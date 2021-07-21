After issuing 10 walks Monday in a 13-11 loss to Clearfield, the Philipsburg-Osceola 16U Teener League All-Stars struggled with the strike zone again on Tuesday.
A trio of Blue Sox pitchers combined to dole out 11 free passes against Punxsutawney, while also surrendering seven hits — six of them doubles — in a 10-4 loss in the Area 6 VFW Teener Tournament game at James Anderson Memorial Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park.
“That’s not what I thought was going to be our issue,” P-O head coach Kevin Hahn said. “I did not think walks were going to be our issue. They all threw strikes throughout their Little League careers and teeners and jayvee.”
Punxsutawney scored two in the first, thanks to two walks and a P-O error.
The hosts by coin flip, Punxsy added a run in the third when Donnie Bender and Justin Miller clubbed back-to-back doubles off Blue Sox starting pitcher Brandon Hahn. Those were the only two hits Hahn gave up in his three innings of work.
Punxsutawney aded two more runs in the fourth without the aid of a hit as five walks and a fielder’s choice pushed the advantage to 5-0.
Miller started the fifth off with his second double of the game and scored when Nick Motter, who reached on an error, got picked off first and caught in a rundown before being tagged out.
Bryce Weaver added an RBI double later in the inning and scored on Landon Neal’s sac fly, taking the Punxsutawney lead to 8-0.
Meanwhile, the P-O offense was struggling against Punxsy pitcher Travis Keister, who was throwing BB’s.
Keister did not allow a hit until Devin Albright led off the fifth with a single. Keister was pulled two batters later after recording his eighth strikeout of the game. Keister tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing just the one hit, while walking four.
“Their pitcher was tough,” Coach Hahn said. “He throws the ball well. That young man was bringing it for a 16-year-old.”
P-O made some noise in the top of the sixth off Punxsy reliever Zeke Bennett.
Cam Mason led off and reached on an infield single and Jake DeSimone followed with a double.
After a strikeout, Devyn Suhoney reached on a fielder’s choice, which knocked in Mason.
Jamey Massung plated DeSimone with a single, and an error on the play allowed Suhoney to score. Massung ended up on the third and came home on Parker Scaife’s sacrifice fly.
But after seeing its lead shrink to 8-4, Punxsutawney answered with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Stouffer had an RBI single and Keister picked up an RBI double.
P-O got two runners on base in the top of the seventh, but Bennett worked out of the jam, closing out the 10-4 victory.
“I’m proud of the way they played,” Coach Hahn said of his team. “They didn’t quit. They could have when it was 8-0. I’m not upset with the effort. But we have to fix those walks.
“(Punxsutawney’s) a good ball team. It’s pretty obvious they’re tough. They look seasoned, and we’re still trying to figure some things out.”
P-O dropped to 0-2 in the tourney. It travels to Punxsutawney on Thursday.
Punxsutawney hosts Clearfield today in a battle of 1-0 teams.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
DeSimone cf 3110, Hahn p-lf 2000, Finnochio ph 1000, Minarchick ss 2000, Suhoney ph 1101, Massung 3b-2b 1111, Scaife 1b 2001, Albright c 3010, Prestash lf-p-rf 1000, Kephart rf-p 3000, Ivicic 2b 1000, Knepp 3b 2000, Mason eh 3110. Totals: 24-4-4-3.
Punxsutawney—10
Bennett cf-p 2100, Stouffer lf 2112, Bender rf-cf 4110, Miller ss 2320, Keister p-rf 3011, Motter rf 1000, C. Weaver c 2200, B. Weaver 3b 2211, Neal eh 1001, Miller 2b 1010, Dunmire 1b 3001. Totals: 23-10-7-6.
Score by Innings
P-O 000 004 0— 4 4 3
Punxsutawney 201 232 x—10 7 3
Errors—Ivicic, DeSimone, Minarchick; C. Weaver, Stouffer, Miller. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Punxsutawney 8. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—Bender, Miller 2, B. Weaver, Miller, Keister; DeSimone. SF—Neal; Scaife. HBP—Bennett (by Kephart). SB—Stouffer, Miller, Bender, Dunmire, Bennett 2, Keister. CS—DeSimone (by C. Weaver). PO—Motter (by Prestash). WP—Bennett 2, Hahn, Prestash. PB—C. Weaver.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Hahn—3+ IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO; Prestash—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Kephart—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Keister—4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO; Bennett—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Keister. LP—Hahn,
Time—2:05.