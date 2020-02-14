ALTOONA — The Glendale wrestling team leads the four-team Progressland contingent with five in this morning’s District 6 class 2A semifinals at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Zeke Dubler, (113), Suds Dubler (126), Brock McMillen (132), Seth Dudurich (195) and Cory Johnston (220) are all one win away from a spot in the finals with Suds Dubler, McMillen and Johnston hoping for back-to-back titles.
Joining the Viking quintet in the semifinal round are four Philipsburg-Osceola wrestlers in Chase Chapman (138) Hunter Weitoish (160) Parker Moore (195) and Tyler Anderson (220).
The third-seeded Dudurich and second-seeded Moore will match up in the only semifinal battle between Progressland wrestlers.
Fourth-seeded Zeke Dubler faces Tyrone’s top seed Hunter Walls in his semifinal matchup, while Suds Dubler, the second seed, gets Westmont Hilltop’s third-seeded Conner Polacek.
McMillen, the top seed at 132, faces Marion Center’s Hunter Armstrong, the fourth seed. Johnston, who is the No. 2 seed at 220, tangles with Bald Eagle Area’s David Close, the No. 3 seed.
Chapman gets Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer in a 2 vs. 3 matchup. Weitoish, the second seed at 160, has third-seeded Ethan Marcozzi of Bishop McCort.
Anderson rounds out the area semifinalists at 220. The fifth-seeded Mountie gets No. 1 seed Jake Ryan from Mount Union.
The Vikings are third in the team standings with 91.5 points and still have a total of nine wrestlers in the tournament. Westmont Hilltop (96) and Bald Eagle Area (95) sit atop the standings.
Garret Misiura (138), Tristan Rutter (145), Baine Seilhamer (152) and Kyle Jasper (285) still remain in the consolation bracket.
The Mounties boast 12 wrestlers still in the tournament. P-O is fourth in the team standings with 89 points.
Nick Coudriet (113), Nick Bryan (120), Scott Frantz (126), Gabe Dunkelberger (132), Austin Foster (145), Alex Dunkelberger (152), Dom Shaw (170) and Chase Klinger (285) are still alive in the conseys.
Frantz had one of the biggest moments for the Mounties on the day, rallying from a 4-point deficit late in the third period to pin Southern Huntingdon’s Caden Scott with two seconds left in the bout.
West Branch will start Saturday’s consolation round with seven looking to wrestle back and earn a trip to regionals.
Kaleb Sallurday (106), John Myers (138), Aaron Myers (145), Will Herring (152), Tyce Cantolina (170), Ethan Yingling (182) and Billy Bumbarger (195) are the Warriors left in the tournament.
Cantolina, the 12th seed at 170, had one of the biggest upsets of the day when he pinned Juniata Valley’s fifth-seeded Isaac Watson in their Round of 16 matchup.
Both Aaron and John Myers went 3-1 on Friday. Aaron had two pins and a technical fall, while John had two pins and a major decision.
That helped the Warriors collect 50.5 points to put them in a 13th-place tie with Central.
Moshannon Valley’s Jake Ball (120), Alex Richner (132), David Honan (195) and Nathan Beers (285) round out the Progressland athletes still wrestling in the tournament. All are in the consolation bracket.
Glendale’s Nate Storm (106), Mason St. Clair (120) and Britton Spangle (182), Mo Valley’s Austin Shoff (138), Aaron Domanick (152) and Niko Smeal (160) and West Branch’s Landen Pase (113), Parker Johnson (126), Conner Bordas (132) and Hayes Jones (160) were all eliminated from the tournament.
St. Clair and Jones each made some noise before their exits, both going 2-2 on the day.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 11 a.m. with a round of consolations before heading into the semifinals.
The second session begins at 5:30 p.m. with the Hall of Fame inductions. The Parade of Champions and finals, consey finals and fifth/sixth-place-bouts will follow immediately.