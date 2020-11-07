ALLPORT — West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans threw for 213 yards and a score and added a pair of short TD runs, and the Warrior defense came up with a momentum-altering play early in the second half in a 33-6 win over visiting Bishop Carroll Friday at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
Biggans scored on a 1-yard sneak with 18 seconds left in the first half to give the Warriors a 14-6 halftime lead, then added a 2-yard run early in the third quarter to push the advantage to 21-6.
“It was a weird first half. Our first drive took up seven minutes of clock and we ate up a lot of time on our second drive but didn’t punch it in,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We only had the ball three times in the first half and came away with two scores. You can’t complain about that, but we didn’t have many possessions.”
The second Biggans touchdown was set up by the defense when Will Herring jumped on a loose football at the 37-yard line after an option pitch from BC quarterback Johnny Golden went awry.
Biggans hit wideout Noah Hoffner for a 35-yard gain on the next play before bulling in from 2 yards out to give the hosts plenty of momentum.
The Warrior defense gave its offense a short field on the next Huskie possession when it stopped the visitors on a fourth down play from the BC 40.
West Branch responded with an 11-play drive that ended with a Herring 1-yard plunge with 3:55 left in the third. Herring had a pair of 8-yard runs prior to the scoring play and Biggans connected with Hoffner for a 17-yard gain on fourth-and-6 from the 36 to keep the drive alive.
Herring ran 21 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yarder that capped the Warriors’ opening drive of the game.
Hoffner caught four passes for 104 yards from Biggans, who hit on nine of his 14 attempts.
“We preached all year long that we want to be balanced, and when we actually are the offense looks really good,” Hubler said.
West Branch scored one more time, early in the fourth, going on an 87-yard drive after Bishop Carroll pinned them deep after a 44-yard punt.
The Warriors overcame a 9-yard loss on the first play of the series with Biggans hitting Hoffner for a 43-yard gain.
Two plays later, Biggans threw a 47-yard TD strike to Jackson Croyle, who was wide open down the seam. Croyle caught three passes for 90 yards in the game.
Bishop Carroll only managed 118 yards of total offense with 97 coming on its first two drives. After that, the Warrior defense shut down the Huskies, sacking Golden three times and keeping the visitors behind the chains much of the second half.
“They caught us off-guard early,” Hubler said. “We hadn’t seen that on film and we were playing a little hesitant. But once we settled in and were able to play fast, we did a good job.”
Golden was 6-of-12 for 54 yards and a 4-yard TD pass to Rohrer midway through the second quarter, in a quick-moving first half, that made it 7-6. He also had a 42-yard run in the game, but was held to negative-16 yards on his other 11 carries.
Brady George had 33 yards on six carries for the Huskies, but he left the game with an injury in the second half.
West Branch had 19 first downs and 380 yards of total offense. Bishop Carroll had just eight first downs.
Bishop Carroll finished its season at 1-7.
West Branch, winners of three straight, improved to 4-5 and finishes its season next week at Philipsburg-Osceola.
“Our goal is to get to 5-5 this year and carry it over and take on P-O next season in Week 1,” Hubler said. “We played three teams in the middle of the year that combined for one loss. It was a tough stretch for us. But the kids hung together. They battled and they got better and now we’re playing some better football.”