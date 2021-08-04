Todd Schadel put an exclamation point on a highly successful week of harness racing at the 160th Clearfield County Fair by winning the final race of the 4-day program and setting a track record in the process.
Schadel won both races he was entered in Wednesday, giving him 10 victories for the week. He was the runaway winner of the Buster DiSalvo Trophy, given to the driver who accumulates the most wins for the week.
Aaron Johnston, who won twice on Wednesday, was a distant second with four victories.
It’s the second DiSalvo Trophy Award for Schadel, who also won in 2018, but was not on hand for the presentation on the final day.
Schadel also had things wrapped up Wednesday heading into the final day of competition.
“It’s (DiSalvo Trophy) not something that I really think about, but I always go out there and do the best I can,” Schadel said. “I want to make the most money that I can, and that’s the name of the game. But it’s definitely a nice extra to win.
“Clearfield’s just a joy. The track is good. For the most part it’s one of the better tracks that we race on. It’s a fair I’ve been coming to for years. I don’t miss Clearfield if i can help it.”
Schadel and Terry A Hanover won the Butch Flanagan Memorial Pace in a sizzling time of 158.1 to beat the former mark for 3-year-old colts and geldings by nearly a second.
The previous record was held by Chris Shaw and Star of Terror, who ran the track in a time of 1:59 in 2016. Shaw also won the DiSalvo Trophy that year.
Schadel also sat in the sulky for a sub-2:00 minute trip around the track earlier in the day.
He guided Tonianne to a wire-to-wire win in the Clearfield Thunderbirds NWTF Pace featuring 3-year-old fillys.
Tonianne crushed the competition by 19 lengths, crossing the line in 1:59.
It was Tonianne’s eighth win this year and ninth of her career.
Terry A Hanover is also having a solid showing this year for Schadel with six wins.
“It’s been a good year,” Schadel said. “We’ve been doing well and the horses have been good. That’s what makes it. You have to work hard at it, but you gotta have stock. There’s a lot of luck involved. You have to be able to get the right ones. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Schadel’s son Cody opened Wednesday’s card with a wire-to-wire victory in the Howard & Jess Neeper Memorial Pace. He drove Dustup Hanover to the win in 2:02.4, beating Tony Schadel and Jasper Hanover to the line by 1 3/4 lengths in the second-closest finish of the day.
James Dodson picked up his first win of the week in the following race — the Gerald & Shirley Albert Memorial Pace. Dodson was the trailer at the half in the four-horse race, but made a move on the back stretch, going 3-wide behind Brenden Smith aboard Silent Affair.
Dodson and Cheyenne’s Art kept charging to front, eventually cruising to a 5 1/4-length win over Roger Hammer and Maker Rock in 2:03.
Steve Schoeffel, a five-time DiSalvo Trophy winner, took his turn at the front of the pack in the next race — The Castagnolo Family Pace — going coast-to-coast with Pancho Power for a 2 1/4-length victory in a time of 2:05.1.
Dave Brickell followed with a win in the Backstage Crew Pace as he guided Tiamogonedancen to her sixth victory in 2021 and 16th in her career.
Brickell and Tiamogonedancen sat in the pocket behind Tony Schadel and Sweet Baby Kaylee for much of the race before making a move in the final quarter-mile and charging hard for a 2 1/2-length win in a time of 1:59.4.
Todd Schadel’s first win of the day followed before Johnston won back-to-back races.
Johnston took Amelia B Hanover wire-to-wire in the Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles Memorial Pace, winning in a time of 2:04.3. The duo got a late challenge from Smith and Artful Storyteller, who made the finish the day’s closest before falling 1 1/4 lengths short.
The win was the first for Amelia B Hanover in 2021 and second of her career.
After leading the entire time in the sixth race of the day, Johnston had to come from behind in the next one.
He and Keystone Pearl sat in third place at the half-mile mark of the Donald & Martha Urban Memorial Pace before charging to the front.
The duo blew by the leaders over the final quarter-mile and won by 2 1/2 lengths over Eric Neal and Adelia Hanover in a time of 2:02.1.
The win for Keystone Pearl was her second in 2021 and lifetime.
The total purse for Wednesday’s program was $32,250, bringing the weekly amount to $127,725.
NOTES: Roger Hammer, the all-time leader in DiSalvo Trophys with 13, tied Shawn Johnston for third place this year. Each had three wins ... A total of 13 different drivers won at least once ... Another track record was equaled during Tuesday’s card as Hammer’s mark for 3-year-old pacing fillies of 2:02 was tied twice by Todd Schadel. Both By A Hoff Hanover and Top Me Off also hit the 2:02 mark to put them in the same company as All Set Lets Go, who set the record in 2017.
Harness Racing
Day 4
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
3-year-old Colts & Geldings B Group
Howard & Jess Neeper Memorial Pace
1. Dustup Hanover (Cody Schadel), 2:02.4. 2. Jasper Hanover (Tony Schadel). 3. TSM Prince Theo (James Dodson). 4. Wealth Whispers (Eric Neal).
3-year-old Fillies B Group
Gerald & Shirley Albert Memorial Pace
1. Cheyennes Art (Dodson), 2:03. 2. Maker Rock (Roger Hammer). 3. Red Dawn (Wayne Long). 4. Silent Affair (Brenden Smith).
The Castagnolo Family Pace
1. Pancho Power (Steve Schoeffel), 2:05.1. 2. Treacherous Girl (Long). 3. Ideal Body (Dodson). 4. Mountain Perks (Smith).
3-year-old Fillies A Group
Backstage Crew Pace
1. Tiamogonedancen (Dave Brickell), 1:59.4. 2. Sweet Baby Kaylee (Tony Schadel). 3. TSM Pricnes Rebeca (Neal). 4. Catch Phrase (David Wiest). 5. Dancin Jade (Hammer).
Clearfield Thunderbirds NWTF Pace
1. Tonianne (Todd Schadel), 1:59.0. 2. Lazy Day Hanover (Brickell). 3. Letsgo T (Aaron Johnston). 4. Dash One (Dodson).
Michael ‘Mikey’ Rowles Memorial Pace
1. Amelia B Hanover (A. Johnston), 2:04.3. 2. Artful Storyteller (Smith). 3. Light My Torch (Hammer). 4. TSM Princess Lexi (Neal).
Donald & Martha Urban Memorial Pace
1. Keystone Pearl (A. Johnston), 2:02.1. 2. Adelia Hanover (Neal). 3. Significant Other (Wiest). 4. Dance Til Sunset (Smith).
3-year-old Colts & Geldings A Group
1. Terry A Hanover (Todd Schadel), 1:58.1. 2. Seth Hanover (Brickell). 3. Blazing Light (Cody Schadel). 4. Whatcha (Neal). Rowdy Ryder (Hammer).