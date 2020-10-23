FLINTON — The West Branch Warriors had four first downs in the first half — all of which came on a single drive. The visitors found themselves down 24-7 to the Glendale Vikings going into the locker rooms at the half Friday night at Dr. Roy F. Baker Athletic Field.
But from there, West Branch mounted a furious comeback and took its first lead of the game with just 29.6 seconds remaining and just held on for a 34-30 victory.
“We made some great adjustments at halftime defensively that let us stop them,” Warriors head coach Kevin Hubler said. “I’ve said from day one that this offense is at its best when it’s a two-headed monster between your feature back and your quarterback. And then when you sprinkle in the receivers, it’s tough to stop.”
That two-headed monster consisted of freshman quarterback Tyler Biggans and running back Will Herring, as they had 113 and 111 yards on the ground, respectively. Herring scored three touchdowns and Biggans ran for one and threw another, as he was 7-of-11 for 110 yards through the air.
Of those 110 yards, wideout Noah Hoffner hauled in 103 of them on five receptions — including a 38-yard reception in the first quarter to set up West Branch’s lone first half score of Owen Graham with a 2-yard reception — and a 32-yard catch on the game-winning drive on a second-and-13 at their own 16-yard line.
“Biggs throws a heck of a deep ball,” Hubler said of his quarterback. “We’re constantly preaching high and outside — we catch it or nobody catches it. Man, when he’s on, it looks good.”
But it was literally a tale of two halves, as the Vikings dominated early and often. While the score was knotted up at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, West Branch ran only eight offensive plays in the second quarter — two three-and-outs — as Glendale dominated on the ground with Suds and Zeke Dubler.
Suds Dubler had 92 yards receiving and 80 yards rushing, including three touchdowns, while Zeke Dubler led Glendale with 87 yards rushing and added 17 yards receiving.
“Athletically, making big plays has not been an issue for us,” Glendale head coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “We are blessed with those type of players. We just haven’t been able to gel and overcome the mental setbacks and it’s frustrating. We’re better than what we’re showing and we can’t turn that corner.”
Ethan Cavalet added a 37-yard field goal with 1.2 seconds in the second quarter as Glendale took the 24-7 lead into the half. But from there, West Branch was the better team.
“It starts with me,” Trexler said. “Coming out of halftime, we weren’t prepared to play. It’s like we accepted the first half’s performance enough. We knew going in that West Branch was a good football team. Just because their record is what it is, they’re a very good football team and they’re getting better each week. We just make a lot of mental mistakes and they’re hard to overcome.”
Hubler said they made great adjustments and enjoyed running some no-huddle offense in the second half.
“We’ve been practicing that for six years and we’ve sprinkled it in a minute before halftime (here and there),” Hubler said. “But to run it for nine minutes? That was a blast.”
After being stifled for the first half, Herring got the Warriors ground game churning and quickly cut the Glendale lead to 24-13 with 9:54 left in the third quarter on a 16-yard run. Less than five minutes later, Herring ran another one in — this time from 13 yards out as West Branch cut the deficit to 24-21 after Biggans ran in the two-point conversion.
When it looked like all of the momentum was with the visitors, Suds Dubler picked up a 41-yard punt return to the West Branch 12-yard line. Three plays later, Suds Dubler cashed it in. After being called for an illegal touch on the two-point attempt, the Vikings led 30-21 with 11:19 to go in the game.
Glendale was actually able to get the ball back after the kickoff hit a West Branch player and the Vikings were able to recover. But after going three-and-out, West Branch gave a heavy dose of Herring to the Vikings and the senior running back scored his third touchdown of the game with 4:36 left to cut Glendale’s lead to 30-27.
The Vikings went three-and-out and Suds Dubler hit a punt that rolled for 46 yards, giving West Branch the ball back at its own 19-yard line with 3:24 remaining.
“It was fun,” Hubler said. “Obviously we didn’t want that punt to hit the ground but we went after it. We went for the block so when he angled that punt, it was putting our returner in a bad spot.”
That’s when Biggans dropped in a 32-yard bomb to Hoffner near the sideline and from there, it was Biggans and Herring on the ground. As they got inside the red zone, West Branch chewed up some clock and Biggans cashed it in from one yard out with 29.6 seconds left. Sarah Betts hit the extra point for a 34-30 lead.
However, Glendale refused to quit and on the first play at its own 40-yard line, quarterback Garret Misiura hit Suds Dubler in stride for a 38-yard gain to the West Branch 22-yard line. But on the next play, Misiura was picked off in the end zone by Camden Kopchik and a kneel down by the Warriors set the final.
Trexler was proud of his guys for battling until the very end.
“Regardless of the situation where if you look at the scoreboard and we’re not in the game, there’s still no quit,” Trexler said. “Even though we make mistakes, we’re showing heart and a desire to get better. That’s all we can build on.”
Hubler said he after being eliminated from playoff contention last week, he felt they did a great job in battling back in the very next game.
“We’re sitting at home Sunday wondering who we were going to play,” Hubler said. “It was just such a weird feeling. The week before, we had such a big playoff push. And anytime that you put that playoff push on and don’t qualify, your season’s over. There we didn’t qualify and we had four weeks left. It was odd and coaches did a great job all week keeping the kids up and the kids did a nice job all week in coming to practice, working hard and having fun. We want to win these last four and we got off on the right foot ... But 24-7 at halftime, there’s a lot of teams that just pack it in. These guys came out, drove right down the field, found new life and won the ballgame.”
West Branch improves to 2-5 and is scheduled to host Tussey Mountain next week while Glendale falls to 2-5 and hosts Williamsburg.