HOUTZDALE — Ryan Sinclair scored 26 points, 24 through the first three quarters, to lead the Glendale boys basketball team to a 45-43 victory over Moshannon Valley Monday evening at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
The game was tied 30-30 heading into the final quarter, when the Vikings got eight points from Jackson Kitko and five from Loegen Smeal enabling them to pull away from the hosts.
“We preach it all the time. Team, team, team,” Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “This is a great bunch of kids to coach. They’re athletic kids. And they are all for each other. It’s one for all. They are excited when their teammates do well.”
After Black Knight Dalton Davis hit one of two free throws to make it 31-30 early in the fourth, Glendale went on a 7-0 run, thanks to a 3-pointer from Smeal and two buckets from Kitko.
But, with the score 38-33, Mo Valley coach Justin Rydbom put senior guard Greg Dufour in the game, hoping for some instant offense and was rewarded with a big 3-pointer that cut the Knight deficit to 38-36.
“I had a hunch with Dufour,” Rydbom said. “They were letting that corner wide open and I needed to get another shooter in there. It worked out.”
After the Vikings made it 40-36, Joe Bacher scored in the paint, got fouled and converted the free throw to pull the hosts to within a point of the lead, 40-39.
But that’s as close as the Knight’s got.
Jackson Kitko knocked down two free throws to give the Vikings a 42-39 lead and the visitors eventually worked the advantage to 45-40 with time winding down in the fouth.
“We work hard in practice on getting conditioned and I think that showed,” coach Sinclair said. “Plus we working on dealing with adversity and we talk about it all the time. One bad pass isn’t going to change the game. You have to continue on and play hard through it and that’s what we did tonight.
“We’re young. We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but we overcame some things tonight, some self-inflicted things. But we’re on our way up. We’re going to be fine.”
Mo Valley got a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Michael Kitko to set the final at 45-43.
“Glendale went out and executed their plan,” Rydbom said. “They executed their game plan, there is no doubt about it. We made a few mental mistakes, took some quick shots in transition when we didn’t need to. And they worked harder on the boards. They were outrebounding us and it seemed like they were getting to every loose ball. They outhustled us at times.”
Glendale led 15-8 after the first quarter, thanks to 11 points from Sinclair, who was 5-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from the charity stripe in the opening stanza.
After allowing the Vikings to shoot 7-of-11 in the first quarter and double them in rebounds, the Knights clamped down on defense in the second.
Glendale was just 3-of-13 from the field after the fast start and Mo Valley chipped away at the lead before a wild sequence at the end of the half finished with Michael Kitko drilling a shot at the buzzer that gave the hosts a 22-21 lead, their first of the game.
The teams battled back-and-forth through a low-scoring third that ended with the game tied at 30-30.
Mo Valley got four points from Joe Bacher and two apiece from Ben Murawski and Ethan Kitko, while Sinclair netted all nine Viking third-quarter points.
Sinclair added 10 rebounds and three steals to his game-high 26 points.
“Ryan’s my kid and I’m harder on him, but he plays well,” coach Sinclair said. “He’s a great ball player. The sky is the limit for him. If he comes out and gives the effort he gave tonight for the rest of the season, things will come his way.
“But ultimately he is a team player and he wants to win. We all want to win. It doesn’t matter who is doing the scoring, we want to walk away with the ‘W.’”
Jackson Kitko was also in double figures for the Vikings with 12 points. He added seven rebounds and four assists. Logan Cree pitched in with five assists.
Bacher led the Knights with 13 points and eight rebounds. Michael Kitko scored 10 points and added three steals, while Dufour netted nine points.
“Mo Valley got a good team,” coach Sinclair said. “The Kitko kid is a good shooter. Murawski and Bacher ... that’s a good team. And they’re going to do good things this year.”
Glendale (1-0) is back in action Wednesday, hosting Juniata Valley.
Mo Valley (0-1) visits Curwensville on Wednesday.
The Vikings won the jayvee game 31-24. Justin Jasper led the Vikings with 10 points. Kadin Hansel scored 13 for Mo Valley.
Glendale—45
J. Kitko 5 2-2 12, Sinclair 10 6-12 26, Monahan 1 0-0 2, Lo. Smeal 1 2-2 5, Cree 0 0-1 0, Jasper 0 0-0 0, La. Smeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-17 45.
Mo Valley—43
Murawski 3 1-3 8, Bacher 5 3-5 13, M. Kitko 4 0-0 10, E. Webb 1 0-0 2, Lyon 0 0-0 0, Dufour 3 0-0 9, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 5-10 43.
Three-pointers: Lo. Smeal; Murawski, M. Kitko 2, Dufour 3.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 15 6 9 15—45
Mo Valley 8 14 8 13—43