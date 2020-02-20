HYDE — A trio of Clearfield wrestlers are seeded No. 1 at their weight class for Saturday’s District 4-9 class 3A Tournament at Clearfield’s High School.
Nolan Barr (126), Hayden Kovalick (170) and Oliver Billotte (285) have been tabbed the top seeds at their weights.
The Bison have a total of nine wrestlers seeded in the Top 5 of the nine-team tournament. Bradford, Clearfield, Cranberry, DuBois, Punxsutawney and St. Marys out of District 9 will be joined by Selinsgrove, Shikellamy and Williamsport from District 4.
The top five placewinners advance to the Northwest Regional set for Feb. 28-29 at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Barr, who comes into the tourney with a record of 23-10, was third at 113 pounds last season as a freshman. Billotte (30-3) finished third at 195 a season ago.
Kovalick (22-12) is wrestling in his first postseason tournament as a sophomore.
Bison 106-pounder Evan Davis (23-12) and 152-pounder Mark MgGonigal (26-5) are each seeded second.
The No. 1 seed in the 106-pound bracket is Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo, who pinned Davis in the season-opening Top Hat Tournament.
McGonigal (26-5), who won a district title at 152 last season, has DuBois’ Ed Scott seeded above him in the bracket. Scott, who is undefeated this season at 30-0, is a returning PIAA champion (at 138) and a three-time district champ.
Clearfield’s Karson Kline (21-13) is the third seed at 145 pounds. Kline, who placed third at 120 last season, is seeded behind Williamsport’s Roman Morrone (27-8) and St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing (9-5).
Bison Luke Freeland (20-11) is seeded fourth at 138, while Brett Zattoni (19-15) has the No. 4 seed at 182. Clearfield 113-pounder Derrick Bender (7-18) is fifth. Zattoni was fifth at 170 a season ago.
Peyton Smay (132), JD Graham (160) and Matt Bailor (195) will also compete in the tournament.
Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank (182), DuBois’ Brendan Orr (113) and Trenton Donahue (132), Selinsgove’s Aiden Gaugler (120), Cade Balestrini (138), Coy Bastian (160) and Nate Schon (220) and St. Marys’ Jeremy Garthwaite (195) round out the top seeds.
Brackets are subject to change prior to the beginning of the tournament on Saturday.
Balestrini, Bastian and Schon are all returning champs. Schonn won PIAA gold at 220 last season.
Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. The parade of champions and Hall of Fame inductions are scheduled for 4 p.m. with the finals and consolation finals to follow.