HERSHEY — Glendale’s Brock McMillen made history last year at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships as he became the school’s first state champion, doing so as a sophomore at 126 pounds.
Winning a second often proves to be even more difficult in what is considered one of the toughest high school tournaments in the country. McMillen made it look easy though, as the Viking junior overcame some health issues prior to and early on in the season to put together another impressive postseason run.
The end result was a familiar one — McMillen standing on top of the podium with a gold medal, this one at 132 pounds, around his neck inside the Giant Center for the second straight year. The finals appearance was the third of his career, as he won silver as a freshman.
“It means a lot this time,” said McMillen of repeating as a state champ. “I’ve been through a lot this year, but I really didn’t let that affect me at all. I did what I had to do with it and got back to training to win states again, and that’s what happened.
“I think that ultimately helped me push through stuff in the end and helped me overcome a lot of stuff. So it (second gold) means a lot.”
He was joined on the podium for the second straight year by senior teammate Cory Johnston, who ended his career with a seventh-place medal after finishing sixth as a junior.
McMillen (36-3) captured his second state title with a thrilling 5-1 tiebreaker victory against a familiar foe in Burrell junior Ian Oswalt (43-5), a three-time state medalist himself. The two met in the Southwest Regional final two weeks ago, a match McMillen won 3-1 in overtime.
Things were even closer this time around, as the duo again traded escapes in the second and third periods. Oswalt was awarded a takedown in the third period, but it was waived off after the referees conferred with each other.
The two then battled on their feet for the 1-minute overtime, sending the bout to the two 30-second tiebreaker periods.
McMillen started down in the first of those periods and earned a huge point when he escaped from Oswalt’s grasp near the edge of the mat with three seconds on the clock.
Oswalt took down in the second tiebreaker period but never got out as McMillen tilted the Buccaneer for three nearfall points to seal the gold-medal victory.
“Ian is a good competitor, and he’s hard to score on,” said McMillen of his finals opponent. “There’s not a lot of takedowns (when I wrestle him). I was going to shoot and try to score. But, I thought top and bottom was where it was going to be won, and that’s where I won it.”
McMillen said entering states this year as a defending champ was different than a year ago when he was hunting for that first state title in school history.
“Since I was a state champ last year, you have to set new goals for yourself,” he said. “Maybe it’s to score more points or stuff like that. And, I did end up scoring more points. The matches were still pretty close, but I did score more so I’m happy about that.”
McMillen, who will enter his senior season with a record of 120-8, already was talking about what’s next for him.
“I’m going to get into some freestyle and start training again,” he said. “The plan is to finish off my career with three (state titles).”
Johnston (39-6) went 3-2 on the weekend and ended his Vikings career with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Maplewood junior Joey King (32-7) in his seventh-place bout.
After the pair wrestled a scoreless first, Johnston scored all his points in the first 34 seconds of the second period on an escape from the bottom position and then a takedown.
King countered with an escape near the midway point of the second, then added a second escape in the third with 40 seconds to go. However, Johnston held off King on his feet to end things on a win — the 111th of his career to go along with 26 losses.