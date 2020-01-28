FLINTON — Starting in the meat of the lineup Tuesday evening at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium, the Glendale wrestling team raced out to a 33-0 lead over visiting Mount Union in the District 6 class 2A team dual tournament quarterfinals.
The Trojans won four of the final seven weight classes, but it wasn’t enough to make a dent in the Vikings big lead as Glendale punched its ticket to Saturday’s semifinal round with a 48-21 victory.
The Vikings won five of the nine contested bouts, while getting forfeit wins from Baine Seilhamer, Tristan Rutter, Seth Dudurich, Zeke Dubler and Brock McMillen.
“When you start the dual right there in the middle, that’s where we’re strong,” Glendale head coach Billy Dubler said. “Those guys got us out to the huge lead and the rest of the team fed off it.
“Mount Union is a little down with some forfeits, but they’re a good team. The wrestlers they sent out there were well prepared and ready to wrestle.”
Suds Dubler got the Vikings going at 138 by sandwiching first- and third-period takedowns around a second-period escape in a dominant 5-0 win over Mount Union’s Kevin Morehouse.
Garret Misiura kept the Vikings rolling with a 46-second fall over Deegan Rittenouse.
Seilhamer and Rutter received forfeits at 152 and 160 to make the score 21-0 before Logan Smith put together a crowd-pleasing 15-13 decision in sudden victory over Connor Seiber.
The wrestlers traded first-period headlocks, each spending time on their back, as Smith came out of frame with a 7-6 advantage.
Seiber hit Smith with another headlock in the second, but the Viking got a reversal and ended the period in control of the Trojan, but down on the scoreboard 11-10.
Seiber escaped to start the third and was hit with a stall call before Smith took him down and let him up to trail 13-12.
Needing a takedown to win, Smith had Seiber on the defensive and he was eventually hit with another stall and Smith was awarded the point to make it 13-13 and send the bout to overtime.
There, Smith notched the winning takedown with 2.8 seconds left in the first overtime.
“He’s been doing that a lot this year, winning buzzer-beater matches,” Dubler said. “He’s in shape. He can go a hard six minutes and I’m super proud of Logan. “
Viking 182-pounder Britton Spangle carried Smith’s momentum over into his bout as he hit William Harkleroad with a 5-point move early in the first period.
Spangle led 5-1 after one, notched another takedown in the second to take a 7-2 advantage and held on for a 7-3 decision to give the Vikings a 27-0 lead.
Dudurich’s forfeit at 195 made it 33-0.
Mount Union got on the board at 220 when Jake Ryan bested Cory Johnston 3-2 in a matchup of returning PIAA placewinners.
Ryan hit a first-period takedown and Johnston escaped and each wrestler notched escapes in the second and third period to set the final.
“It was 3-2 again, the same as the Panther (Classic) final,” Dubler said. “Cory has been training real hard for that match, but it just didn’t go his way. The nice thing about it was the whole crowd was behind him late in the third period. We had a big crowd and they were chanting his name, trying to get a little extra out of him. That was really cool. It was a cool atmosphere with two state placewinners going at it and you don’t see that in dual meets very often.
“Usually one coach moves one of the guys around, but I give coach Wertz credit for sending Jake out against Cory. That was awesome for the fans and the kids. Jake got better and Cory got better.”
Clayton Arnold pinned Brock Smeal in 47 seconds at 285 to make the score 36-9, before Viking 106-pounder Nate Storm stopped the Trojan momentum with an 8-3 win over Peirson Price.
Storm opened with a takedown and the wrestlers traded reversals to make it 4-2 after one, Storm chose down and hit another reversal in the second period to make it 6-2 before trading an escape for a takedown in the third to make it 8-3.
“It was great to see Nate gut it out,” Dubler said. “He’s been working hard all year, he just hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. But when he’s got an opportunity, he’s made the most of it. He’s our 106-pounder for the rest of the season and he is gaining momentum and confidence.”
Mount Union got pins from Bryce Beatty (113) and Caden Chilcote (126) and Glendale’s Zeke Dubler and McMillen got forfeits over the final four weight classes to end the dual.
“It was a good night,” Dubler said. “And we’re looking for some more good wrestling Saturday at Tyrone.
With the win, Glendale advances to the semifinals of the D-6 team duals Saturday at Tyrone Area High School.
The Vikings face fifth-seeded Westmont Hilltop, which knocked off fourth seed Bald Eagle Area 38-33.
The Vikings are back in action this evening in a regular-season rematch against the Trojans at Mount Union.
Glendale 48,
Mount Union 21
138—Suds Dubler, G, dec. Kevin Morehouse, MU, 5-0. (3-0).
145—Garret Misiura, G, pinned Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, 0:46. (9-0).
152—Baine Seilhamer, G, won by forfeit. (15-0).
160—Tristan Rutter, G, won by forfeit. (21-0).
170—Logan Smith, G, dec. Connor Seiber, MU, 15-13 SV. (24-0).
182—Britton Spangle, G, dec. William Harkleroad, MU, 7-3. (27-0).
195—Seth Dudurich, G, won by forfeit, (33-0).
220—Jake Ryan, MU, dec. Cory Johnston, G, 3-2. (33-3).
285—Clayton Arnold, MU, pinned Brock Smeal, G, 0:47. (33-9).
106—Nate Storm, G, dec. Peirson Price, MU, 8-3. (36-9).
113—Bryce Beatty, MU, pinned Winter Storm. G, 0:42. (36-15).
120—Zeke Dubler, G, won by forfeit. (42-15).
126—Caden Chilcote, MU, pinned Mason St. Clair, G, 3:02. (42-21).
132—Brock McMillen, G, won by forfeit. (48-21).