three MAWA National Championships and is currently ranked fourth in the state per PA Power Wrestling rankings, and is an athlete we are hoping others on the team follow.
“Hunter and Tyler are also going to be called upon to make an immediate impact if we are going to get back to being a contender for a district title. This year is definitely a difficult one as everything is condensed which gives us much less time to instruct, making it all the more reason to have put extra work in.”
With the pandemic and the school stoppages and protocols that have come with it, goals may be a bit different for the Warriors this season. Bainey says the biggest goal is simply to do the most with the opportunities that are afforded to the team.
“Our number one goal is to complete the season.” he said. “We currently have 14 duals scheduled with the hopes of adding three more. If we can complete the duals and get all the kids to have a chance in sectionals all the way through states, the team part will be a success.
“We have three seniors who you would like to get to end the season on their own note; however, what this virus has definitely taught us is that you are not guaranteed tomorrow. Take advantage of every opportunity given to you and make the most of it.”
West Branch had just one wrestler make it to regionals last season in Yingling, while three others (Cantolina, Herring and Sallurday) all came one match way from advancing. Those four, along with freshman Bainey look to make postseason noise again this year. And Coach Bainey hopes that the rest of his team has a postseason run on the radar as well.
“I hope they would all have post season aspirations; however, wrestling is a sport that requires you to do the extra work be it extra practices, lifting, eating healthy and/or sleeping properly,” Bainey said. “Those who make that commitment are usually the ones you see standing on the podiums at the end of the year.
“This year is so difficult with the advancement process from sectionals being added and a super regional to only eight kids making it to states. This is Will Herring and Ethan Yingling’s senior year and we are hoping they can make a deep run come post season.”
Bainey says his son Landon has particularly high goals and hopes to etch his name among the all-time greats at West Branch.
“Landon has looked up to Buzzy Maines his entire life and has very high goals of not only being a four-time state medalist but a four-time state champ,” he says. “Landon is always joking with Buzzy how his name is going on the mat next to his, but multiple times. It’s that mentality and work ethic that will help you get to where you want to be. As always, we as a staff want to get as many through as possible and our job as coaches is to have them peak at the right time….the post season.”
But for now, Bainey is just happy to be back in the wrestling room and ready to embark on another season as a coach in the sport he loves.
“I am grateful we are able to get back in the wrestling room as this sport is something I have been doing 37 years,” Bainey said. “This year and the next three are going to be something I really cherish as I get to coach my son and continue to mentor young athletes who dedicate themselves to this great sport.
“Early in the fall I thought things were looking good and we would be able to start on time and then all of a sudden the fall/winter Covid spike happened and everything shut down. I’m not going to lie, the delay of the season and possibility of losing the season really wore on me as I have been a head coach at West Branch and Tyrone for 21 years and this is my winter life.
“When we finally got the go ahead to begin season January 11, I was ecstatic as our AD (and assistant coach Davey Williamson) had busted his tail to get all winter sports teams as many matches/games as possible and we were ready to go. Myself, staff, and our wrestlers are eager to get on the mat and make the most of every opportunity we get and if we can finish the season on our own terms and leave Hershey with a few medals, then we have made the most out of a strange season.”
West Branch (2-2) hosts Mount Union Tuesday.
Roster
Seniors
*Will Herring (145), *Hayes Jones (145), *Ethan Yingling (172).
Juniors
*Billy Bumbarger (215), *Conner Bordas (126), *Tyce Cantolina (152), *Parker Johnson (138).
Sophomores
*Logan Folmar (152), *Aaron Myers (138), *John Myers (145), *Landen Pase (106), *Kaleb Sallurday (120).
Freshmen
Landon Bainey (106), Hunter Schnarrs (120), Tyler Wilson (160).
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
January
22—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m. 23—Penns Valley, noon. 23—Southern Huntingdon, 2:30 p.m. 23—at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6:30 p.m. 26—Mount Union. 28—at Northern Bedford. 30—Curwensville, 1:30 p.m. 30—Tussey Mountain, 4 p.m. Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
February
3—at Glendale. 4—Juniata Valley, 5:45 p.m. 4—Everett, 7:15 p.m. 6—at Bellwood-Antis, 1 p.m. 11—at Moshannon Valley. 16—at District 6 Sectional Tournament, TBA. 20—at District 6 Class 2A Tournament, 10:30 a.m. 27—at Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament, 1 p.m.
March
6—at West Super Regionals, TBA. 12—at PIAA Tournament, 9 a.m.