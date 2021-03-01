SHARON — This year’s road to Hershey for high school wrestlers was not an easy one, to say the least.
After Saturday’s PIAA Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School, it is still not known who’s making the trip to Hershey’s Giant Center. That’s a strong indicator that these aren’t normal times.
Instead, this year’s format was changed to decrease the amount of wrestlers at a venue with one-day competitions and for District 9 Class AA wrestlers, it meant a top-three finish to get to regionals in an eight-man bracket with District 10.
And rather than four placewinners per weight advancing to states, it’s three heading to the Western Super Regional held this Saturday at Indiana University of Pa.’s Kovalchick Center. District 9 didn’t fare all that different than year’s past against the rugged D10 field, but without the fourth-placer advancing, just six wrestlers from D9 head to IUP.
None hail from Curwensville as D9 113-pound champion and junior Jacob Carfley, sophomore Nik Fegert at 126, freshman Ryder Kuklinskie at 132 and freshman Logan Aughenbaugh at 145 finished a combined 0-8.
“We didn’t perform to our ability this weekend,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “The positive note to take away from the weekend is that the four of them are underclassmen and they got to experience what the next step is about.”
Just six D9 wrestlers qualified for IUP where it’ll be whittled down to four placers to qualify for a scaled down, eight-man bracket at a one-day state tournament at Giant Center March 12. Three won regional titles, Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer at 138 and Cole Casilio at 160, and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor at heavyweight.
Three others reached the finals and lost, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel at 120, Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson at 126 and Kane’s Luke Ely at 152. Had there been a fourth-place qualifier in a traditional postseason setup, D9 would’ve qualified another 10 who all wound up losing in the consolation finals with a trip to IUP at stake.
Last year at Sharon in 14 weight classes, one more than this year, D9 sent 19 wrestlers to Hershey, three of them finishing fourth.
Carfley dropped his opener to Fort LeBoeuf freshman Jake Bennett, the D10 fourth-placer who blanked Carfley 2-0. Then in the consolations, Carfley lost to Redbank Valley’s Cole Bish, who was third at districts. Bish took a 2-0 lead into the third period before a late Carfley escape set the final at 2-1.
Carfley’s season ended at 8-3. He’ll take a 49-26 record into his senior season.
Fegert was pinned twice at 126, first by D10 runner-up Jack Martinec of Cochranton and then D10 fourth-placer Gunnar Gage of Cambridge Springs, both of them in the first period. His season wound up 7-5.
Kuklinskie was also pinned twice, first by Commodore Perry’s third-placer Zane Grinnell and then Caullin Summers of Sharpsville and finished up 7-5. Grinnell earned a trip to IUP with a third-place finish.
Aughenbaugh was pinned by eventual runner-up Carter Gill of Hickory in his opener and then dropped a 5-2 decision to Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney.
His season wound up 6-6.