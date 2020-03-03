HERSHEY — After getting a program record three wrestlers to last year’s PIAA Tournament, Glendale did one better in 2020 by qualifying Zeke Dubler (113), Brock McMillen (132), Tristan Rutter (145) and Cory Johnston (220) this season.
McMillen is making his third trip to the tournament, already with a silver and gold medal in hand, while Johnston is returning from a sixth-place finish last season.
“Brock and Cory have a lot of experience at this tournament so they will be able to show Tristan and Zeke that it’s just another tournament,” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said. “We’ve got to go out and control the tie ups and score some points. We’ve got to wrestle as hard as we can for six minutes to be a state champion.”
McMillen certainly knows what it takes to land on the top of the podium at the Giant Center after wrestling in the finals as a freshman and a sophomore. McMillen beat Bishop McDevitt’s Chase Shields 3-2 last season in the 126-pound final to strike gold in a weight class that had 13 seniors in it.
This season, McMillen will have to navigate a 132-pound field with 13 returning PIAA qualifiers, including five placewinners. His Round of 16 matchup will be against either Williams Valley’s Chase Esterline (30-9) or Scranton Prep’s Antonio D-Apollonio (27-6).
MvMillen (32-3) could see one of five returning PIAA qualifiers if he reaches the semifinals, including 2020 Northeast champ Kyler Crawford (35-8) of Milton. Crawford wrestled at 120 last season.
Three returning placewinners loom on the bottom of the bracket in Southeast champ Adam Jacob (32-5) of East Pennsboro, Southwest runner-up Ian Oswalt (42-6) of Burrell and Northwest champ Anthony Glasl (35-1) of Brockway.
Jacob was sixth at 113 last season, Oswalt was fifth at 120 and Glasl placed fifth at 126. McMillen beat Oswalt 3-1 in sudden victory in the Southwest Regional finals.
Johnston (36-4) has a pair of wrestlers that finished higher than him at 220 last season as well as a returning 285-pound runner-up in the way of a PIAA title.
He’ll start off with Middletown’s Quincy Reinnagel (35-8), the Southeastern third-placer in the Round of 16 before a possible matchup with last year’s fourth-place finisher at 220 in Montoursville’s Cameron Wood (43-3), the Northeast champ.
Should Johnston get past Wood, he could have a possible District 6 finals rematch with Mount Union’s Jake Ryan, who was the 285-pound runner-up at PIAAs last season. Johnston beat Ryan at districts, but lost two close decisions to the Trojan earlier in the season.
Both Chestnut Ridge’s Duane Knisely (39-3), who beat Johnston in sudden victory in the Southwest Regional finals and Wilson’s Kolby Flank (40-1), who defeated him 9-3 in the PIAA fifth-place bout last year lurk on the other side of the bracket.
“We don’t really worry about our draws at the tournament,” Dubler said. “The guys know if they are going to be a state champion they are going to have to beat some good guys. It’s important to get that first one under their belt and get things rolling.”
Rutter, a senior, is making his first trip to states and will start off with Fort LeBouef’s Joel Huck (36-13) in a pigtail bout. A victory pits him against Saucon Valley’s Thomas Spirk (29-8), the Southeastern champ who was eighth at 138 at PIAAs last season.
Familiar District 6 foes Erik Gibson (37-2) of Forest Hills and Noah Korenoski (32-13) of Westmont-Hilltop are on Rutter’s side of the bracket as is Redbank Valley’s unbeaten Ethan Wiant (37-0), the Northwest champ.
Gibson was third at 138 last season, while Wiant did not place at 132.
Northeast Regional champ Nathan Higley (36-0) of Sullivan County and Southwest champ Gage McClenahan (35-2) of Bald Eagle Area are the marquee names on the top half of the bracket.
Zeke Dubler, a freshman, is in a 113-pound bracket loaded with returning placewinners. If Dubler (35-7) gets by his pigtail opponent AJ Slayton (32-11) of Faith Christian, he’ll face off with Reynolds’ Gary Steen (44-1) in the Round of 16.
Reynolds, a junior, was third last year at 106 after winning the state title at that weight as a freshman.
South Park’s Joey Fischer (41-2), Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett (36-5) and Athens’ Gavin Bradley (36-2), who finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, at 106 last season are in the 113-pound bracket. Tyrone’s Hunter Walk (35-6) and Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (26-11), who both own postseason victories over Dubler this season, are also in the bracket.
“Every year we see some crazy things happen at states,” coach Dubler said. “The Glendale guys are prepared and ready to go. It’s going to be an exciting weekend in Hershey.”