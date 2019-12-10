FLINTON — Last season was one for the ages for the Glendale wrestling program.
The Vikings put together a 16-6 dual meet record and finished fourth at the District 6 team dual tournament. Glendale placed fifth at the District 6 tournament, fifth at Southwest regionals and 11th in the state, while also capturing a Fred Bell Tournament title during the regular season.
The Vikings had three district champions for the first time in program history and sent three to PIAAs for the first time ever, bringing home two medals, including the first-ever state championship for the program.
And with 11 letterwiners (including all three PIAA qualifiers) back, Glendale looks poised to have an even better season this year.
“We have really high goals this year,” said Vikings head coach Billy Dubler, who is in his sixth season leading the varsity program. “We want to repeat as ICC champions. We want to win the District 6 team dual title and qualify for the PIAA state duals. We want to win the District 6 Tournament as well, qualify as many as we can to the Southwest Regional and take as many as we can from there to Hershey in March to the PIAA State Championships.
“Last year we finished fourth in the duals and fifth in the tournament and that was without an injured Tristan Rutter. We believe with a lot of hard work and a little luck we can accomplish these goals.”
Rutter is one of 11 letterwinners back for the Vikings. Joining him are senior classmates Seth Dudurich, Dustin Hockenberry, Kyle Jasper and Cory Johnston, juniors Cameron Fyock, Brock McMillen, Garret Misiura, Baine Seilhamer and Winter Storm and sophomore Suds Dubler.
The Vikings did lose Brent Kuhn to graduation.
“We have the majority of the team returning this year which is awesome for leadership and team expectations,” Dubler said. “We have five seniors who are ready to go out with a bang.
“Last year was the most dedicated group I’ve ever had here at Glendale. Losing Brent Kuhn is a huge hit because of his skill and leadership. These guys were animals on and off the mat. First time that I didn’t have a single kid miss any time with grade issues, which is a testament to these kids’ work ethic on and off the mat. Being true student athletes made me a very proud coach.”
The 11 letterwinners will comprise most of the starting lineup, while a couple freshmen in Zeke Dubler and Britton Spangle are expected to make an immediate impact.
Hockenberry, along with Winter Storm and freshman Nate Storm are all in the mix at 106.
“Dustin is looking to put it all together this year after having a solid junior year,” Dubler said. “He will be challenged by Winter Storm and Nate Storm for the spot which will keep him sharp.”
Zeke Dubler will likely fill the position at 113 and coach Dubler hopes he can take the same path McMillen has in the varsity ranks.
“He has been looking outstanding at practice and recently beat some state quality kids at our recent scrimmage,” coach Dubler said. “He has quite the personality and is already a leader on the team despite only being a freshman. Zeke is the only PJW state champion Glendale other than Brock McMillen and we are hoping that success translates over to the high school level.”
Juniors Mason St. Clair, who was a successful junior high wrestler, is back in the sport after a couple seasons playing basketball and will compete at 120 along with classmate Stephen Ball.
Returning District champion and PIAA qualifier Suds Dubler is up a few classes at 126
“Suds really grew in the offseason,” coach Dubler said. “Suds is one of the strongest kids on the team. He is making a huge commitment to the team by making the 126-pound weight class. He is a big kid for the weight but he wants all our studs in the lineup and this is a very selfless act to make our lineup as strong as possible.
“This speaks volumes about his leadership and willingness to win. Being about the same size as Brock McMillen will help Suds this year because he gets more opportunities to train with him on a weekly basis.”
McMillen will wrestle at 132 after going 44-1 as a sophomore on the way to a PIAA title at 126.
“Brock was Glendale’s first ever state champion and he’s looking to repeat,” coach Dubler said. “Brock is the model of consistency for success. He has very good habits, which enable him to continue to evolve and improve. Brock recently gave a verbal commitment to Pittsburgh University. Brock has big goals beyond his high school achievements which help him stay focused, hungry, and sharp.
“Since the beginning of this season Brock has looked even better than last year. Brock makes everyone in the room he wrestles better and its great to have this once in a generation talent at Glendale.”
At 138 will be Misiura, although he won’t be ready for the beginning of the season due to an injury sustained playing football.
“Garret leads with a quiet but confident demeanor,” coach Dubler said. “Not having him in the months of November and December really hurts the team.
“The most impressive thing about Garret is that he makes every team meeting at 3 p.m. and is pushing through his rehabilitation with full effort and intensity as if he were training. When Garret gets the green light it wont take him long to leave his mark on this years team.”
Rutter (145) returns for his senior season after having his junior campaign derailed by an injury.
“He broke his ankle severely at the Fred Bell tournament in the semifinals against eventual state champion Jacob Ealy from Hopewell,” Dubler said. “Tristan had a strong junior season with a fifth place finish at the Panther Tournament and a sixth place finish at the Fred Bell tournament.
“Like Garret, Tristan was injured in Glendale’s playoff football game and has been out of the mat room. Tristan has also been putting the work in getting prepared with Garret so when they return they will be ready to make an immediate impact. Tristan is on track to not miss any regular season action and has big goals of reaching his 100 wins milestone.”
Returning letterwinners Seilhamer and Fyock will fill the spots at 152 and 160.
“Baine had an up and down sophomore year wrestling anywhere from 132 to 145. Baine put on 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason and is ready to take the next step,” Dubler said. “Baine is always reliable. He never misses practice and is a hard nosed kid.
“Junior Cameron Fyock will be our main utility wrestler. He will lock down 138 until Garret returns, then he could be inserted in the lineup anywhere from 138-160 depending on team needs. I really believe when Cameron decides to make a bigger commitment to the team that he will really see some huge gains. Cameron could really break out this year if he really wants it.”
The Vikings have varsity newcomers at 170 and 182.
“Sophomore Logan Smith will be our 170 pounder,” Dubler said. “Logan had a lot of success in our junior high program. He has been putting in a lot of work to get down to weight. I am very impressed with what I’ve seen so far.
“At 182 we have another super freshman in Britton Spangle. Britton was a PJW state runner-up a few years ago. He has had a ton of success on every level and has been looking great so far at practice. I love watching Britton compete because he’s not scared of anything. Britton is a fearless competitor and he’s a kid that jumps levels and really wrestles big in matches.”
Returning to lock down 195 is Dudurich
“Seth won 30 matches last year and was one win from making the state tournament,” Dubler said. “Seth has 70 career wins so his sights are set on another 30 plus win season and reach that 100 win mark. So far this year this is the most motivated that I’ve ever seen Seth. He looks very driven and determined. Seth wants to go out with a bang and finish up his career at Hershey.”
Johnston, a sixth-place finisher at PIAAs last season, returns at 220 and has some big goals as well.
“He has 72 wins in his career and like his fellow teammates Tristan and Seth, Cory is looking to reach that 100-win mark. Cory can win a state title this year. He has that valuable state experience and brought home a medal last season. He knows what he has to do and who is in his way to get that gold. He is a great leader and a one of a kind wrestler.”
Sophomore Cory Schneider will back up Johnston at 220, while Jasper will anchor the team at heavyweight.
“Cody will gain valuable experience as a backup and learn a ton from the seniors he’s wrestling everyday at practice,” Dubler said. “Cody is looking really good and would be a starter on most teams.
“Kyle won 18 matches last year which was a huge jump from his sophomore year. Kyle wrestled some of the best heavyweights in the state last year so he knows what the best guys feel like. Kyle has big goals this year. He’s got a great workout partner in backup heavyweight Brock Smeal. Those two are good for each other.
“Along with his fellow senior upper weights, Kyle is guided by coach Phil Smeal. Phil was a heavyweight at Glendale in the late 90’s and has really helped Kyle with his progression.”
Smeal is one of several assistants on Dubler’s staff.
“I’ve had two assistant coaches that have been there with me since Day 1 and that is Dan Dudurich and Ed Rutter. I can’t put into print what these guys have meant to me and the program,” Dubler said. “They are invaluable pieces to the success at Glendale.
“Phil Smeal came up from the junior high team to help with the varsity this year and has been a huge asset to the upper weights. Other coaches include Dalton Gondek, Jodi Baum, Mark McMillen, Matt Yeckley, Kody Ness and Brent Kuhn.”
Glendale begins its season Thursday, hosting Tussey Mountain.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Dubler said. “We have set the bar really high at Glendale and no matter if we achieve our goals or not we have achieved excellence through our work ethic, determination, and who we are as human beings. This team has given me everything I’ve ever asked of them and more and to me that is success.
“Our aim couldn’t be higher this year. This senior group is special. It’s going to be hard to see these guys graduate. Dustin, Tristan, Seth, Cory, and Kyle are going to see to it that this is an unforgettable season.”
Roster
Seniors
*Seth Dudurich, *Dustin Hockenberry, *Kyle Jasper, *Cory Johnston, *Tristan Rutter.
Juniors
Stephen Ball, *Cameron Fyock, *Brock McMillen, *Garret Misiura, *Baine Seilhamer, Mason St. Clair, *Winter Storm.
Sophomores
*Suds Dubler, Cory Schneider, Brock Smeal, Logan Smith.
Freshmen
Zeke Dubler, Britton Spangle, Nate Storm.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
12—Tussey Mountain. 13/14—at Sheetz Tournament, TBA. 17—at Everett. 19—at Juniata Valley. 28—Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.
January
7—at Mount Union. 9—Claysburg-Kimmel. 11—at Juniata Duals, 9 a.m.. 14—Southern Huntingdon. 16—at Bellwood-Antis. 17/18—at Council Rock South Escape the Rock Tournament, TBA. 21—at Northern Bedford. 23—at West Branch. 24/25—at Fred Bell Tournament, TBA.
Matches begin at 6:30 p.m. unless noted