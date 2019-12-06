CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield boys basketball team got out to a fast start Friday night at Patton Hall, outscoring the host Golden Tide 22-10 in a dominant first quarter that saw the Bison hit 11 of their 17 shots from the field, win the battle of the boards 8-1 and force nine turnovers.
Clearfield then surged to a 46-14 lead at the half and cruised to an 82-31 victory in both team’s season openers.
“The thing I like as a coach is the kids prepared the right way, they worked hard in pregame and had great enthusiasm,” Bison head coach Nate Glunt said. “They did everything they could to put themselves in position to have success. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”
Curwensville kept it close in the early going with Trevor Lansberry and Ty Terry each hitting 3-pointers.
But Bison Cade Walker and Karson Rumsky took over, combining for 16 points in the first quarter.
Walker ended the game with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Rumsky netted 18 points, grabbed five boards and picked up three steals.
Clearfield continued pouring it on in the second quarter, getting points from seven different players on the way to a 24-4 frame.
The Golden Tide turned the ball over seven more times and made just two of their 10 shots in the frame as Clearfield went into the half with a comfortable 32-point lead.
“We don’t have any excuses, they beat us from pillar to post tonight,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “Obviously that’s a tough team to start with no matter how good you are. Nate always has his kids ready, and they play hard all the time.
“I thought our guys played hard too, but our execution was just bad tonight. And that’s on me too. We have to work on it and get better in practice. There are things we have to get better at. They say, ‘when the bullets are flying,’ so to speak, we can’t lose our head, and I thought at some points we had some of that paralysis when it got really intense, especially on offense, we just stood and watched guys dribble. Against a team like that, you can’t do that. We just have to get better, and it will be a process.”
Clearfield outscored the Tide 21-4 in the third quarter behind the duo of Rumsky and Walker once again. Rumsky scored seven points in the frame, while Walker totaled eight.
The Bison could have had an even bigger lead had they made their free throws. Clearfield was 1-of-6 in the third quarter and 7-of-17 in the game.
“We’ve got to make our foul shots, we’ve got to make our layups and we’ve got to make more threes,” Glunt said.
Curwensville put together a 13-point fourth quarter, getting six points from Scott Condon, who led the Tide with 12.
Kandyn Hudson countered with a pair of 3-pointers for the Bison, who netted 15 in the fourth to set the final at 82-31. Hudson scored nine points in the game.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.
“These kids have worked so hard in the offseason,” Glunt said. “They were ready to go. They’ve played against some good teams. And Curwensville is a well-coached team. Matt does a good job. So if you can play like we did against one of Matt’s teams, we’re really fortunate.
“We’re excited with the start and looking to move forward.”
Curwensville hosts Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.
Clearfield won the jayvee game 61-14. Adam Miller led the Bison with 12 points, while Landon Swatsworth scored six for the Tide.
Clearfield—82
Winters 3 0-0 6, Pallo 3 0-0 6, Rumsky 8 1-1 18, Lopez 2 0-7 4, Walker 11 2-5 24, Peacock 2 2-2 6, Hudson 3 0-0 9, Gearhart 0 0-1 0, Miller 2 1-1 5, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Billotte 1 0-0 2, Puckett 0 0-0 0, Thompson 1 0-0 2. 36 6-17 82.
Curwensville—31
Terry 2 1-2 7, McGarry 1 1-2 3, Lezzer 0 0-1 0, Condon 4 4-8 12, Kunkle 0 2-3 2, Lansberry 1 3-6 6, Swatsworth 0 0-2 0, Tkacik 0 1-2 1. Totals: 8 12-26 31.
Three-pointers: Hudson 3, Rumsky Terry 2, Lansberry.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 22 24 21 15—82
C’ville 10 4 4 13—31