CRESSON — The District 6 girls and boys basketball brackets were released on Thursday by basketball chairman William Marshall.
The West Branch boys (18-3) earned the number two seed and will host the winner of Monday night’s first-round matchup of tenth-seeded Bishop McCort and seventh-seeded Penns Manor.
The quarterfinal will be played at West Branch High School, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Warriors outlasted the Crushers in last year’s semifinals, scoring a 57-51 victory in Hollidaysburg.
The rest of West Branch’s half of the bracket includes sixth-seeded Purchase Line at third-seeded Portage.
Bishop Guilfoyle garnered the top seed in Class AA and will take on the winner of eighth-seeded United and ninth-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel.
The other game in that half of the bracket features fourth-seeded Homer-Center against fifth-seeded Southern Huntingdon.
The semifinals will be played at a neutral site on Feb. 24. The championship game is slated for Feb. 27 at Mount Aloysius College at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game is slated for Feb. 27 at a site and time to be determined.
The final four teams qualify for the PIAA Tournament, which begins on March 6.
In Class AAA, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team will head to the playoffs as the number nine seed.
The Mounties (9-11) will travel to eighth-seeded Cambria Heights on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will face off against top-seeded Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The other game in the top half of the bracket has fifth-seeded Penns Valley heading to fourth-seeded West Shamokin.
In the bottom of the bracket, Westmont Hilltop was named the number two seed and will host seventh-seeded Bellwood-Antis in the quarters on Feb. 21.
The other game features sixth-seeded Mount Union at third-seeded Richland.
The semifinals will be at a neutral site on Feb. 25, while the championship game is scheduled for Feb. 28 at Mount Aloysius College at 7:30 p.m.
The consolation game will also be Feb. 28 at a site and time to be determined.
All final four teams qualify for the PIAA Tournament.
The final team getting in is the Glendale girls. The Lady Vikings garnered the eighth seed and will host ninth-seeded Southern Huntingdon on Monday in a first-round matchup.
The winner moves on to face top-seeded Bellwood-Antis on Wednesday.
The other game in that half of the bracket features fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle hosting fifth-seeded Homer-Center.
Penns Manor garnered the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel on Wednesday.
The final game is sixth-seeded Bishop McCort at third-seeded Juniata Valley.
The semifinals will be held at a neutral site per District 6 rules on Feb. 24. The championship is slated for Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Mount Aloysius College.
The consolation game is also on Feb. 27 at a site and time to be determined.
Presale tickets for all first round and quarterfinal games can be purchased at https://www.hometownticketing.com/piaa/d6 beginning today.