HOUTZDALE — In their last two games, the Curwensville boys basketball team had not scored more than 11 points in the first quarter.
On Wednesday night, they doubled that, getting 11 points each from Ty Terry and Trevor Lansberry to take a 22-8 advantage over host Moshannon Valley.
Curwensville used that big quarter to score the 69-47 victory over the Knights for their first win of the season.
“Two games in a row we had slow starts,” said Tide head coach Matt Wassil. “And we don’t make any excuses for that. It doesn’t have anything to do with the pandemic. At St. Joe’s and at Sheffield, we just had some shots that we can normally make not fall.
“We watched the stats from the first two games and we were shooting 23 percent from the field. I told the guys we aren’t going to win any games that way.
“It was nice to see us get off to a quick start.”
Curwensville led 16-2 just a few minutes into the quarter thanks to four treys from Terry and Lansberry.
The Tide’s outside shooting put Moshannon Valley back on their heels early, as they came back to cut it to 14 points at the end of one.
“They came out guns a blazing,” said Knights head coach Justin Rydbom. “They couldn’t miss. Ty is way too good of a shooter to let open. I knew that coming in and our guys knew that. We just couldn’t fight through the screen to get to him.”
Moshannon Valley clawed back in the game, going on an 11-0 run to start the second quarter. The Knights’ Trey Lyon had six of those points to get the game back to 22-19.
But the Tide got back the momentum late in the quarter, finishing with an 11-6 run to take a 36-27 advantage into the half.
“I do think the quick start from the threes kind of hurt us in the second quarter, because then we started settling for the jump shot too many times,” said Wassil.
Curwensville got hot from outside the arc again in the third quarter, going on an 18-8 run to go up 54-35.
Lansberry had seven of those points, while Terry had 6.
“We are kind of at that point where we need them both to play well to win,” Wassil said. “I know that’s a lot of pressure on those guys. But they are the type of guys who can handle the pressure. Other guys play better when they play better. It just makes it easier for them.
“Tonight was one of those nights where it seems we got a little bit loose there and Mo Valley did a good job of getting the ball inside and scoring a little bit.
“Ty and Trevor were there to stem the tide and get us back in it again.”
The teams played an even fourth quarter, with the Tide eeking out a 13-12 advantage, setting the final at 69-47.
Terry finished the night with 38 points, including nine three-pointers, and five rebounds. Lansberry added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Michael Lezzer had nine rebounds for the Tide, while Danny McGarry had five.
Moshannon Valley was paced by Lyon’s 16 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Samuel Howard tallied 11 points and eight rebounds, while Michael Kitko netted nine points.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way Trey is playing,” said Rydbom. “He has come so far from where he was in his first year. It’s night and day. Right now, he is our spark plug. When he gets going, our team gets going.”
The Knights fall to 0-2 overall and in the Moshannon Valley League. They travel to Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Curwensville (1-2) was scheduled to play Brockway this evening, but the Rovers are cancelling all events this week due to COVID-19.
The Tide return to action on Saturday at Harmony.
Curwensville also won the junior varsity game.
Curwensville—69
Terry 14 1-3 38, Swatsworth 1 0-0 2, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 2 0-0 5, Lezzer 1 0-0 2, Condon 1 0-2 2, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Lansberry 7 2-4 18, Rowles 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 3-7 69.
Moshannon Valley—47
Kitko 4 0-0 9, Hummel 3 1-5 7, Howard 4 2-2 11, Lyon 8 0-0 16, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Coder 1 0-0 2, Hansel 1 0-0 2, S. Kephart 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-7-47.
Three-pointers: Terry 9, Lansberry 2, McGarry. Kitko, Howard.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 22 14 18 13—69
Mo Valley 8 19 8 12—47