In what has been an odd 2020 season with scheduling impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Curwensville football team will meet Redbank Valley for the second time in the regular season. The Bulldogs opened the 2020 campaign with a 44-0 victory over the Tide and have gone on to win their four games this season by a combined score of 101-14.
Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson says that playing the Bulldogs again is an advantage in preparation, but a tough task on the field.
“We know what they want to do,” he said. “This makes gameplanning easier, but you still have to execute your game plan.”
Curwensville hosts the Bulldogs this week and joins Clearfield as the only area teams playing in the friendly confines. The Bison welcome Huntingdon to town.
Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch all have tough ICC road tests.
The Vikings travel to Juniata Valley, the Knights visit undefeated Tussey Mountain and the Warriors will go on the road to play Williamsburg at Hollidaysburg Area High School.
Philipsburg-Osceola rounds out the schedule with a trip to Tyrone, where the programs will meet for the 68th time.
Huntingdon (0-5) at Clearfield (2-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison, who have won 10 of the last 11 meetings, own a 16-13-1 series lead.
LAST MEETING: Nick Domico returned a fumble 46 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bison’s 28-16 victory a season ago.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Huntingdon’s Myles Baney, Tyson Cook and Darin Harman. Clearfield’s Domico, Jake Lezzer and Mark McGonigal.
LAST WEEK: BELLEFONTE 62, HUNTINGDON 20: The Bearcats were gashed for 490 yards on the ground and gave up more than 50 points for the third straight week. CENTRAL 25, CLEARFIELD 21: The Dragons ran a trick play for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. Central led 13-0 in the first half, but Clearfield, which got 10 receptions for 176 yards and a score from Lezzer, took a 14-13 lead into the break.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We will continue to work on improving each week,” said Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko. “We are thankful to be playing another game.”
Redbank Valley (4-0) at Curwensville (1-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bulldogs have won two straight, including a 44-0 decision to open the 2020 season, but Curwensville has a 16-7 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: Redbank Valley rushed for 257 yards and passed for 174 more, while limiting the Tide to 61 total yards in a 44-0 win on Sept. 11.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Redbank Valley’s Gunner Mangiantini, Joseph Mansfield and Hudson Martz. Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Scott Condon and Ty Terry.
LAST WEEK: REDBANK VALLEY 26, KEYSTONE 0: The Bulldogs scored 20 second-half points to pull away from Keystone, while recording their second shutout of the season. BROCKWAY 19, CURWENSVILLE 14: The Rovers got a pair of second-half TD passes from Conner Ford to rally for the win over the Golden Tide, who have dropped two straight when leading in the fourth quarter.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to be physical at the point of attack and tackle their backs much better than the first game we played,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Offensively, we need to continue to protect the ball. However, we need to make more explosive plays. We have had a lot of potential touchdowns not happen because of near misses on pass plays or dropped balls.”
Glendale (2-3) at Juniata Valley (3-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Hornets, who have won five straight meetings with the Vikings, lead the series 38-14-2.
LAST MEETING: The Hornets stopped the Vikings on fourth down at midfield with two minutes left to play to hold on for a 20-13 win last season. Juniata Valley led 20-0 after three but Glendale scored two TDs in the fourth to get back in the game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Boston Bloom, Suds Dubler and Baine Seilhamer. Juniata Valley’s Adam Boone, Johnson and Jaxson Rand.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 36, JUNIATA VALLEY 19: The Hornets surrendered 258 yards passing to Thad Leidy, who tossed three TDs — two to Dalton Smith, who also ran for 127 yards and a score. GLENDALE 42, MO VALLEY 0: The Vikings started fast, getting a pair of Garret Misiura to Baine Seilhamer TD passes (55, 37) in the first two minutes on the way to the shutout win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to build on last week and keep improving on the fundamentals,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Playoffs are one of our team goals, and for us this week is a playoff game. We need to limit our mental errors and work together on every play. If we stay consistent in our approach and effort we have the talent to be a very good football team.”
Moshannon Valley (0-5) at Tussey Mountain (5-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Black Knights lead 24-8, but the Titans have won two in a row and four of the last seven.
LAST MEETING: Tussey Mountain piled up 546 yards of total offense, including 432 on the ground, getting a pair of TD runs from Kaden Lucko in a 55-13 romp last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mo Valley’s Jayden Coder, Aaron Wonderling and Connor Williams. Tussey Mountain’s Colton Bishop, Kaden Lucko and Chad Morningstar.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 42, MO VALLEY 0: The Black Knights allowed 459 yards of total offense to the rival Vikings and were shut out for the second game in a row. TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 46, NORTH STAR 27: The Titans gave up 275 yards and two scores to North Star freshman QB Conner Yoder, but amassed 436 yards of offense on the ground, scoring seven rushing TDs in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to be more consistent on both sides of the ball to be successful,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-3) at Tyrone (4-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Eagles have 16 straight victories over the Mounties and hold a 46-21 edge in the series.
LAST MEETING: Tyrone needed a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter to earn a 22-16 victory over the Mounties last season. P-O QB Ryan Whithead threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to Aaron Depto to help the Mounties take a 16-7 halftime lead.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Philuipsburg-Osceola’s Depto, Matt Martin and Kaleb Stamm. Tyrone’s Damon Gripp, Tommy Hicks and Brandon Lucas.
LAST WEEK: BALD EAGLE AREA 28, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 6: BEA QB Garrett Burns threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles to the win. TYRONE 27, PENNS VALLEY 21: Tyrone won its second straight game with a late fourth-quarter score. Lucas threw for 206 yards and two scores, Gripp had 11 receptions for 141 yards and a TD and Hicks picked up a pair of rushing touchsdowns.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Head coach Jeff Vroman was unavailable for comment.
West Branch (1-4) at Williamsburg (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Warriors, who have won three straight games over the Pirates, hold a 17-8 series lead.
LAST MEETING: Warrior QB Ayden Gutierrez completed 11 passes for 295 yards and two TDs, hitting Noah Hoffner five times for 131 yards and a score and running back Will Herring added 117 yards and a TD to lead West Branch to a rout of the Pirates, who had four turnovers.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Camden Kopchik and Ethan Yingling. Williamsburg’s Tyler Clark, Andrew McMonagle and Lambert Palmer.
LAST WEEK: BELLWOOD ANTIS 44, WEST BRANCH 7: Blue Devil running back Zach Mallon led a ground attack that piled up 348 yards with 117 and three touchdowns in the win. WILLIAMSBURG 42, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 0: Pirate QB Palmer threw or 162 yards and three TDs to three different receivers, while Clark rushed seven times for 76 yards and two scores in the shutout of the Bulldogs.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: We need to be aggressive on both sides of the ball and make plays when we are in position,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “If we fly around, we will be fine.”