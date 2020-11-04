ALTOONA — Fellow senior captain Trinity Prestash was the first to embrace keeper Sarah Betts after the West Branch girls soccer team held off top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle 2-1 Tuesday evening in the District 6 class A Championship.
The entire team was soon to follow with a group hug and the on-field celebration ended with head coach Angie Fenush and assistant Alicia Lutz giving Sarah and younger sister Hannah warm embraces after the emotional win at Mansion Park.
Sarah and Hannah’s mother Sue passed away Sunday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer, but her daughters were there for the team in their biggest moment of the season and the team for them as the Lady Warriors earned their second straight D-6 title.
“This one is for Sue Betts and her family,” Fenush said. “This championship goes to them.”
It was Sarah, who came up big down the stretch, intercepting a pair of volleys into the box as heavy pressure bore down on her. She added a diving stop early in the game to keep the Lady Marauders off the board and had two more saves in the second half when BG was pressuring for the game-tying goal.
“Sarah’s been magical all year,” Fenush said. “She knew that her No. 1 fan was watching from the best seat in the house. She has the strength I remember seeing her mom display and we’re so proud of her and Hannah for being here and being the unity of this team.”
Sarah had plenty of help from her defense, which held the high-powered Lady Marauders to just four shots on goal.
“Mariah Hayles was a star in the center,” Fenush said. “And the way that E (Eleyna Hanslovan) and (Olivia) Stavola and Madison (Kephart) and Paige (Washic) worked together was great. But our midfield really owned this today and that was a huge help.”
Hayles gave West Branch a huge boost just moments into game when she fired a direct kick past the Lady Marauder keeper Maren Stayer just 2:35 into the game.
“That was amazing,” Fenush said. “But we didn’t want to sit back and relax, and I kind of think that happened. A ball was bouncing around near the out of bounds and we stopped playing, and they scored on us. That’s a lesson learned for us going forward.”
Guilfoyle answered at 8:58 when Aurielle Brunner finished a Lainey Farabaugh cross after the sophomore captain gathered the ball at the end line and served a laser to the far post.
The Lady Marauders controlled possession for a good portion of the rest of the half, using their speed to keep West Branch on its heels.
“This is the most unorganized we’ve played, but we were also playing with a lot of emotion so that played a role,” Fenush said. “But BG is fast. That whole team should run track. Our girls played smart and fortunately the smart play worked.”
Eventually the Lady Warriors were able to get pressure back in the BG end and forced a goal kick. Prestash was first to the ball and found enough space to fire a shot from about 25 yards out that eluded Stayer to make it 2-1 at 21:58.
“Trinity had to work hard for the goal she got,” Fenush said. “She’s done that all year.”
West Branch only had two shots in the first half, scoring on both, and three in the game.
“BG came out ready to play their game,” Fenush said. “They knew to mark Trin, and we like the through ball, so hats off to them. But our girls made our shots count.”
Brunner nearly got the equalizer when her shot to the near post off a short cross hit the iron and bounced out of bounds.
Both defenses clamped down in the second half with chances for either side few and far between until the Lady Marauders began pressing in the final moments.
That’s when Sarah Betts stepped up to thwart the BG advances and lead the Lady Warriors to their second district title in a row in their fourth consecutive finals appearance.
“I think that says a lot about our program,” Fenush said. “Four years in a row and winning it twice speaks to these girls. Pandemic or not, and the emotion our team feels for the Betts family, these girls come together. They work hard together.
“It’s just a testament to what wonderful girls we’ve got. Wonderful doesn’t do them justice. They are an amazing group. West Branch should feel blessed to have these 17 girls. I know we’re certainly lucky to work with them.”
West Branch, which wore PIAA approved arm bands in honor of Sue, improved to 17-2 with the win. Feunsh placed an arm band around the District 6 team championship when the Lady Warriors received the award.
The Lady Warriors return to action Tuesday in a PIAA first round matchup yet to be determined.
West Branch 2,
Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mariah Hayles, WB, (direct kick), 2:35.
2. Arielle Brunner, BG, (Lainey Farabaugh), 8:58.
3. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 21:28.
Shots: West Branch 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 4.
Saves: West Branch (Sarah Betts) 3, Bishop Guilfoyle (Maren Stayer) 1.
Corner kicks: West Branch 4, Bishop Guilfoyle 4.