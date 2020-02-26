ALTOONA — The Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling community was well-represented on February 15 at Altoona High School as the District 6 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame as three members were inducted.
Longtime official Dick Wood, late wrestling coach Dick Condo and 2000 state champion Jon Condo were all presented with plaques during the ceremony, held during the District 6 Class AA Wrestling Championships at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Wood, who was inducted for his role as an official for the last 46 years, is a common sight during Progressland area dual meets and tournaments.
He was presented his plaque with his sons Brad, Cory and Brian in attendance.
Wood has been an official for the District 6 tournament 34 times, the state tournament nine times and the state team dual tournament two times.
He is also a retired school administrator, serving as principal at several area schools.
The late Dick Condo was inducted for his contributions as a coach in the sport of wrestling. For over 50 years, Condo was a coach at Tyrone, West Branch and Philipsburg-Osceola. He was also the area representative for Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling from 1982-1988.
Condo was a high school history teacher at West Branch before he retired. After retirement, he continued to stay involved with Mountie wrestling.
He was a PIAA runner-up in 1964 and went on to wrestle at St. Francis College for the legendary Tom Vaux.
Condo passed away on Sept. 28, 2018.
Along with his father, Jon Condo was also successful in wrestling.
He had a 91-20 career record. Condo was a two-time District 6 champion and was a regional second and third place winner.
In 2000, he won the state title at heavyweight before moving on to play football at the University of Maryland, where he was the team’s long snapper.
That parlayed into a 14-year long career in the NFL.
The Condo and Wood families were joined by longtime former P-O coach Dave Caslow at the ceremony, who handed out plaques.
The other inductees for the 2020 class include Bald Eagle-Nittany Mark Williams, Blairsville’s Rudy Gaston, Claysburg-Kimmel’s Jarrett Musselman and Derek Tipton, Ligonier Valley’s John Chendy, Lock Haven’s Don Eichenlaub and Skip Bolin, Mount Union’s Josh Kirsch, Penns Valley’s Joel Brinker and Tyrone’s Clay Fink and Ron Wilson.