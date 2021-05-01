ALLPORT — The West Branch baseball team raced out to a 9-0 lead after one inning Friday against visiting Harmony and never looked back, taking care of the Owls 15-0 in three innings on Senior Day.
Seniors Doug Kolesar and Kyle Moore were honored in a pregame ceremony and both had plenty to do with the victory.
Kolesar was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Moore walked twice, scored two runs and hit a sacrifice fly.
In all, every West Branch starter but one had at least one hit as the Warriors collected 11 in their three innings at the plate.
“That was the best day of hitting we’ve had,” West Branch head coach Dave Learish said. “We got to see some strikes and there were a few walks mixed in there. But I’m really pleased with how we hit. It’s slowly coming. Hopefully we can get a breakout game and get something moving in that direction so guys can be confident at the plate.”
Kolesar got the Warriors going in the bottom of the first with a double — one of four two-baggers the hosts clubbed in the game. Kolesar moved to first on a wild pitch and scored when Isaac Tiracorda reached on an error.
After a flyout, Tyler Biggans cracked an RBI double before Moore drew his first walk of the game. Logan Folmar plated Biggans with a double of his own and Owen Graham knocked in two with a single.
Following a strikeout, Brody Rothrock hit an infield single. Kolesar’s second at bat of the frame resulted in an RBI single and he ended up on second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Isaac Tiracorda was then hit by a pitch before Zack Tiracorda ripped a 2-run double. But he was caught in a rundown between second and third and was tagged out to end the inning.
West Branch added a run in the second on Moore’s sac fly.
The Warriors put the game away with five in the home half of the third, using two walks, three hits and two costly Harmony errors to their advantage.
Isaac Tiraorda had an RBI single, two runs scored on errors and Anthony Guglielmi ended things with a 2-run single.
Harmony committed four errors in the game, leading to 10 unearned runs.
“This is only our third game of the year,” Harmony head coach Harvey Westover said. “We’ve been off a month. We played Glendale the other day and I thought we knocked the rust off, but apparently not.
“West Branch did hit the ball hard, but we didn’t make some plays. And you get down like we did, and it’s tough. The same thing happened here two years ago.”
Harmony was held to one hit — an Antony Maseto first-inning double — by Zack Tiracorda, who also walked one batter (TJ Elli) and struck out seven.
“He threw strikes,” Learish said. “He’s been throwing well all year. He and Owen (Graham) have been the backbone of our pitching core, and they’ve been throwing strikes and keeping us in ball games. “
Jack Bracken, Cholton Fry and Lucas Tarnow pitched for the Owls, who slipped to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
“I try to explain to the kids not to get too high and don’t get too low,” Westover said. “It’s baseball. The baseball gods even everything out.”
Harmony hosts Blacklick Valley on Monday.
West Branch improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the MVL.
The Warriors are also back on the diamond Monday, playing host to Philipsburg-Osceola.
Harmony—0
Fry ss-p-3b 2000, Boring cf 2000, Bracken p-ss 1000, Maseto 1b 1010, Elias c 1000, Tarnow 3b-p 1000, Hutton lf 1000, Elli 2b 0000, Rowles dh 1000, Cornelius rf 0000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
West Branch—15
Kolesar ss 3331, I. Tiracorda c 2212, Stavola cr 0100, Z. Tiracorda p 3112, Biggans rf 2211, Moore lf 0201, Folmar dh 3121, McGonigal 2b 0000, Graham 1b 3112, Gugielmi cf 3012, Rothrock 3b 1210. Totals: 20-15-11-11.
Score by Innings
Harmony 000— 0 1 4
West Branch 915—15 11 0
Errors—Elli, Cornelius, Maseto, Bracken. LOB—Harmony 1, West Branch 3. 2B—Maseto; Kolesar, Biggans, Folmar, Z. Tiracorda. I. Tiracorda (by Bracken), Biggans (by Fry). SB—I. Tiracorda. SF—Moore. WP—Bracken 4; Z. Tiracorda, I. Tiracorda.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Fry—1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Tarnow—0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (2-1). LP—Bracken.
Time—1:03.