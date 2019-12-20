ALLPORT — West Branch head wrestling coach Jason Bainey knew his young team would have ups and downs this season with with 10 freshmen and sophomores in the lineup most nights and no experienced seniors on the roster.
And after a 2-0 start to the season, the Warriors have now experienced some of those downs as they dropped their third consecutive match Friday evening, falling 34-33 to Bellwood-Antis on Criteria D — most bouts won.
The Blue Devils took seven — one by forfeit — of the 13 bouts with 120 being a double forfeit to break the 33-33 tie after wrestling was completed.
“We’re forfeiting two weights — which we’re not used to — to start with, and out of our 12 kids that are wrestling none of them are seniors,” Bainey said. “We have two juniors in the lineup and the other 10 are freshmen and sophomores.
“I expected some growing pains, but the frustrating part has been bottom position. You have to get off the bottom. And the thing is with Thanksgiving and Christmas we just haven’t had time to fix these mistakes yet. This is a young group and our goal is to just keep getting better and see where we’re at in February.”
The dual meet got off to a great start for the Warriors, who led by scores of 9-0 and 21-6 as many of their lightweights got the job done.
Kaleb Sallurday hit a Peterson on Johnathan Hardy and pinned him at 1:35 in the opening bout at 113 after the competitors had already traded 5-point moves to start thematch.
After a double forfeit at 120, Parker Johnson put the Warriors in front 9-0, thanks to a 6-3 decision over Ryan Malone. Johnson built a 4-1 lead in the first period with two single-leg takedowns and fended off the Blue Devil’s challenge the rest of the way.
Bellwood got on the board at 132 when Nick Kost ankle picked Jaxon Myers to his back and later hooked up a cradle for the fall.
John Myers got those points back at 138, pinning Xander Shank with a reverse cradle at 5:28 in a bout that was tied 5-5 in the third period. Myers also had Shank in a tight cradle in the first, but ran out of time before he was able to secure the fall in that period.
Logan Folmar gave West Branch a 21-6 advantage when he used a bar and a half to turn Mike Killinger to his back and pin him at 1:25.
Bellwood-Antis began its comeback at 152, winning four straight bouts to tie things at 21-21.
Blue Devil Landon Bungo topped Aaron Myers 9-4 at 152 before Aiden Taylor scored a 6-4 decision in sudden victory over Will Herring at 160.
Herring, who weighed in at 152, bumped up to face Taylor and had an early 4-1 lead, thanks to a pair of first-period takedowns.
But Taylor was able to get an escape and takedown in the second period and then grounded Herring’s offense in the third, keeping him in the bottom position the entire period.
In sudden victory, Taylor came out on top of a flurry with 20 seconds remaining to win it.
“I didn’t have to bump Will Herring up to 160, but I wanted him to wrestle Taylor,” Bainey said. “I want to get these guys good matchups.
“If we don’t do that, we probably pin the kid at 152 and give up a fall at 60 and win 36-33, but it is what it is. I still thought we would win.”
Alex Taylor followed that up with a pin on Tyce Cantolina at 170 and Zach Cunningham picked up a 7-1 victory at 182 over Noah Hoffner to tie the dual meet at 21-21.
West Branch went back on top at 195 when Ethan Yingling muscled Jason Pluebell to his back for a quick, first-period fall (0:38), but Bellwood answered quickly at 220 when Dominic Caracciolo pinned Billy Bumgardner at 1:28.
Devil heavyweight Evan Pellegrine took a forfeit to give Bellwood its first lead of the night, but Warrior freshman Landen Pase responded by flattening Nathan Rabenstein at 2:58 in the 106-pound bout to send the dual meet to a criteria decision.
“He went out and did what he had to do,” Bainey said of Pase. “We tell the kids if you go out and take care of the business the match score will settle itself. We didn’t tell him anything but go out there and wrestle. There was no reason to put pressure on him. He went out and did what he had to do and gave us a chance.”
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they came out on the short end of bout wins to fall by Criteria D and drop to 2-3 in dual meet action.
“The unfortunate part is we’re 2-3 and we very well could be 5-0,” Bainey said. “These are matches that we’re giving away.
“I knew this was going to be a challenging year.
A lot of these guys didn’t know what to expect and aren’t used to a six-minute match yet and they aren’t used to our coaching philosophy and style. But we’re going to keep pushing them. It’s a learning year.”
West Branch is back on the mat Jan. 7, hosting Northern Bedford.
Bellwood-Antis 34,
West Branch 33
113—Kaleb Sallurday, WB, pinned Johnathan Hardy, BA, 1:35. (0-6).
120—No bout.
126—Parker Johnson, WB, dec. Ryan Malone, BA, 6-3. (0-9)
132—Nick Kost, BA, pinned Jaxson Myers, WB, 1:14. (6-9).
138—John Myers, WB, pinned Xander Shank, BA, 5:28. (6-15).
145—Logan Folmar, WB, pinned Mike Killinger, BA, 1:25. (6-21).
152—Landon Bungo, BA, dec. Aaron Myers, WB, 9-4. (9-21).
160—Aiden Taylor, BA, dec. Will Herring, WB, 6-4 SV. (12-21).
170—Alex Taylor, BA, pinned Tyce Cantolina, BA, 1:36. (18-21).
182—Zach Cunningham, BA, dec. Noah Hoffner, WB, 7-1. (21-21).
195—Ethan Yingling, WB, pinned Jason Pluebell, BA, 0:38. (21-27).
220—Dominic Carocciolo, BA, pinned Billy Bumgardner, WB, 1:28. (27-27).
285—Evan Pellegrine, BA, won by forfeit. (33-27).
106—Landen Pase, WB, pinned Nathan Rabenstein, BA, 2:58. (33-33)
Bellwood-Antis win 34-33 on Criteria D — Most bouts won