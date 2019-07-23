For the last 20 years I have been at The Progress, there is one event that I have covered consistently in the time I have been here — the Pennsylvania VFW State Teener Tournament.
Progressland usually has between two to four teams, although in recent years Clearfield has been the one mainstay.
In fact, I covered the team’s first state teener title in Lebanon in 2000. That team had many kids who went on to have storied high school and college careers.
Names like Mike Davidson, Craig Gardner, Scott Hugney, Todd Shaw and Thomas Yeager to name a few.
I was just four months into my career here at the paper, but could already tell what fun summer baseball was around here.
One of the biggest memories I have is not of a local team, but of one of their rivals.
That came in 2003 when a young catcher named Devin Mesoraco helped put his Punxsutawney team in states.
Punxsutawney played Bellefonte in the semifinals in a hotly-contested game. Punxsy’s Dustin Dubensky came rumbling down the baseline and bowled over Bellefonte catcher Robbie Shuey on a steal of home. The call was contested by Bellefonte, but stood.
However, Bellefonte actually went on to win that game 8-7 in 8 innings, sending Punxsutawney to the loser’s bracket.
But Punxsutawney rebounded, playing two and half games on Sunday, including the rematch with Bellefonte when Mesoraco smacked a grand slam to win 8-3 in 10 innings.
Punxsy then played two championship games against winner’s bracket champ Schuylkill National to take the title. The winning pitcher? Dubensky.
Mesoraco went on to play with the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets.
Probably my most favorite memory happened in 2015 when host Clearfield downed Lebanon City 1-0 to win their third state title, second in two years.
The kids played with heavy hearts that tournament because just eight days earlier they had lost teammate Jeremy Learish, who passed away.
There would be no runner-up finish, even though they played a very tough Lebanon City team.
After the win, the team presented the trophy to Jeremy’s parents Dave and Laurel and his sister Kaitlyn. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
The team picture still hangs in coach Sid Lansberry’s house, with all of the kids holding up their Jeremy armbands smiling.
Philipsburg-Osceola has also had some great title runs at the tournament, winning in 2005 on a Luke Curtis four-hit shutout. Curtis went on to play at Pitt and was drafted before becoming a law enforcement officer.
Teammate Brandon Myers was also a big figure at the tournament, going 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs. He also played in college and is now the head coach of Philipsburg-Osceola’s newly established Junior Legion team.
Current Washington Nationals star Matt Adams also won a state title with P-O, in the short-lived 14/15 age group in Hummelstown. P-O, which went undefeated through area and state tournament play until the first championship game, was forced to play host Suburban National in the if necessary.
P-O won 7-5 with a stacked roster that included Matt Curtis, J.D. Mason, A.J. Czap and Mike Supko.
There was also a run in 2012 with a little West Branch flavor, as Kody Trude, Josh Kerlin and Brandon Zwick joined in to help Philipsburg-Osceola win the title on their home turf.
Catcher Derek Shaw got the save in that game, coming on in relief.
P-O defeated Schuylkill East 12-11 in the if necessary game to take the title.
All in all, most of the tournaments I’ve covered, whether it be here in the area or down east in places like Shingletown and Lebanon, have been a great time.
So, if you are looking to see some great baseball, head up to the Lawrence Township Rec Park starting Friday.
We have two local teams in West Branch (playing Friday at 9:30 a.m.) and Clearfield (playing Friday at 5:30 p.m.) as well as several other really good baseball teams that will be in the area this weekend.
Admission is free, so bring a lawn chair or a blanket. You never know if you’ll be able to catch the next big star on your own local diamond.