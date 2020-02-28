SHARON — For Zach Holland, it was a matter of being aggressive and scoring on his feet.
The Curwensville Golden Tide senior 138-pounder won his only bout of the night and reached Saturday morning’s semifinals with a 7-2 decision over Cochranton senior Justin Boozer at Friday’s first day of the PIAA Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School.
Two other Tide wrestlers head to Saturday with a loss and will start in the consolation bracket — sophomore Jacob Carfley at 106 pounds and junior Jake McCracken at 170.
Action started today with the first round of consolation bouts at 9:15 a.m. with semifinals following. From there, it’s the consolation semifinals and then the third- and fifth-place bouts at 3:30 p.m. The finals are scheduled to start at around 5:15 p.m.
The top four finishers at each weight class advance to next week’s PIAA Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center starting Thursday.
Holland needs one win, either in the semifinal against Reynolds’ Alex Ischo or in the consolation semifinals if he loses to Ischo to punch a ticket to Hershey.
“It would be huge to win a regional title and come out on top and it would just mean everything to me,” said Holland, who hiked his record to 31-0. “I definitely just don’t want to get (to Hershey). I want to be the best.”
Holland, the D9 champion with a first-round bye to the quarterfinals, faced Boozer, the District 10 fourth-placer who opened with a pin of Conneaut’s D10 sixth-placer in the first round. Holland took Boozer down quickly to start the bout and then rode him out the rest of the first period and then the entire second period for a 2-0 lead going into the third.
“I felt like I was in control, but I definitely wanted to score more,” Holland said. “I had a bar in pretty deep at the end of the first period, but I didn’t get a chance to turn him. I was happy with riding him out. He was pretty strong and was getting pretty hard to turn.”
Head coach Dean Swatsworth told Holland to start neutral with his choice to start the third.
“We wanted to put them neutral so we can try to get get something going. (Boozer) took a shot and Zach countered him and got big points there. I’m happy for him and I’m glad for him. He’s working hard this year. He’s been successful and that’s the biggest thing.”
Boozer tried to throw Holland, but Holland countered the shot and took him to the mat for a bout-clinching five-point move. Boozer reversed Holland in the closing seconds to set the final.
Holland, ranked 11th in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings, meets the D10 runner-up Ischo who is ranked No. 9. Ischo lost to No. 2-ranked Kenneth Kiser of Saegertown in the D10 finals. Kiser faces D9 runner-up Dalton Stahli in the other semifinal.
At 170, McCracken also had a bye into the quarterfinals as the D9 runner-up and opened with Greenville’s Cole Karpinski, the D10 third-placer who majored D10 eight-placer Dan Church of Fort LeBoeuf 9-2 in the first round. Karpinski took McCracken down in the first period and then held him scoreless the rest of the way for a 2-0 win.
McCracken (24-8) lost to Karpinski, 6-3, back in early January.
“We’ve talked that the biggest thing is you have to off the bottom,” Swatsworth said. “And have to get that initial takedown takedown which is big in matches like that, especially when you’re wrestling good kids. Those are two big points.”
McCracken’s first-round consolation foe is Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman, the D9 third-place finisher from last weekend. The did not meet at districts, but McCracken pinned him twice during the season. He’ll need to win three bouts to get a top-four state berth.
Carfley (26-11) is in the same boat at 106, needing three wins. In his first-round bout, the D9 fourth-placer blanked D10 fifth-placer Nevada Koehler of Greenville, but his quarterfinal bout against D10 champion and No. 9-ranked Kane Kettering of Reynolds didn’t last long as Kettering pinned him in 20 seconds.
Carfley opens with Saegertown’s Owen Hershelman, the D10 sixth-placer, in his consolation opener.
“That first match went how we expected and he wrestled well against (Koehler),” Swatsworth said. “We knew (Kettering) from Reynolds is tough and we just told him to go out and wrestle hard.”
As expected Reynolds leads the early team points race with 10 wrestlers starting in the semifinals and three beginning in the consolation brackets. It leads D9 champion Brookville 87-59.5 in the 1-2 spots. All five of Brookville’s five D9 champions reached the semifinals with five others in the consolations.
Overall, D9 has 18 in the semifinals compared to D10’s 38 semifinalists. Twelve wrestlers make up each bracket, eight of them supplied by D10.