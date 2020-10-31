ALLPORT — West Branch and Curwensville renewed their rivalry on the gridiron a year early Friday night, and it was the host Warriors who made a statement by winning that first meeting, 21-14, Friday night at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
Playing on a muddy track, West Branch rode the legs of Will Herring and quarterback Tyler Biggans while making a handful of big plays on defense to upend Curwensville in the first meeting between the schools since 1998 — a game the Golden Tide won, 45-7.
The schools played each other every year from 1964 to 1998 before Curwensville left the ICC to join the Allegheny Mountain League. However, the Tide are returning to the ICC next year, so a matchup between the pair should become an annual game again.
Curwensville still holds a 22-16-1 advantage in the all-time series, but Herring and Biggans helped ensure the Warriors started off with a fresh 1-0 mark in the restart to the rivalry. The pair churned out 42 carries for 204 yards.
Herring accounted for a bulk of those yards, racking up 136 on 20 totes while scoring twice. His 53-yard touchdown rumble on the opening play of the fourth quarter proved to the deciding score/ Biggans had 22 carries for 68 yards and a TD.
“We started off on the right foot and send the correct message about what we’re about with them coming in,” said West Branch Kevin Hubler about winning the first matchup against the Golden Tide before the join the ICC.
“And, I’m sure with the way the schedules will fall, they will be just like Glendale and Mo Valley and be on our schedule every year.
“We though we could run the ball on these guys, and that was definitely the game plan. And with the conditions making the ball slick, I was a little concerned about throwing the ball. But, at the end of the day we really didn’t have too.”
Curwensville opened the game with the ball and picked up a first down before West Branch’s defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 39. The Warriors then promptly went 61 yards on its first possession to grab the early lead.
Three tide penalties aided the Warriors on the drive, including a facemask on a fourth-down play that extended the possession. Curwensville had hit with a personal foul call two plays later, while a targeting call gave West Branch a first-and-goal at the Tide 7.
Herring scored from there with 2:53 left in the quarter to cap a scoring drive that lasted nearly six minutes. Sarah Betts booted the extra point to make it 7-0.
Curwensville answered right back with a fast 3-play scoring drive to pull even. The Tide were aided by a pass interference call on the Warriors, but it was Thad Butler who did most of the damage.
Butler jump-started the drive with a 24-yard run, then scored from 23 yards out with 1:20 left in the first. Jake Mullins PAT knotted things at 7-7.
Butler proved to be the offense for the Golden Tide, as he posted 14 carries for 136 yards. He later added a long kickoff return for the Tide’s other score.
The offense on both sides pretty much dried up in the first half after those scores, as the teams combined for five punts in the second quarter. Mullins got off a couple good ones, includiong a 53-yarder that pinned the Warriors at their own 5 at one point.
West Branch made on final push to score in the final minute of the half, as a pair of 31-yard passes by Biggans to Herring and Noah Hoffner helped the Warriors quickly drive from their own 9 to the Tide 36.
It appeared the half ended on Hoffner’s long catch. but officials but one second back up, ruling West Branch got a timeout in before the half ended. However, the Warriors came up empty as Collin Jacobson picked off a Hail Mary by Biggans to end the half.
West Branch got the ball to start the second half and promptly made a statement, driving 62 yards on 12 plays — a scoring march that took 6:32 off the clock and gave the Warriors a 14-7 lead.
Herring and Biggans did all the work on the ground, as West Bramch was again aided by a key Curwensville penalty — this one an offsides call on fourth-and-2 at the Tide 30.
Biggans then came up with a huge run three plays later on third-and-11. He initially bobbled a shotgun snap as a pass rusher went by him on the outside. That opened up a lane for the QB, who ran for 12 yards. A personal foul on the play made it first-and-goal at the Tide 7.
Herring ran it to the one from there before Biggans capped the drive with a 1-yard plunge. Betts’ extra point hit the crossbar and skidded over to make it 14-7 with 5:28 left in the third.
Curwensville tried to counter, picking up a pair of first downs to get into West Branch territory at the 35, where it faced fourth-and-1. However, the Tide were called for a false start before Warrior Derek Browne came up with a huge sack to force a turnover on downs at midfield.
A penalty momentarily pushed the Warriors back before Herring broke free for a 53-yard TD run to open the fourth. Betts connected on her third kick of the game to make it 21-7.
Just like in the first half, Curwensville again answered right back as Butler returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a score.
Mullins’ kick pulled the Tide back within a score at 21-14.
They got no closer though, as West Branch’s Ethan Yingling picked off Tide QB Danny McGarry with under five minutes to play to seal the victory.
Curwensville got the ball back one more time at its own 25 with 1:37 to play, but a holding penalty coupled with another big sack — this for a loss of 9-yard by Biggans — pushed the Tide back to their own 1-yard line.
West Branch forced a turnover on downs to plays later and needed just one kneel down to finish off the victory.
WEST BRANCH 21,
CURWENSVILLE 14
Score by Quarters
Curwensville;7;0;7;7;—;21
West Branch;7;0;0;7;—;14
First Quarter
WB—Will Herring 7 run (Sarah Betts kick), 2:53.
C—Thad Butler 23 run (Jake Mullins kick), 1:40.
Third Quarter
WB—Tyler Biggans 1 run (Sarah Betts kick), 5:28.
Fourth Quarter
WB—Will Herring 53 run (Sarah Betts kick), 11:49.
C—Thad Butler 79 KO return (Jake Mullins kick), 11:38.
___
;C;WB
First downs;9;13
Rushes-yards;28-144;43-202
Comp-Att-Int;6-14-1;2-8-1
Passing Yards;38;62
Total Plays-Yards;42-182;51-264
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Punts;3-43.7;5-28.4
Penalties-Yards;11-92;6-53
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 14-136, Danny McGarry 9-2, Duane Brady 5-6.
West Branch—Will Herring 20-136, Tyler Biggans 22-68, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Curwensville—Danny McGarry 6 of 14. 38 yds., 0 TD, 1 Int.
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 2 of 8, 62 yds., 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 3-31, TY Terry 2-3. Michael Lezzer 1-4.
West Branch—Will Herring 1-31, Noah Hoffner 1-31.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—Collin Jacobson.
West Branch—Ethan Yingling.