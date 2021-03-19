Visiting Glendale battled Forest Hills throughout Thursday night’s District 6 Class 2A Duals Championship, but the Rangers won crucial bouts at 160 and 172 pounds to beat the Vikings, 34-24, and claim their second straight Duals title.
With the win, the Rangers (9-1) advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA Duals, where they’ll wrestle District 10 powerhouse Reynolds.
The Vikings finished the season with a 9-1 record.
“I thought we went out and battled, but we just didn’t come up with wins we needed,” Glendale coach Brian Storm said. “It was tough. Give credit to Forest Hills. They have a great team and a great coach (Jake Strayer). I’m a little disappointed, but not with the team.
“Winning a district title would have been amazing, but they tried and it just didn’t happen.”
Wrestling fans were hoping to see a huge matchup at 145, where Glendale three- time state champion Brock McMillen and Forest Hills two-time state champ Jackson Arrington weighed in.
Storm, though, opted to forfeit to Arrington (31-0) and move McMillen up to 152.
McMillen (24-0) rang up an 18-3 technical fall in 3:41.
On Wednesday, McMillen was picked to wrestle in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, which pits Pennsylvania stars against United States stars. The event is being held on April 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Soutpointe. He’ll wrestle Oklahoma three-time state champion Carter Young, it was announced on Thursday.
McMillen’s win set the stage for 160 and 172, where Glendale’s Zeke Dubler and Forest Hills’ Dustin Flinn battled. Flinn held a 5-2 lead in the third period, but Dubler reversed with 30 seconds and released Flinn. Dubler took him down with 20 seconds remaining to tie the score, 6-6, but he released Flinn.
Dubler was close to a takedown as the buzzer sounded, but it wasn’t called.
Storm questioned the referee at the scorer’s table, but the non-takedown held up and Flinn won, 7-6.
At 172, Suds Dubler took Ryan Weyandt down in the first period, but Weyandt escaped, got a takedown and later pinned Dubler in 2:23. Forest Hills held a 15 5 lead.
“Yeah, we didn’t get the coin flip we wanted,” Storm said. “And in hindsight, I’d probably try to get different matchups there (at 160 and 172).”
Glendale picked up forfeit wins from Bruce Kougher at 189 and Britton Spangle at 215 to take a 17-15 lead. Glendale’s Brock Smeal earned an 8-0 major decision over Kirk Bearjar, and the Vikings led 21-15.
After a pin by Forest Hills’ Isiah Shilkosky at 106 tied the score and neither team sent a wrestler out at 113, Glendale’s Nick Zabinski dropped a 9-1 major decision to Tony DiPaola at 120.
Hunter Forcellini then wrapped up the win for Forest Hills with a 14-7 win over George Campbell at 126. Glendale’s Dayton Johnson earned a 4-3 decision over Jude Martyak at 132 before Forest Hills’ Easton Toth won by forfeit at 138 to close the meet.
Forest Hills 34, Glendale 24
145—Arrington, FH, won by forfeit. (6-0).
152—McMillen, G, tech. fall Templeton, 18-3, 3:41. (6-5).
160—Flinn, FH, dec. Z. Dubler, 7-6. (9-5).
172—Weyandt, FH, pinned S. Dubler, 2:23. (15-5).
189—Kougher, G, won by forfeit. (15-11).
215—Spangle, G, won by forfeit. (15-17).
285—Smeal, G, maj. dec. Bearjar, 8-0. (15-21).
106—Shilkosky, FH, pinned W. Storm, :10. (21-21).
113—No bout.
120—DiPaola, FH, maj. dec. Zabinski, 9-1. (25-21).
126—Forcellini, FH, dec. Campbell, 14-7. (28-21).
132—Johnson, G, dec. Martyak, 4-3. (28-24).
138—Toth, FH, won by forfeit. (34-24).