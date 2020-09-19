FLINTON — Northern Bedford piled up 367 yards on the ground, led by Cadin Ebersole’s 184, and a stout Panther defense held host Glendale to 84 total yards and nine first downs –just two in the second half –in a 40-0 win Friday evening at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
Ebersole only needed seven carries to reach the 184-yard total, his last tote going for 89 yards early in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers the 40-0 advantage and start the running clock.
“There were obviously some breakdowns, but that’s a great team,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “They are very physical and very well-coached. My feeling is we just got outplayed physically. There is no magic recipe to that. It just is what it is.”
The Panthers only led 14-0 at the half, but came out hitting on all cylinders in the third quarter, going on a 65-yard drive that culminated with a Brady Clark 5-yard TD run on a reverse on fourth and goal to make it 21-0. The visitors followed that drive up with a 53-yard series that took just four plays and ended with quarterback Thad Leidy calling his own number for a 5-yard score.
Glendale fumbled two plays into its next possession and the Panthers recovered at the hosts’ 31. Six plays later, Kainen Brown plunged in from a yard out to make the score 34-0 with 1:07 left in the third.
Viking Ethan Cavalet blocked the extra point to prevent the mercy rule from going into effect, but Ebersole’s 89-yard dash early in the fourth started it.
“We are usually a good team defensively, but tonight we just didn’t do the little things,” Trexler said. “We didn’t tackle well, and it just shows. Against a good team like that, they expose you when you’re not playing well.”
Things started out well for the Vikings, who took the opening kickoff and marched from their own 40 to the Panther 10, being helped along by a Panther pass interference call in the end zone on a ball that Clark intercepted.
But two plays later, Panther Kainen Baker picked off Viking quarterback Garret Misiura to thwart Glendale’s early scoring opportunity.
“In a big game like this and with momentum swings and we’re all dealing with this new environment, you really have to generate momentum with your play,” Trexler said. “When you come out and don’t get in the end zone, it’s a big deal and that sort of swung some things. But we knew this was going to be a four-quarter game. That’s how we prepared. It just fizzled out a little quicker than what we thought.”
The Vikings defense made its own big play later in the quarter when Baine Seilhamer intercepted Leidy at the Glendale 12, stopping a Panther drive that started at their own 5.
Glendale moved to its own 38 but had a couple penalties stall the drive and it punted to the Panthers, who took over at their 25-yard line.
Northern went 75 yards in nine plays, overcoming a holding penalty along the way, and punched the ball in the end zone on an Ebersole 5-yard run with 8:46 left in the first half.
Clark gave the Panthers the ball back three plays later with an interception at Glendale’s 42.
After a penalty pushed them back to the 47, Northern Bedford needed just four plays to reach paydirt again, this time getting a 4-yard run from Dalton Smith as the payoff. Smith carried 16 times for 119 yards in the contest.
Leidy had completions of 22 yards to Clark and 16 yards to Evan Clouse on the drive and ended his day connecting on 12 of his 15 attempts for 119 yards. He was intercepted twice.
Glendale had a chance to score before the half as the Panthers were whistled for 45 yards in penalties that helped the Vikings move from their 27 to the visitor’s 29. But the Vikings turned it over on downs and went into the half trailing 14-0. Northern committed 12 penalties for 123 yards in the game.
Misiura completed two of his nine passes for 26 yards and was intercepted twice. Suds Dubler hauled in both Misiura completions and was the Vikings’ leading rusher with 26 yards on 10 carries.
“We’ll look at the film and see what we need to do to adjust and try to get better,” Trexler said. “Hats off to (Northern). They are very physical and they’re a good team.”
Glendale slipped to 1-1 with the loss.
The Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Sept. 25.
NORTHERN BEDFORD 40
GLENDALE 0
Score by Quarters
No. Bedford;0;14;20;6;—;40
Glendale;0;0;0;0;—;0
Second Quarter
NB—Cadin Eversole 5 run, (Collin Yeats kick), 8:46.
NB—Dalton Smith 4 run, (Yeats kick), 5:43.
Third Quarter
NB—Brady Clark 5 run, (Clark pass from Evan Clouse), 7:48.
NB—Thad Leidy 5 run, (kick failed), 5:23.
NB—Kainen Brown 1 run, (kick blocked), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Eversole 89 run, (kick failed), 9:32.
___
;NB;G
First downs;22;9
Rushes-yards;37-367;27-49
Comp-Att-Int;12-15-2;4-13-1
Passing Yards;119;35
Total Plays-Yards;52-486;40-84
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Punts;0-0.0;4-35.3
Penalties-Yards;12-123;7-48
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Northern Bedford—Cadin Eversole 7-184, Dalton Smith 16-119, Brady Clark 3-33, Thad Leidy 3-12, Griffin Keller 2-11. Adam Johnson 2-5, Noah Baker 1-2, Kainen Brown 3-1.
Glendale—Suds Dubler 10-26, Zeke Dubler 3-19, Garret Misiura 4-13, Ethan Cree 4-1, Troy Misiura 2-(-4), Dylan Pennington 2 (-7), Marquize Brown 1-1, Ethan Cavalet 1-0.
PASSING
Northern Bedford—Thad Leidy12-of-15, 119 yds., 2 Int.
Glendale—Garret Misiura 2-of-9, 26 yds., 2 Int.; Ethan Cavalet 2-of-4, 9 yds., Ethan Cree 0-of-1.
RECEIVING
Northern Bedford—Brady Clark 7-73, Cadin Ebersole 3-20, Evan Clouse 1-16, Dalton Smith 1-10.
Glendale—Suds Dubler 2-26, Zach Bennett 1-10, Jacob Lukehart 1-(-1).
INTERCEPTIONS
Northern Bedford—Kainen Baker, Brady Clark.
Glendale—Baine Seilhamer, Garret Misiura.