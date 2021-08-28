ALLPORT — Tyler Biggans scored from three yards out on third-and-goal in the first overtime and the West Branch defense held Philipsburg-Osceola out of the end zone to earn a 28-21 win Friday evening at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field in both teams’ season opener.
The Warriors rallied from a 21-7 first-half deficit, scoring a TD with 13 seconds left in the second quarter, then putting the only 14 points of the second half on the board to complete the comeback.
"Kudos to the defense," West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. "(P-O) really had us on the ropes in the first half. But we made some adjustments at halftime and didn't give up another point.
"I thought our conditioning really showed through in the second half. We hung in there."
Biggans ran 18 times for 45 yards and two scores and completed seven of his 15 pass attempts for 126 yards and two more TDs. He was also intercepted twice by the P-O defense, once by Jakodi Jones and once by Andrew Faust.
"He did exactly what we expected of him," Hubler said of Biggans. "He did a good job last year as a freshman and built on that. He does exactly what we need him to do with the offense and he makes a pile of tackles on defense."
The Mounties piled up 268 yards on the ground with Matt Martin leading the charge with 136 yards and a touchdown. Faust added 86 yards on 10 totes and Luke Hughes rushed nine times for 22 yards, scoring two 1-yard TD runs.
"Coach Vroman has run that wing-T for years and his goal is to run the ball right down your throat, and they were doing that early," Hubler said.
West Branch took the opening kickoff and marched to midfield before the P-O defense got a big sack from Luke Hughes and forced the hosts to punt.
The Mounties took over at their own 14 and needed 11 plays — all on the ground — to cover the 86 yards to paydirt. Faust had a 31-yard run to flip the field and Martin got the payoff with an 8-yard score with just 47 seconds left in a fast-moving, first quarter.
West Branch answered with a quick-scoring drive set up by Derek Browne's 30-yard kickoff return.
After a Biggans 4-yard run and 6-yard pass to Jackson Croyle moved the chains, the sophomore quarterback found Kyle Kolesar all alone behind the P-O defense for a 49-yard TD strike.
Emma Bucha booted the first of her four PATs to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:51 to play in the first half.
P-O responded with a 9-play, 65-yard drive that culminated with the first of Hughes' TD runs at 5:38. Mountie quarterback Ben Gustkey connected with Martin on a 31-yard pass play to convert a third down early in the drive.
On the first play of the ensuing Warrior possession, Jones stepped in front of a West Branch receiver and picked off Biggans, returning the ball to the 21-yard line.
P-O needed four plays to find the end zone as Hughes plunged in from a yard out to finish it off and give the Mounties a 21-7 advantage at 3:53 after the third of Carson Long's three extra points.
West Branch went on an 80-yard drive following the Hughes score, chewing up all but 13 seconds of the first-half clock.
Biggans hit Owen Koleno on pass plays of 25 and 28 yards to get the Warriors deep into P-O territory, kept the drive going on a 2-yard sneak on a fourth-down conversion and finished off the drive with a 13-yard scoring strike to Croyle.
West Branch lined up for the extra point, but the game was stopped due to lightning in the area, sending the teams to the locker room for a 30-minute delay.
When play resumed, Bucha kicked the PAT and the teams finished the second quarter. After a 3-minute break, the second half began.
P-O turned the ball over three times in the second half on fumbles, one setting up a Warrior TD drive and another snuffing out a long march of its own.
The Mounties made a big play on defense early in the third quarter when Faust intercepted Biggans at P-O's 20. But the Mounties gave the ball back two plays later on a fumble.
The Warriors were unable to take advantage of the field position (the P-O 39) as a pair of penalties pushed them back and forced a punt.
P-O muffed the punt and West Branch took over at the visitors' 15-yard line. Just three plays later, Biggans bulled in from the 3-yard line and Bucha tied the game at 21-21 with 4:39 left in the third.
The Mounties started the next series on its 33 and marched to the Warrior 29, but fumbled again and West Branch's Parker Johnson pounced on the loose football.
Both teams had two more possessions in regulation, but neither was able to score, forcing overtime.
"The rain delay didn't help. I thought it really affected both teams," P-O head football coach Jeff Vroman said. "There were cramping issues. I really thought it took away from the game. But they made a few more plays than we did, that's what it comes down to."
West Branch got the ball first at the 10-yard line in OT and Biggans scored from three yards out on the third play.
P-O got its chance from the 10, but was only able to move 1-yard in three plays, forcing a fourth down play.
The Warriors were called for pass interference in the end zone, moving the ball to the 5 and giving P-O one more play.
But the West Branch defense stopped Martin three yards shy of the goal line to hang on for the win.
"I think West Branch played a nice football game," Vroman said. "They moved the ball consistently at times, and we didn't make some plays. But the turnovers in the second half were the key to the football game. I told the kids we have to suck it up. We have to wake up in the morning and prepare for our next game."
The Mounties had 15 first downs and 308 yards of offense, while the Warriors moved the chains 12 times and gained 240 yards.
P-O is back on the road in Week 2, traveling to Bellefonte. West Branch visits Claysburg-Kimmel.