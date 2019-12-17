PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team led visiting Clearfield 26-24 at the half of Tuesday’s game after recovering from an early 7-0 deficit.
But seniors Kyleigh Kennedy and Lindsey Bordas were each whistled for their third fouls in the first minute of the third quarter and Lady Mountie head coach Brandon Myers had to put them on the bench.
With P-O’s senior leaders sitting with foul trouble, the Lady Bison proceeded to go on a 19-2 run over the next 3:30 and that was basically the difference in Clearfield’s 59-40 victory.
“I knew exactly what was happening and I told the girls to just get in there and fly around and good things will happen,” Clearfield head coach Joey Castagnolo said. “I’ll be real honest, that was the key to the game.”
Clearfield forced eight turnovers during the run and the Lady Mounties made 15 in the quarter after committing just 12 in the entire first half.
“We weren’t playing as well as we had hoped to play and we talked about that at halftime,” P-O head coach Brandon Myers said. “But we were doing enough to get the lead.
“But we got in foul trouble quick and didn’t have two of our key players on the floor and we fell asleep a little bit. And Clearfield did a good job making adjustments at halftime. Really that run was the difference in this game.”
Clearfield won the third quarter 23-8 as Megan Durandetta, Kylie Vantassel and Olivia Bender each scored five to lead a balance Lady Bison offense that also got four apiece from Emma Hipps and Tesa Miller in the decisive frame.
Miller (16), Durandetta (13) and VanTassel (10) were all in double figures for the game for Clearfield, which had been struggling on offense over the first four games of the season. VanTassel also dished out four assists.
“We’ve been working hard in practice and we needed a game like this to build their confidence,” Castagnolo said. “The girls had so much confidence tonight once they went on that run. I am so proud of them.”
Clearfield led by as many as 19 in the third, but the young Lady Mounties refused to give in and were able to cut their deficit all the way down to eight early in the fourth quarter.
But the Lady Bison were able to stop the hosts’ momentum and pull away for the 19-point victory.
“We may have fallen asleep at points tonight but as far as effort they never stopped playing,” Myers said of the Lady Mounties. “You can’t take that away from them. We’re doing everything we can with a super inexperienced team, and they are getting better every day.
“The effort has to be there, and it is. The basketball is coming. we hadn’t scored over 25 points since our first game of the year and we almost doubled that tonight.”
Clearfield opened the game on a 7-0 run, but P-O closed the gap to 13-11 by quarter’s end.
Kyleigh Kennedy had five points and three rebounds in the frame to help her team get back in the game.
The Lady Bison held between a two- and four-point lead for most of the second quarter until P-O was able to tied the game at 22-22 and again at 24-24 before taking the 26-24 edge at the half.
Kennedy had 12 of her team-high 14 points at the break, while Bordas has eight of her 13. The teams were also tied at 20-20 in rebounds after the first two quarters of play.
“They controlled the tempo in the first half,” Castagnolo said. “I wanted to control the tempo from the get-go with the press and it just wasn’t working. That’s why I took it off. But when those two (Bordas and Kennedy) were out (in the third), that’s when we went back to it.”
Dudandetta and VanTassel each hit 3-pointers in Clearfield’s third-quarter surge and Miller and Bender owned the paint.
Bender finished the game with 11 rebounds to go with her nine points, while Miller ripped down 13 rebounds and had five of her team’s eight blocked shots.
“Senior leadership. That’s something I’ve been asking of her,” Castagnolo said of Miller. “She’s been playing with an ankle injury. And she was playing against her cousin (Kennedy) tonight and it was a big matchup. And this round Tesa won.”
P-O also had several nice performances on the glass, getting 11 rebounds from Sam Bainey, nine from Kennedy and seven apiece from Bordas and Alayna Webster.
P-O slipped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain League. Clearfield improved to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.
The Mounties are back in action Friday, hosting Bald Eagle Area. The Lady bison also play Friday, entertaining Tyrone.
Clearfield—59
Durandetta 5 1-2 13, Ky. VanTassel 4 0-0 10, Hipps 2 5-7 9, Bender 4 1-2 9, Miller 8 0-2 16, Fedder 1 0-0 2, Ryen 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-2 0, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7-15 59.
Philpsburg-Osceola—40
Bainey 3 0-2 7, Bordas 4 3-4 13, Potter 2 0-2 4, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 4 6-9 14, Webster 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-17 40.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 2, Ky. VanTassel 2. Bordas 2, Bainey.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 13 11 23 12—59
P-O 11 15 8 6—40