ALLPORT — West Branch’s Taylor Myers has earned just about every accolade she can as a volleyball player.
The daughter of Bill and Vicki Myers has been named to the PVCA all-state team, is a District 6 and Inter-County Conference all-star and was the 2019 Progressland Player of the Year.
She is a big presence on the court for the Lady Warriors, helping lead them to four straight ICC titles and a District 6 Class A runner-up finish in 2020.
But that confidence wasn’t always there for Myers, who credits West Branch head coach Terry Trude for helping her overcome her fears on the court.
“I love the sense of competition while playing sports and feeling pressured to do my best,” she said. “Having someone there to push me harder definitely helped throughout the years and my high school coach, Terry Trude, has definitely noticed a change from my freshman year to my senior year of volleyball.
“I remember my freshman year during a district playoff game, Terry asked me to go in for an older player. I was nervous and scared and told him no because I didn’t want to be the reason our team lost. He put me in the game anyway and I quickly overcome my fear of feeling pressured by the older girls. He will never let me forget that experience and I am so glad he pushed me because it helped me in the following years to become a better player.”
The Lady Warrior senior is a four-time letterwinner in volleyball, which is obviously her favorite sport.
“I love playing volleyball because it gives me a rush when competing against other teams, increases my skills, and allows me to have fun with my friends,” said Myers. “We make a lot of memories going to camps and tournaments, which unfortunately could not happen this year due to COVID restrictions. I have grown up playing volleyball and being coached by many valuable people in my life and I am so thankful for who they shaped me to be throughout my high school volleyball career.”
Myers, who has an older brother Ian that played football at WB and graduated in 2016, also participated in track and field for two years, while in ninth and tenth grade. She earned two letters in that sport.
The all-state hitter said that her favorite sports memory comes from her junior year.
“My favorite volleyball tournament was my junior year at Central Mountain,” said Myers. “That tournament lasted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and we made it to the championship, but unfortunately lost. I accomplished one of the best goals of my career there. By the end of the tournament, I ended the day with 76 kills. I remember being completely shocked as to how in the world I got 76 kills just in one day, and it definitely was not an easy task. We played a lot of hard teams, and I have my own team to thank for helping me be proud of that accomplishment.”
Myers said that the COVID-19 pandemic has helped her learn to play each game like it was her last this season.
“COVID-19 has changed my outlook on the volleyball season because I was always uncertain of when the last time would come,” she said. “Seeing other teams’ seasons be cut short definitely made me nervous as to if my team would be next. I learned to play each game like it was my last because it certainly could have been.
“Not having fans during the first half of the season made it harder to digest because I hurt to know that my family was unable to watch my final season in person. Luckily we made it through the season and were able to have some fans during the last couple of games.”
Myers said her role model is a former standout athlete and all-state volleyball player in West Branch assistant Mariah (McDowell) Koleno.
“Mariah is my role model while playing volleyball,” said Myers. “She always pushed me to be a better and smarter volleyball player. My biggest goal this season was to beat the school record of career kills, which was currently held by Mariah. At the end of my junior season, I ended the year with 410 kills, which helped me push closer to beating her record, and only 350 more kills to beat it. Unfortunately due to COVID, the lack of tournaments this year restricted my ability to reach that accomplishment. I ended my senior year with 295 kills, which I find is still impressive without having those full days of game after game and racking up more kills during each one.
“Mariah has always helped me overcome my weaknesses, including my double-jointed elbows which made it difficult for me to pass successfully. Starting my freshman year of high school volleyball, Mariah was the junior varsity coach and I remember being terrified by her. She was so intimidating as a young player but she was a step of forming me into the player I am today, and I am so glad I was able to be coached by her.”
Outside of sports, Myers enjoys fishing, riding, getting super muddy and having fun with her friends.
She is a member of the student government at West Branch and the National Honor Society. Myers said the one thing people may not know about her is that she hasn’t missed a day of school since she started in kindergarten.
“I am extremely proud that nothing has come in my way of attending school, and I hope that I am able to finish my senior year with the same record,” she said.
After graduation, Myers plans to attend Penn State Altoona to major in nursing.
She hopes to one day become a operating room nurse. Myers also plans to continue her volleyball career in college.
“I would like to finish off by saying thank you to everyone who shaped me into who I am today: my coaches, my teammates, and my family for always being there to support me and push me to better myself,” she said. “I will always remember being a part of the West Branch volleyball team and I want to wish the upcoming seniors, juniors, sophomores, and freshmen an amazing season, and to follow in this year’s seniors’ footsteps and make us proud.”