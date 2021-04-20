PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Abby Vaux picked a perfect time to hit the first home run of her softball career (at any level).
Vaux drilled a two-out, two-strike pitch from Central’s Madison Daugherty over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Mounties a 6-5 walk-off victory Monday afternoon at Curtis Park.
The Lady Mountie sophomore entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and drew a walk then stayed in the game to play right field.
“She’s been hitting well in the cage,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “So we wanted to give her a shot.”
The game looked like it was headed to extra innings as Daugherty got two quick outs and had Vaux behind in the count 0-2.
But Vaux had other ideas.
“I was just thinking I’m going to hit the ball,” Vaux said. “There was no way I was not going to hit the ball, and then she threw that meatball to me. It was right down the middle and a great height for me.”
That left Frank stunned.
“I was completely shocked with it being 0-2,” he said. “I was thinking it was going to be a bad pitch or an outside pitch and I couldn’t believe she threw it there, and I couldn’t believe Abby hit it out, because I haven’t seen her hit one out yet.”
Central got out to a 4-0 lead on the hosts, scoring two unearned runs in the second inning off freshman starter Daisy Wayland before adding two more in the third on a 2-run homer by Lacey Lynn. The Dragon No. 3 hitter was a thorn in the Lady Mounties’ side all game long, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, the home run and three RBIs.
P-O got on the board in the bottom of the third when Jordan McDonald led off with a solo home run.
The Lady Mounties cut the Central advantage to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth on another leadoff homer, this time off the bat of Mykenna Bryan.
Bryan’s homer sparked a four-run inning for P-O.
Madison Kephart followed the big fly with a base hit before moving to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch.
Central starter Kennedy Hoyt got a foul out and a strikeout as she looked to escape the inning with no further damage, but P-O No. 9 hitter Emily Herr smacked an RBI single to plate Kephart and make it 4-3, as well as chase Hoyt from the circle.
McDonald greeted reliever Daugherty with a triple on the first pitch she saw, scoring Herr to tie the game. McDonald then scored on an error to give P-O its first lead of the game.
Meanwhile, P-O’s Karissa Taylor took over in the circle for Wayland and shut down the Central bats for most of the rest of the game, only surrendering a run in the fifth when Hazenstab and Lynn clubbed consecutive doubles.
Taylor tossed five innings, allowing one run on three hits, while walking three batters and striking out four.
“We were trying to save her arm for (Tuesday) against Bald Eagle Area, but she did a really good job,” Frank said.”
Taylor also made a highlight-reel defensive play in the top of the seventh.
She issued a leadoff walk to Hazenstab before the Mounties chose to intentionally walk Lynn.
With two on and nobody out, the Lady Mounties were expecting bunt, and got it from Madison Benfer, who hit a low-hanging pop that Taylor was able to making a diving catch of, recover and double off Hazenstab, who had ventured too far off second base.
“That play was amazing,” Frank said. “That’s something I don’t think anybody will forget.”
After giving up a single to Taylor Stock, Taylor got a fielder’s choice to end the inning and set the stage for Vaux’s heroics.
McDonald led P-O with three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs as she fell a double short of the cycle.
“She’s our clutch hitter,” Frank said. “We definitely depend on her every game.”
P-O improved to 4-3 overall and in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area today.
Central—5
Kennedy dp 4000, Hazenstab cf 3220, Lynn 3b 3133, Benfer 1b 4000, Stock 2b 3110, Remer rf-cf 4000, Ellis c 2000, Dodson lf 3110, Daugherty cf-p 1010, Hoyt (flex) p 0000. Totals: 27-5-8-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—6
McDonald ss 4232, Cutler 2b 3000, Jarrett cf 4010, Taylor dp-p 4000, Bryan 3b 4111, Kephart lf-rf 2110, Vaux ph-rf 1111, Williams c 2010, Simpson 1b 2000, Lonjin ph 1000, Herr rf-lf 3111, Wayland (flex) p 0000. Totals: 30-6-9-5.
Score by Innings
Central 022 010 0—5 8 1
P-O 001 400 1—6 9 1
Errors—Stock; Kephart. LOB—Central 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Lynn 2, Hazenstab. 3B—McDonald. HR—Lynn (1 on, 3rd); McDonald (solo, 3rd), Bryan (solo, 4th), Vaux (solo, 7th). HBP—Ellis (by Taylor), Daugherty (by Taylor). CS—Ellis (by Williams). WP—Hoyt. PB—Ellis.
Pitching
Central: Hoyt—3 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Daugherty—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Wayland—2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Taylor—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Taylor. LP—Daugherty.
Time—2:08.