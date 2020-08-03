The inaugural Clearfield County Tournament took place this weekend with six teams divided into two pools.
On Saturday, Clearfield, DuBois and Flood City played round-robin games at James A. Anderson Ball Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park, while Allport, Curwensville and Spike Island competed at West Branch High School.
Clearfield and Curwensville each went 2-0 in their pools, West Branch and Flood City were both 1-1 and Spike Island and DuBois each went 0-2.
Here are capsules from the Saturday games:
At West Branch
High School
Curwensville 15,
Allport 5
Curwensville pounded four different Allport pitchers for 11 hits, including four doubles in a 15-5 victory in six innings.
Jake Mullins, who pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for starter Anthony Maseto earned the victory on the mound.
Tyler Lee led Curwensville offensively with two hits and three RBIs, including two doubles. Jake McCracken and Spencer Hoover each had a double. Hoover was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Curwensville’s big inning was an 8-run second where it had six of its 11 hits.
Doug Kolesar took the loss for Allport, allowing six runs on five hits.
Kyle Moore and Owen Graham each had two RBIs for Allport, while Isaac Tiracorda had two hits.
Allport—5
D. Kolesar p-ss 2000, Moore cf-lf 3112, Z. Tiracorda ss-p-cf 2100, Myers lf-p 3000, Dillon p 0000, Fester 2b 011, Folmar eh 1001, Graham 1b 2012, Guglielmi c-rf 2000, K. Kolesar 3b 1100, Liptak 3b 1000, I. Tiracorda rf-c 2120. Totals: 19-5-4-5.
Curwensville—15
Mullins ss-p-ss 3100, Hoover dh 3222, Fegert rf-lf 0000 Wilson 1b-2b 3011, Kunkle pr 0100, Geer lf-cf 2321, Maseto p-1b 3211, Brown 3b 4213, Rhoades 2b-ss-eh 2211, Lee eh-p 3123, Graham c 2000, Sutika ph 1000, McCracken cf 2111, Shaffer ph-rf 1000. Totals: 29-15-11-13.
Score by Innings
Allport 005 000— 5 4 3
Curwensville 180 411—15 11 0
Errors—Guglielmi, Graham. LOB—Allport 6, Curwensville 5. DP—Curwensville 1. 2B—Moore. Hoover, Lee 2, McCracken. HBP—Fester By Mullins), Folmar (by Mullins), K. Kolesar (by Maseto). Maseto (by Z. Tiracorda). SB—Geer 3, Hoover, Mullins, Rhoades.
Pitching
Curwensville: D. Kolesar—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Z. Tiracorda—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. Myers—1+ IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Dillon—1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Allport: Maseto—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Mullins—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Lee—1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Mullins. LP—D. Kolesar.
Curwensville 12,
Spike Island 11
Curwensville jumped out to a 7-0 advantage after two innings and led 10-2 after five before needing to hold off a big Spike Island rally.
Spike Island scored nine combined runs in its final two at bats, but Curwensville’s 2-run sixth proved to be the difference.
Anthony Maseto, Jake McCracken and Chase Graham led Curwensville’s 10-hit attack with two each. Maseto scored three runs, while Graham knocked in two. McCracken scored twice and belted a 3-run double to key Curwensville’s 6-run first.
Spencer Hoover and Matt Brown also doubled for Curwensville.
Spike Island’s Parker Scaife led his team’s offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIs. Scaife had a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run triple in the sixth to lead the Spike Island comeback attempt. Denny Prestash added two hits for Spike Island.
Jamison Rhoades and Hunter Geer, from Brookville, were credited with the pitching win and save. Rhoades tossed five innings and gave up two runs on three hits, while walking three batters and striking out one.
Geer came in the game in the top of the seventh after Spike Island had scored nine runs off three Curwensville relief pitchers. He retired all three batters he faced to claim the save and clinch the win.
Spike Island committed eight errors in the game, seven coming in the first two innings, which helped Curwensville jump out to the 7-0 lead.
Curwensville had five errors, with four of those coming in the final two frames when Spike Island mounted its comeback.
Spike Island—11
B. Gustkey c 4000, DeSimone cf-3b 2210, N. Gustkey p-eh-ss 3300, Massung 3b-p 3211, Scaife 1b-p-eh-ib 4234, Hahn ss-p-lf-cf 4111, Suhoney 2b-ss-1b-2b 3000, Eckberg lf-2b-cf-p 3100, Maines eh-lf-rf 3000, Prestash rf-p-lf 3021. Totals: 32-11-8-8.
Curwensville—12
Mullins ss-p 3111, Fegert ph 1010, Hoover c 4111, Geer lf-p 3000, Tkakic lf 1000, Maseto 1b 4320, Brown 3b 3211, Sutika 3b 0000, Lee 2b-p 4200, Rhoades p-eh-ss 3100, McCracken cf 3223, Libby cf 0000, Graham rf-eh-p-rf 4022, Shaffer eh-rf 3000. Totals: 35-12-10-9.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 001 105 4—11 10 8
Curwensville 611 202 x—12 10 4
Errors—DeSimone, N. Gustkey, Hahn 3, Massung, Prestash, Suhoney; Mullins 2, Brown, Lee. LOB—Spike Island 6, Curwensville 12. 2B—Hoover, McCracken, Brown. 3B—Scaife. HBP—Brown (by Eckberg). SB—DeSimone 2, N. Gustkey; Mullins 2, McCracken. Balk—N. Gustkey.
Pitching
Spike Island: N. Gustkey—1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Scaife—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Hahn—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Prestash—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Massung—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Eckberg—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Rhoades—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Graham—0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Mullins—1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Lee—0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Geer—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Rhoades. LP—N. Gustkey. Save—Geer.
Time—2:20.
Allport 9,
Spike Island 2
Allport pitcher Owen Graham tossed a complete game against Spike Island, allowing just two unearned runs on five hits in his seven innings of work. Graham, who needed just 83 pitches to twirl his 5-hitter, only walked one batter, while striking out five.
Spike Island scored two in the second inning on Zach Eckberg’s two-out, two-run single.
Allport answered with four in the fourth and out the game away with a five-run sixth.
John Myers and Michael Fester clubbed back-to-back doubles in the fifth. Myers’ two-bagger knocked in two, while Fester plated Myers. Graham added a sacrifice fly to help his own cause.
Doug Kolesar and Kyle Moore had run-producing singles in the sixth and Graham added an RBI groundout. The last two Allport runs scored on a Spike Island error.
Jake DeSimone was hung with the loss after giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits in five innings of work. He walked five batters and struck out four.
Spike Island—2
B. Gustkey 2b 3010, DeSimone p-ss 3000, N. Gustkey c 3010, Scaife 1b 3100, Massung 3b 3110, Maines cf-eh-cf-p 2000, Suhoney rf 3010, Hahn ss-eh-rf 3000, Eckberg lf-cf-ss-cf 2012, Prestash eh-lf 2000. Totals: 27-2-5-2.
Allport—9
Kolesar 3b 3011, Moore cf 4011, Tiracroda ss 3100, Folmar 1b 3210, Myers lf 1212. Fester 2b 1111, Guglielmi rf 1110, Graham p 2002, I. Tiracorda c 2000, Liptak c 1000, Frey cf 0100, Biggans eh 2100, Wilson ph 0000. Totals: 23-9-7-7.
Score by Innings
Spike Island 020 000 0—2 5 3
Allport 000 405 x—9 7 3
Errors—N. Gustkey, DeSimone, Hahn; Z. Tiracorda, I .Tiracorda, Graham. LOB—Spike Island 4, Allport 6. DP—Spike Island 2. 2B—Massung; Myers, Fester. SAC—Fester. SF—Graham. HBP—Myers (by DeSimone), Guglielmi (by Maines). SB—Folmar.
Pitching
Spike Island: DeSimone—5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Maines—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Allport: Graham—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—DeSimone.
Time—1:42.
Saturday
At Lawrence
Township Rec Park
PGP 11,
DuBois 2
PGP opened pool play in the Clearfield County Invitational Baseball Tournament with an 11-2 victory against DuBois Saturday morning at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.
The teams were tied 2-2 after two innings, but it was all PGP from there as the home team scored nine runs in the third through sixth innings to pull away from the Beavers.
Hunter Dixon also kept DuBois off the scoreboard after the second as he collected the win. The lefty allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out six and walking two in six innings of work. Karson Rumsky tossed a scoreless seventh, striking out three of the four batters he faced.
PGP’s offensive explosion started with a 3-run third that featured RBI singles from Blake Prestash and Kyle Elensky. PGP added two more runs in the fifth on an error and double steal before putting things away with a 4-run sixth to go up 11-2.
Ty Troxell and Rumsky forced home runs with walks in the inning, while Elensky had a sac fly and Matt Bailor a run-scoring single.
Elensky was the lone PGP player with two hits while driving in two. Rumsky had three RBIs, while Bailor had two.
DuBois—2
Nick Farrell ss-p 3000, Jordan Ell cf cf 2010, Nate Farrell c-eh 3010, Tyler Newell p-3b 3000, Trent Gaffner lf 1010, Michael Orzechowski 1b 3100, Nate Tyler 2b-eh-c 3010, Alex Colby rf-eh-p 1100, Aaron Andrulonis 3b-ss 1011, Billy Gray eh-2b 1011, Colby Clark eh-rf 2000. Totals: 23-1-6-2.
PGP—11
Karson Rumsky ss-p 2113, Kyle Elensky 3b-ss 4122, Matt Bailor c 2012, Nick Domico 1b 4000, Eric Myers 1b 0000,Nolan Barr 2b 2210, Morgen Billotte cf 1211, Ryan Gearhart lf 1200, Blake Prestash rf-3b 3211, Hunter Dixon 1 3000, Shayne Coudriet ph 1000, Ty Troxell eh-rf 2111. Totals: 25-11-8-10.
Score by Innings
DuBois 020 000 0—2
PGP 203 204 x—11
Errors: DuBois 2, PGP 0. LOB: DuBois 6, PGP 15. 2B: Troxell. 3B: Rumsky. SF: Elensky, Bailor. SAC: Billotte. SB: Barr, Billotte 2, Gearhart. CS: Na. Farrell (by Bailor). PO: Tyler (by Dixon). HBP: Elensky (by Newell).
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Newell-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Nick Farrell-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 4 So; Alex Colby-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
PGP: Hunter Dixon-6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Karson Rumsky-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dixon. Losing pitcher: Newell.
PGP 10,
Flood City 3
PGP won the Clearfield pool of the Clearfield County Invitational Baseball Tournament Saturday afternoon with a 10-3 victory against Flood City, a 14U travel team that took the place of Moshannon Valley’s high school squad at the event.
PGP, the visiting team for the game, broke out the bats early and kept on hitting against a trio of Flood City pitchers. PGP finished the day with 13 hits, seven of which went for extra bases. Six different PGP players had multiple hits.
On the mound, PGP’s Kyle Elensky tossed six strong innings and kept Flood City off-balance for most of the day to record the win. He allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out seven and walking two. Teammate Karson Rumsky struck out the side in the seventh to finish off the win.
PGP grabbed the lead from the get-go, scoring two runs on four hits (all for extra bases) in the top of the first. Rumksy led off with a triple and scored on an Elensky sac fly, while Morgen Billotte later doubled home Nolan Barr, who had hit a double himself.
Flood City answered back with a run in the bottom half, as Tanner Kephart reached on an error to open the inning and later scored on a 2-out single by Britton Marko. Elensky then made a nice play on a hard comebacker to end the inning with runners on the corners.
PGP promptly broke the game open with a 4-run second.
Rumsky had a RBI single in the inning. Elensky then scored him with a double before Barr punctuated the frame with a 2-run triple to right. Rumsky was 2-for-4, while Barr went 2-for-3 with the two extra-base hits and two RBIs.
PGP added to that lead with a run in the fourth on Elensky’s second RBI double of the game. Elensky went 2-for-3 with the two doubles and three RBIs.
Flood City countered with a 2-run top of the fifth that featured a RBI double by Hunter Martin and a run-scoring single from Marko, who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Those proved to be Flood City’s final runs of the game.
PGP got one of those back in the bottom of the fifth on a Ryan Gearhart sac fly before tacking on two more in the seventh on a Billotte sac fly and an error. Billotte was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Blake Prestash was 3-for-3 with a double for PGP, while Ty Troxell went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
PGP—10
Karson Rumsky ss-p 4221, Kyle Elenskyp-ss 3223, Nolan Barr 2b 3222, Morgen Billotte cf 3122, Blake Prestash 3b 3030, Ryan Gearhart lf 3001, Matt Bailor c 4000, Nick Domico 1b 3100, Ty Troxell rf 2220, Shayne Coudriet eh 1000, Hunter Dixon ph 0000. Totals: 29-10-13-9.
Flood City—3
Tanner Kephart 2b 4100, Bryce Danish cf 4000, Tanner Hull p-1b-c 4110, Hunter Martin ss 3111, Britton Marko 3b 3032, Nick Baum 1b-p-rf 3000, Gavin Woodward c 0000, Antonio Thomas rf 2000, Luke McCleary lf-p 3000, Rowan Gorsuch rf-1b 2000. Totals: 28-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
PGP 240 110 2—10
Flood City 100 020 0—3
Errors: PGP 2, FC 3. LOB: PGP 8, FC 6. 2B: Elensky 2, Barr, Billotte, Prestash; Martin, Marko. 3B: Rumsky, Barr. SF: Elensky, Billotte, Gearhart. SAC: Coudriet, Dixon.
Pitching
PGP: Kyle Elensky-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Karson Rumsky-1 IP< 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Flood City: Tanner Hull-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Nick Baum-3 2/3 Ip, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Luke McCleary-2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Elensky. Losing pitcher: Hull.
Flood City 9,
DuBois 2
Flood City used patience at the plate and timely hitting — coupling nine walks with six hits — to upend DuBois, 9-2, in its pool play opener. It also was aided by seven DuBois errors in the contest.
Flood City jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings, scoring once in the first and twice in each the second and third. Tanner Hull had a RBI double in the first, while Rowan Gorsuch plated both runs in the second with a single. Hunter Martin added a RBI single in the third, with the other run scoring on an error.
DuBois scored both its runs in the fourth to make it a 5-2 game. Nate Farrell and Michael Orzechowski each had RBI singles in the inning. That’s all the offense DuBois could muster against a trio of pitchers though. Flood City added a run in the fourth before scoring its final three runs in the fifth without the aide of a hit.
Tanner Kephart was the lone Flood City player with two hits, including a double, while Martin and Gorsuch each had two RBIs.
Martin started on the mound and tossed three scoreless innings, allowing no no hits while striking out four and walking two. Bryce Danish recorded the win in relief. He gave up two runs, both earned, on three hits while striking out three and walking three in three innings of work.
DuBois—2
Nick Farrell ss 2110, Jordan Ell cf 3000, Nate Farrell eh-c 3111, Tyler Newell 3b-eh 1000, Trent Gaffner rf-eh 0000, Michael Orzechowski p-1b 2011, Nate Tyler 2b-3b 3000, Alex Colby lf-p 2000, Aaron Andrulonis eh 0000, Billy Gray 2b 2000, Colby Clark 1b-lf 2000. Totals: 20-2-3-2.
Flood City—9
Antonio Thomas cf 4000, Tanner Kephart 2b 3220, Bryce Danish ss-p-rf 2200, Tanner Hull 3b-p 1211, Hunter Martin p-ss 2012, Britton Marko 2012, Nick Baum 1b 2100, Gavin Woodward c 2100, Luke McCleary lf 2010, Rowan Gorsuch rf-eh 3012. Totals: 23-9-6-5.
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 200 0—2
Flood City 122 130 x—9
Errors: DuBois 7, FC 1. LOB: DuBois 6, FC 6. DP: DuBois 2, FC 1. 2B: Kephart, Hull. SAC: Newell. SB: Ni. Farrell 2; Kephart 4, Hull 2. CS: Gaffney (by Woodward); Martin (by Tyler). PO: Ni. Farrell (by Danish); Hull (by Orzechowski).
Pitching
DuBois: Michael Orzechowski-4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Alex Colby-2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Flood City: Hunter Martin-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SOl Bryce Danish-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Tanner Hull-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Danish. Losing pitcher: Orzechowski.