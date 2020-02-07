There wasn’t much that could stop Curwensville’s Nick Stewart on the football field as he ran his way to the most yards in District 9 history.
But, it was something that fans couldn’t see under the helmet that he has spent his entire life trying to overcome.
Stewart, the son of Joleen and Justin, was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate.
The Stewarts didn’t know that Nick was going to be born with the defect.
“I feel the nurses were just as surprised as we were when Nick was born with a cleft lip/palate,” said Joleen. “They offered little information on any questions or concerns I had. I honestly felt they didn’t know too much about what he would be needing, in regards to interventions, treatments or procedures.
“However, a feeding therapist educated me on how to feed him. He needed a different kind of bottle and the formula had to be squeezed gently into his mouth, because he was unable to form a suction. I was discharged feeling inadequate about his care and what to expect. The hospital did set up an appointment for Nick to be seen two weeks later at a Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic.”
That visit would be the start of many surgeries and medical appointments for Nick, who realized pretty early on that he was a little different than others.
“Growing up and looking in the mirror every day, I knew I was different,” said Nick. “I knew I looked different. But, I never let it bother me or change me. The worry of facing the world every day, not knowing if someone would say something or call me a name was tough.
“As I got older, I realized I wasn’t the only kid that looked a little different. It made me determined to help others with similar differences feel accepted and not treat them any different. I noticed that when I displayed compassion and empathy towards them, others followed.”
Stewart has had a total of nine surgeries, starting when he was six months old.
“He had difficulty with feeding as a baby, speech issues, chewing and swallowing, breathing difficulties, dental problems, and facial deformities,” Joleen said.
That first surgery closed the cleft lip and helped improve the shape and symmetry of his nose. When he was 1, he had a partial closure of the palate, which was done in two parts. That surgery helped with speech and any fluids that leaked out of his nose.
The final closure of his palate was done at age 5. What followed was a bone graft at age 11. Stewart had a bone removed from his hip and placed in the boney part of the cleft that was missing.
He had two more surgeries before he turned 17 to help with breathing problems and his speech.
Once he turned 19, Stewart went in for orthognathic jaw surgery to correct the irregularities of his jaw bones and realign his jaw and teeth. The surgery serves two purposes — to improve the way he eats and swallows, along with helping his speech.
However, complications arose during that surgery.
“This surgery didn’t go as planned. Several complications arose and the plastic surgeon was unable to compete the surgery,” Joleen said. “He decided to step back, let Nick heal and come up with another plan that would work for Nick.”
Stewart’s chance to redo the surgery came on Jan. 13 in Hershey.
This time the surgery was a complete success. But, it wasn’t without its hiccups.
Because the surgery had been attempted before, the Stewarts’ insurance company ruled them financially responsible this time around.
That gave the Stewarts less than two weeks to come up with the money, so Joleen started a gofundme page to try and raise $5,000.
The page raised $4,681 in two weeks as the area rallied around the family.
“I was surprised at how fast people donated to help out,” Nick said. “However, growing up in Curwensville, I have noticed the community always pulls together when they hear of families who are in need or sick. We all seem to take care of each other here.
“I also want to thank everyone for their donations, thoughts, and most of all, prayers. I can never tell everyone how much it was all appreciated.”
Stewart says he is really happy with the last surgery and the way things are healing.
“Its hard to look a certain way all your life, and in one day be accepting of the new look you have,” he said. “When I look in the mirror, I still don’t see what everyone else does yet! It’s really hard to explain. I am grateful for being able to have the surgery and the team of doctors I have, especially my plastic surgeon.”
But, Stewart said his biggest support comes from his family. Stewart has three sisters and a little brother.
“My family helped me when kids were unkind,” he said. “I had a great family support system. I was never treated any differently or limited when I was growing up.”
Sports were also a big thing for Stewart. Luckily, he never had any limitations, except right after having surgery.
Stewart played football, basketball and wrestled for the Tide. He holds the District 9 rushing record with 7,324 yards, including 2,030 yards his junior year. He scored 100 touchdowns and was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class A All-State team twice for his efforts.
It’s many of his football coaches and his uncle, who also played football at the school, that Stewart looks up to as role models.
“Coach Chris Folmar saw potential in me as a young athlete,” Stewart said. “He always wanted me to achieve my goals. Coach Mo (Mickey Morgillo) — I never heard a negative word out of his mouth. He always had the right thing to say to me when I was frustrated with myself.
“Coach Andy Evanko — He believed in me and never allowed me to accept failure. He knew I had it in me to achieve anything I wanted to, I just had to believe in myself. He was a great role model, great coach and a great man. He taught me how to be a great person on and off the field.
“My uncle (Greg Gilbert) was in sports when I was just little about 3-4 years of age. He always would allow me to try on his uniforms. I felt important in them and I believe this is where my desire to play sports was started. We attended every sport he was in, I remember having my own shoulder pads and helmet and mimicking his plays and the way he ran the ball.”
Stewart hopes to continue his football career in college once he heals from his final surgery in April. He plans to become a physician’s assistant.
“Having a deformity doesn’t mean you can’t be stronger then others, it doesn’t mean you can’t run faster than others, it doesn’t mean you can’t be the smartest, it doesn’t define who you are,” Stewart said. “Respect and love yourself. I know there will be challenging days. Don’t be afraid to be different.”