HYDE — Curwensville’s Zach Holland and Jake McCracken advanced to this morning’s semifinal round of the District 9 class 2A Tournament at Clearfield High School, each pinning their quarterfinal opponent.
Holland, the undefeated top seed at 138, led Redbank Valley’s Jacob Kundick 5-0 when he decked him at 1:29. Holland gets Kane’s Luke Ely in the semis. Ely pinned Brockway’s Garret Park in his quarterfinal bout.
McCracken, the No. 2 seed at 170, was tied with Ridgway’s Joe Miller 2-2 after the Elker escaped 28 seconds into the second period. McCracken notched his second takedown of the bout soon after and turned Miller for the fall at 3:13.
McCracken meets Clarion’s sixth-seeded Donavan Edmonds in the semifinals. Edmonds upset No. 3 seed Isaac Zimmerman (Johnsonburg) 11-7 in the quarters.
The rest of the Golden Tide didn’t fare as well.
Curwensville still has Jake Carfley (106), Nick Fegert (126), Duane Brady (182), Nick Holbert (195) and Brennen Moore (220) left in consolations.
All but Brady got a bye into the consolation quarterfinals after dropping their quarterfinals bouts. Brady had to wrestle and pinned Ridgway’s Bailey Lewis in 54 seconds to advance.
Moore has a bye to the consey semis due to a small 220-pound bracket.
Carfley nearly made it three Golden Tide wrestlers in the semis, but dropped a 3-2 decision to Kane’s Alex Buchakas in the quarters. Buchakas opened with a first-period takedown and Carfley reversed to make it 2-2 after one.
Carfley nearly reversed Buchakas again in the second, but was unable to complete the move. Buchakas escaped in the third and fended off a couple Carfley shots down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Zach Shaffer (145), Adam Straw (152) and Dylan Harmic (160) all went 0-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.
Curwensville is eighth out of 13 in the team standings with 21 points.
Brookville leads the race with 81 points. The Raiders have 10 wrestlers in the semifinals and a total of 12 still alive in the tournament.
Port Allegany (70.5), Johnsonburg (67.5), Kane (67) and Brockway (61) are second through fifth, respectively.
The Gators have the most wrestlers left in the tourney with 13.
All 13 teams have at least one wrestler in the semifinals.
Wrestling resumes this morning at 10:30 a.m. with the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals.