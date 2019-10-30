PHILIPSBURG — After coming up short the past two seasons in the District 6 Class A title game, the West Branch girls soccer team got the proverbial monkey off its back Wednesday evening with a convincing 3-0 victory over rival Moshannon Valley in the championship at Mountaineer Field.
The Lady Warriors lost to Bishop McCort in 2017 by a 4-1 score and again to the Lady Crushers last season, falling in heartbreaking fashion on penalty kicks.
But West Branch came away with it first ever district title in girls soccer by topping their biggest rivals for the third time this season.
“It feels good,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “This is a brand new team this year and it’s their first time here (in the finals), and they came out with the win. That’s huge. We knew the girls could do it.
“It’s hard in sports to beat somebody three times, but these girls wanted it. They earned it.”
The Lady Warriors did it by playing a smart, possession game and using a suffocating defense that combined to hold the Damsels to just two shots on goal in the game, none coming in the first half.
“We definitely didn’t come out and play the game we usually play at all,” Mo Valley head coach Brian Wicker said. “We were a little timid, a little scared and a little nervous.
“And we had some injuries, and when your star players are injured it really affects the demeanor of the team. I think it brings a lot of them down. They were all feeling it, trying to overcompensate and overplay. It was a learning experience. You learn a lot in a game like this about your character.”
West Branch controlled the first 20 minutes of play, taking five shots and getting two corner kicks, but it wasn’t able to dent the Damsel goal as Tessa Switala stood tall, stopping all five shots and directing her defense to move the ball out of danger on the corners.
Later in the half, West Branch peppered the Mo Valley goal with three shots in a span of just a few seconds, but still had nothing to show for it as Switala and the Damsel defense continued to deny the Lady Warriors’ advances.
On the rapid-fire sequence, Trinity Prestash fired a hard shot toward the upper 90 that Switala parlayed away. The rebound went to Emmie Parks, who headed it back toward the open side of the goal. But Damsel defender Sarah Tocimak was there to sweep the ball off the line and send it out.
Lady Warrior midfielder Mariah Hayles had crept into the offensive zone and was there to collect the clearing pass and boot the ball back to the Mo Valley net, but Switala had recovered by that time and stopped the shot to keep things scoreless.
The game looked destined to go to the half scoreless, but West Branch had one more trick up its sleeve before the break.
The Lady Warriors again advanced the ball deep into the Damsel end and Prestash fired another shot from about the 18 that Switala was able to knock away. But the Damsel keeper lost her footing on the save and a hard-charging Lauren Timblin was able to run onto the ball and fire the rebound shot to the far post before Switala was able to recover.
The momentum-changing goal came at 37:34 on West Branch’s 10th shot and sent the Lady Warriors to the break with a little extra spring in their step.
“This is the way our season has gone,” Fenush said. “We take 10 shots before we put one in, so it felt comfortable. It’s been that way for 20-21 games now. That’s how our team plays. We have to get all the bad juice out and finally we start playing our game.”
“It was a great play on their part,” Wicker said. “They followed the ball in and we got caught ball-watching. It is what it is, but when you give up a goal in the last five minutes of any half or the beginning five minutes of any half, it definitely changes the tone.”
West Branch continued to attack to start the second half, but the Damsel defense was up to the task, keeping the Lady Warriors far from their goal.
With the sledding tough inside the 18, West Branch went another route as Olivia Straka sent a long shot from about 25 yards out that hit the upper corner, giving the Lady Warriors a 2-0 lead at 50:16.
“That’s how our girls have been scoring,” Fenush said. “We know our girls can shoot from far away. They do it all the time in practice and we always yell at them to work it up. But that is the skill set that they have and we can’t ask for more. If they’re shooting, we’re happy.”
“That was goal was freaking fantastic,” Wicker said. “There is nothing anybody was going to do on that shot. Everything was perfect on that shot.”
Just 61 seconds later, the Lady Warriors took all the steam out of the Damsels when Timblin got behind the defense and went in one-on-one against Switala.
She was able to beat the Damsel keeper, who came out to challenge, with a quick shot just before the two collided. The ball found the back of the net at 51:17 to give West Branch a backbreaking 3-0 lead.
“Once you score and start feeling it, you start pressuring a little more, and (Mo Valley) really sat back,” Fenush said. “We scored the goal and had them on their heels, so let’s go at it again.”
“They put their heads down a little bit,” Wicker said of his team after the third goal. “I subbed a few people in trying to get things livened up. Just keep fighting. You want to go out with respect and continue fighting no matter how bad it is.”
Timblin’s second goal of the game gave her four against the Damsels this season. She scored both Lady Warrior goals in a 2-1 victory in early September.
“Sometimes we like to call her sniper because against Mo Valley she finds it,” Fenush said. “There are games like one against Curwensville when she didn’t play well, and she knew it. But she gets hyped for these games. Lauren is a worker. She’s quiet, but she’s fast and she makes those shots.”
The Damsels have been effective at limiting Prestash, who broke the single-season goal scoring record in West Branch’s last game against Bishop Guilfoyle, not allowing her a goal in three games this season. But Timblin and Straka, who scored twice in the second meeting this season, have more than picked up the offense.
“That’s teamwork,” Fenush said. “We knew that Trinity was going to get marked and that’s fine. Take away a player, but we have 11 more that can score.”
Trailing by three goals, the Damsels desperately tried to generate some offense and finally got their first shot (off the foot of Sarah McClelland) with 28 minutes left in the game.
But Mo Valley simply couldn’t get anything going in the Lady Warrior end of the field.
“We were marking up really well and I thought we were playing pretty good defense for a while, but that’s all we were doing,” Wicker said. “We weren’t trying to get forward. We weren’t playing balls to where we know we can play them. And then with Summer (Adams’) hamstring, she just couldn’t get through and make the things that she usually has happen, happen.
Adams, who scored the game-winner in the 1-0 semifinal win over Westmont, has been playing most of the postseason with a heavily wrapped hamstring.
“In her words, she didn’t want to let me down and I thought she did everything she could to give this team everything,” Wicker said. “She busted her butt, she works her butt off. Between her and Sarah McClelland and our back line, they were doing everything they could to keep West Branch out, but they just buried a couple of really nice goals.”
Mo Valley ended its season with a record of 12-9.
“I’m very proud of this team and some of the things we have done over the course of this season and my last four seasons,” Wicker said. “Watching the growth. It’s fantastic to watch everybody grow and everybody come together.”
The Lady Warriors improved to 16-4-1 and advance to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history.
“Huge thanks to all the West Branch alumni and the community for coming out and representing really, really well,” Fenush said. “We knew it would be a close game. That’s just how it is with backyard brawls. The girls just wanted it. These girls were motivated. They have played and worked hard all year long, and they wanted it. They earned every second and every celebration.”
West Branch plays District 10 champ Mercer Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
West Branch 3,
Moshannon Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Trinity Prestash), 37:34.
Second Half
2. Olivia Straka, WB, (unassisted), 50:16.
3. Timblin, WB, (unassisted), 51:17.
Shots: Moshannon Valley 2, West Branch 13.
Saves: Moshannon Valley (Tessa Switala) 9, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 2.
Corner kicks: Moshannon Valley 3, West Branch 4.