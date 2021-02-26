Friday evening’s boys basketball game between Mount Union and host Glendale was a game of runs.
Both teams enjoyed several spurts throughout the game, but it was one final charge by the Vikings that sealed the deal.
Down 56-44 early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings overcame the double-digit deficit and the loss of starter Loegen Smeal, who fouled out with 6:16 left, to end on a 22-5 run and grab a 66-61 victory.
“We played really well together, “ Glendale head coach Steve Sinclair said. “The kids fed off each other. We played good defense down the stretch and stopped what we had to, and the kids scored. We got the rebounds and got up and down the court and kept ourselves in the game.
‘These kids rallied up and decided they weren’t going to lose. That was the difference. They decided they were going to win this game. We went down to Mount Union and got blown out by almost 30 a week ago, so what a turnaround this was.”
The Vikings trailed 44-39 after three quarters and soon found themselves down 56-44 and without Smeal when Mount Union started the final stanza on a 12-5 run.
But the Vikings began chipping away at the Trojan lead, thanks in large part to a pair of Justin Jasper treys, and when Logan Cree hit two free throws and drilled a 3-pointer on the next Glendale possession, the hosts were down by just three, 61-58.
Ryan Sinclair, who had a monster offensive game with 40 points, took a pass from Jasper on the next Viking trip down the floor, laid the ball in the net and was fouled. He hit the free throw and the game was tied at 61-61 with less than a minute left in the game.
Jasper dished out nine assists, many to a cutting Sinclair, grabbed six rebounds and scored seven points (all in the fourth quarter).
“He had some nice passes,” Coach Sinclair said. “Justin has been playing some really good basketball the last couple weeks. His game has really improved. But getting those passes into Ryan was definitely a turning point tonight.
“A lot of kids stepped up tonight. Logan Cree played a good game. He kept us in the game. We had guys off the bench like Mason Peterson and Justin Monahan play well. It was good to see other kids come in and contribute, especially when we lost Loegen. That’s hurtful to have him foul out as good as he’s shooting 3s this year. That was hard to overcome, but those kids off the bench really stepped up.”
Glendale fouled Mount Union immediately after the Sinclair bucket, sending the Trojans to the line. They missed both and Cree got the rebound. Sinclair scored on the other end of the floor and the Vikings comeback was complete as they took a 63-61 lead. Mount Union was just 7-of-15 from the line in the fourth quarter.
A technical foul on the Trojan bench led to another point as Sinclair went 1-of-2 from the line, and an intentional foul by Mount Union on the inbounds pass sent the Vikings to the charity stripe again, although they missed both.
One more foul gave Sinclair the chance to hit the 40-point mark and he connected on two free throws to make it 66-61.
Mount Union led 15-11 after one, but the Vikings put together the first run of the game, scoring nine of the first 11 points of the second to take a 20-17 lead. The Trojans responded with their own 9-0 run before Glendale ended the half with the last three buckets to go into the break tied 26-26.
Sinclair scored 12 of the Vikings’ 15 second-quarter points.
The Trojans came out of the break on fire, surging for a 16-4 run to take a 42-30 advantage midway though the third. But Sinclair and the Vikings responded once again, scoring nine straight points.
Mount Union hit the final bucket of the frame, but Glendale was back in it at 44-39.
That’s when the Trojans seemed to take control again in the fourth, taking another 12-point advantage, before Glendale made its final and most important comeback to snatch the victory — its fourth straight.
Cree scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds in the game. He also had three assists and two steals. Monahan had seven boards off the bench.
Glendale improved to 7-10 with the win.
“These kids are worn out from playing every night,” Coach Sinclair said. “We’re playing six nights a week. We’ve had one practice the whole month of February. With no practice and the way the kids are playing, it’s really a good feeling to see it. I’m happy for them. I’m happy that these kids are getting to play, plus they’re coming together. It’s a good nucleus, and they’re playing well.
“We have two games to go. We’re not done yet. We’re hoping to finish strong. But no matter what, it’s been a successful year, no matter how you look at it. No one thought we’d get 17 games in, yet here we are.”
The Vikings are back in action today, hosting DuBois Central Catholic.
Mount Union—61
Delo 7 2-3 16, Brodbeck 5 0-2 10, Wilson 2 1=3 5, Williams 2 1-2 5, Randolph 4 3-7 11, Barksdale 1 0-0 2, Danish 0 0-0 0, Cuff 0 0-0 0, Knable 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 4 2-2 12. Totals: 25 9-19 61.
Glendale—66
Sinclair 17 6-9 40, Loe. Smeal 2 0-0 6, Jasper 2 1-2 7, La. Smeal 1 0-0 2, Cree 2 4-5 9, Peterson 1 0-2 2, Monahan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-18 66.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 2; Loe. Smeal 2, Jasper 2, Cree.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 15 11 18 17—61
Glendale 11 15 13 27—66