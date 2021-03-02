CURWENSVILLE — When Alyssa Bakaysa hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter of Monday’s game at Patton Hall, she had Curwensville on the brink of its first lead against visiting Brookville.
But the Lady Tide, who climbed all the way back from an 11-point deficit to trail 23-22, turned the ball over on the next eight possessions and never recovered, eventually falling to the Lady Raiders 50-28.
“The key to the game was turnovers,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said. “You have to take care of the ball. We’ve been saying that all year. You can’t dribble through the pressure, you have to pass it. But we seem to want to dribble.”
The Lady Tide had a total of 32 turnovers in the game.
Curwensville struggled in the first quarter against the Brookville pressure defense, committing 12 turnovers in the quarter to fall behind 14-4.
“They made things happen with their defense, and when you do that this is the outcome,” Desmett said.
The Lady Tide trailed 19-8 midway through the second when Bakaysa heated up, hitting four buckets to help her team make a comeback. Kyra Henry also drilled a 3-pointer off a Bakaysa assist and Curwensville was down just 23-17 at the break.
Bakaysa scored the first five points of the third to cut the deficit to one, but Brookville turned up the heat on defense once again and used the Lady Tide turnovers to end the quarter on a 16-0 run.
Lady Raider Alayna Haight connected on a pair of back-breaking 3-pointers and teammate Eden Wonderling hit one during the run. Haight led all players with 25 points and added four steals.
“They hit all those threes pretty quick,” Desmett said. “We talked about that in the locker room that we had to stop them from shooting threes, but obviously we didn’t.”
Brookville scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter before Bakaysa ended the Lady Raider 18-0 run with her eighth field goal of the game.
But the visitors went on to win the quarter 11-6 to finalize the scoring.
Bakaysa led Curwensville with 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Henry added five boards and Joslynne Freyer recorded four steals.
The Lady Tide fell to 5-10 with the loss.
Curwensville is back in action today, hosting Brockway.
Brookville—50
Haight 8 5-6 25, Molnar 0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Davie 1 0-0 2, Lundgren 2 0-0 4, E. Wonderling 2 2-2 6, L. Wonderling 5 0-0 11, Konyk 0 0-0 0, Hughey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-8 50.
Curwensville—28
Pentz 0 0-0 0, Cossar 0 2-2 2, Freyer 0 2-5 2, Henry 1 0-2 3, Bakaysa 9 2-6 21, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-15 28.
Three-pointers: L. Wonderling, Haight 4; Henry, Bakaysa.
Score by Quarters
Brookville 14 9 16 11—50
Curwensville 4 13 5 6—28