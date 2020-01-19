HYDE — The West Branch wrestling team went 1-4 at Saturday’s Bison Duals, which were highlighted by a come-from-behind 39-36 win over eventual third-place Altoona.
The Warriors lost to eventual champ Montoursville (65-12), runner-up Benton (65-18), General McLane (59-15) and Saegertown (40-31).
The Warriors trailed Altoona 30-21 with four bouts to go when John Myers pinned his opponent at 138 to get West Branch to within three. But Mountain Lion Matt Sarbo responded with his own fall to make it 36-27.
But Will Herring (152) and Tyce Cantolina (160) closed out the dual with pins to rally the Warriors to a 39-36 victory.
Herring led the Warriors with a 5-0 day, notching four pins and a decision.
Ethan Yingling was 4-1 with two pins and two decisions.
Landen Pase (106), John Myers (138) and Billy Bumbarger (220) all added two wins for the Warriors, who slipped to 7-11 this season.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Mount Union.
Montoursville 65, West Branch 12
160—Isaac Cory, M, tech fall Tyce Cantolina, WB, 16-0, 2:06. (0-5).
170—Cael Crebs, M, pinned Hayes Jones, WB, 0:41. (0-11).
182—Gavin Livermore, M, pinned Brandon Foltz, WB, 1:29. (0-17).
195—Dylan Bennet, M, dec. Ethan Yingling, WB, 4-0. (0-21).
220—Cameron Wood, M, pinned Billy Bumbarger, WB, 0:18. (0-27).
285—Will Carson, M, won by forfeit. (0-33).
106—Brandon Wentzel, M, tech fall Landen Pase, WB, 16-1, 2:54. (0-37).
113—Cole Johnson, M, pinned Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 3:29. (0-43).
120—Kayden Frame, M, won by forfeit. (0-49).
126—Broc Lutz, M, pinned Parker Johnson, WB, 0:30. (0-55).
132—Aaron Myers, WB, pinned Alexander Oberheim, M, 3:44. (6-55).
138—James Batkowski, M, maj. dec. John Myers, WB, 13-0. (6-59).
145—Emery Balint, M, pinned Logan Folmar, WB, 3:24. (6-65).
152—Will Herring, WB, pinned Jacob Dinges, M, 2:30. (12-65).
West Branch 39, Altoona 36
170—Jones, WB, pinned Alex Yost, A, 3:36. (6-0).
182—Colin Alimond, A, pinned Foltz, WB, 4:22. (6-6).
195—Yingling, WB, dec. Josh Keirn, A, 7-2. (9-6).
220—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Marcus Day, A, 4:43. (15-6).
285—Adam Port, A, won by forfeit. (15-12).
106—Pase, WB, pinned Eli Wisor, A, 1:13. (21-12).
113—Jordan Cariucci, A, dec. Sallurday, A, 9-3. (21-15).
120—Caleb Fasick, A, won by forfeit. (21-21).
126—Damion Finnegan, A, pinned Johnson, WB, 1:39. (21-27).
132—George Boutiller, A, dec. A. Myers, WB, 10-8. (21-30).
138—J. Myers, WB, pinned William Young, WB, 3:41. (27-30).
145—Matt Sarbo, A, pinned Folmar, WB, 0:10. (27-36).
152—Herring, WB, pinned Adam Zerbee, A, 4:42. (33-36).
160—Cantolina, WB, pinned Beach, A, 5:06. (39-36).
Benton 65, West Branch 18
195—Yingling, WB, pinned Teagan Benner, B, 0:44. (6-0).
220—Zach Poust, B, pinned Bumbarger, WB, 1:23. (6-6).
285—Andrew Wolfe, B, won by forfeit. (6-12).
106—Chase Burker, B, tech fall Pase, WB, 16-1. (6-17).
113—Ethan Kolb, B, pinned Sallurday, WB, 4:27. (6-23).
120—Dylan Granahan, B, won by forfeit. (6-29).
126—Remington Morrow, B, pinned Johnson, WB, 1:06. (6-35).
132—Gable Strickland, B, pinned Jaxon Myers, WB, 0:57. (6-41).
138—Caden Temple, B, pinned J. Myers, WB, 5:11. (6-47).
145—Folmar, WB, pinned Derek Dietz, B. (12-47).
152—Herring, WB, pinned Josh Fisher, B, 0:35. (18-47).
160—Nolan Lear, B, pinned Nathan McDonald, WB, 2:51. (18-53).
170—Jake Bobersky, B, pinned Jones, WB, 0:53. (18-59).
182—Kolb, B, pinned Foltz, WB, 1:52. (18-65).
General McLane 59, West Branch 15
220—Wilson Spires, GM, pinned Bumbarger, WB, 1:45. (0-6).
285—Hunter Dickson, GM , won by forfeit. (0-12).
106—No bout.
113—Gunnar Gage, GM , won by forfeit. (0-18).
120—Gabe Bayle, GM, pinned Sallurday, WB, 5:55. (0-24).
126—Beau Caro, GM, pinned Johnson, WB, 1:40. (0-30).
132—Matt Leehan, GM, tech fall A. Myers, WB, 17-2, 3:48. (0-35).
138—J. Myers, WB, dec. Kyle Cousins, GM, 15-13 SV, (3-35).
145—Aric Sweet, GM. pinned Folmar, WB, 0:22. (3-41).
152—Herring, WB, pinned Jarod Peyton, GM, 1:12. (9-41).
160—Elijah Schreiber, GM, pinned Cantolina, WB, 3:26. (9-47).
170—Scott Litz, GM, pinned Jones, WB, 1:47. (9-53).
182—James Laird, GM, pinned Foltz, WB, 3:30. (9-59).
195—Yingling, WB, pinned Shamus Ford, GM, 5:30. (15-59).
Saegertown 40, West Branch 31
285—Canyon Smith, S, won by forfeit. (0-6).
106—Pase, WB, maj. dec. Owen Hershelman, S, 9-0. (4-6).
113—Sallurday, WB, pinned David Deets, S, 4:48. (10-6).
120—Brandon Gaus, S, won by forfeit. (10-12).
126—Alex Kightlinger, S, pinned Johnson, WB, 0:31. (10-18).
132—Jaxon Myers, WB, pinned Taylor Schultz, S, 0:19. (16-18).
138—Jaden Reagle, S, maj dec. John Myers, WB, 9-0. (16-22).
145—Kenneth Kiser, S, pinned Folmar, WB, 0:35. (16-28).
152—Herring, WB, dec. Matthew Posego, S, 4-3. (19-28).
160—Landon Caldwell, S, pinned Cantolina, WB, 0:37. (19-34).
170—Jones, WB, dec. Resinger, S, 5-1. (22-34).
182—Robert Brown, S, pinned Foltz, WB, (22-40).
195—Yingling, WB, dec. Joshua Perrine, S, 4-2. (25-40).
220—Bumbarger, WB, pinned Hunter Wright, S, 4:34. (31-40).