CURWENSVILLE — Wednesday night’s boys basketball game at Patton Hall between Curwensville and Moshannon Valley was a game of runs.
The Golden Tide started the first half on a 7-0 spurt, while the Black Knights began the second half with a 6-0 surge. And while there were several more runs throughout the contest, it was Curwensville’s 9-2 run late in the game that helped it pull away for a 53-47 victory.
“I think the runs for both teams had to do with inconsistent play,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “There were times our intensity was the right way on defense and there were times it wasn’t. I think that played into their offense going in and out of runs.
“And there were times when their offense made some miscues and turned the ball ball over that allowed us to get some easy buckets. And there were times when they took care of the ball and got good shots. I think if you ask both teams we both need to clean things up in a lot of areas, but that did make for a back-and-forth game.
The game was tied at 25-25 at the half before Mo Valley took its first lead of the game on a Ben Murawski shot early in the third quarter.
Another Murawski field goal and a Greg Dufour jumper gave the Knights a 31-25 lead, but Mo Valley went cold the rest of the stanza, missing its final 10 shots.
“We had a lot of shots go in and out, go half way down and pop right back out,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said.
That helped the Golden Tide race past them with a 10-0 spurt to end the frame and put Curwensville back in front 35-31.
Ty Terry scored six in the run, including one of his six 3-pointers. Terry led all players with 26 points, while adding four rebounds and three steals.
“He’s a great shooter,” Rydbom said. “He’s a really good shooter. I thought we could go out and compete with them, and we did. Our kids competed hard.”
Terry netted 11 points in the fourth quarter and was the catalyst behind the Tide’s final run that put the game away.
“The thing we have to get better at is being more consistent on offense,” Wassil said. “It’s great to get a night like that from Ty, and he did play wonderful tonight. But we need guys to understand game flow and recognize when a guy is shooting like that we want them to be doing things to make him a first option in the offense and then play through him.
“I think at times we took some shots that took away from that offensive flow. It’s not that we don’t want guys taking shots. We want them to be better at recognizing where the offense should flow through.”
Trevor Lansberry was also in double figures for the Golden Tide with 11 points. Adam Miller added 8 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.
Curwensville started the game on a 7-0 run, only to see the Knights close the gap to 11-7 by the end of the first quarter.
The Golden Tide extended the lead to 21-12 midway through the second, but Mo Valley charged back to tie things up at 25 apiece at the half.
Joe Bacher had eight of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter. Bacher also ripped down 13 rebounds in the game.
Murawski, Dufour and Ethan Webb each scored 8 points for the Knights.
“Our kids went out and played hard,” Rydbom said. “They executed the game plan. They did everything we asked them to do.”
Mo Valley slipped to 0-2, while Curwensville improved to 1-1.
The Black Knights travel to Williamsburg this evening.
Curwensville is back in action Friday at Ridgway.
Mo Valley—47
Murawski 3 2-2 8, Bacher 7 4-5 18, Lyon 0 0-0 0, E. Webb 3 1-1 8, Kitko 1 0-0 3, Dufour 3 0-0 8, N. Webb 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2, Hansel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-8 47.
Curwensville—53
Terry 8 4-6 26, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Condon 2 0-0 4, Lansberry 3 5-8 11, Miller 4 0-3 8, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Kunkle 1 1-3 4. Totals: 18 10-20 53.
Three-pointers: Dufour 2, Kitko, E. Webb. Terry 6, Kunkle.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 7 18 6 16—47
Curwensville 11 14 10 18—53