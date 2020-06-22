Sykesville’s Adam Fox had two home runs and knocked in seven of the Senators 11 runs in an 11-4 victory over the PGP Huskers at Jim Anderson Memorial Field.
After scoring a big victory over Brookville on Thursday, the Huskers struggled to play clean on Sunday.
Sykesville capitalized, scoring six unearned runs in the second inning en route to the victory.
“We are in the game other than that one bad inning,” said PGP manager Sid Lansberry. “Sykesville threw four good pitchers at us. We just shot ourselves in the foot again, kind of like we did against Hepburnia.”
The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as leadoff batter Jarred Baummer bunted to get on base. A single by Devon Walker moved Baummer to third, where he was plated by Adam Fox on a sacrifice fly to center.
Sykesville starting pitcher Cole Sansom would’ve had a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the inning, but an error allowed Allan Myers to reach base.
Sansom struck out the next batter to end the inning.
The Senators brought the bats out in the bottom of the second inning, pounding out four hits, including a homer by Fox to take the 7-0 lead.
All but one of the runs allowed by Huskers starter Hunter Dixon in the frame were unearned.
“Hunter pitched well enough to win,” said Lansberry. “He gave up just two earned runs. So he did his part. We just have to eliminate those bad innings.”
Zach Spellen had an RBI double in the second for the Senators, while Brayden Fox earned his first-ever Fed League hit, a single into right.
PGP scored two runs in the bottom half of the second, as Blake Prestash singled to start the inning, while Nick Domico drew a walk.
Nolan Barr also reached via a free pass before Ryan Gearhart also walked, bringing home Prestash. Domico then scored on an RBI grounder by Ty Troxell.
The Huskers would get another run in the bottom of the fourth to cut it to 7-3.
Senators reliever Gabe Watts hit Prestash with a pitch before walking Domico and Dixon to load the bases.
Barr was hit by a pitch, plating Prestash. But a double play wiped out the Huskers chance of getting any closer.
Sykesville added to its lead in the top of the fifth, as Fox led off with a single, then moved to second on an error. A two-out single by pinch hitter Ben Hayes made it 8-3 Senators.
The Huskers scored one more run in the bottom of the sixth, as Domico doubled before coming home on a double-play ball hit by Gearhart.
Sykesville increased its lead to 11-4 in the top of the seventh thanks to a three-run blast by Fox, his second of the game.
The Senators looked to Chad Zurat, a former pitching standout at Clearfield, to seal the win. He allowed two hits, but got out of the inning unscathed to set the final at 11-4.
Sykesville (1-6) hosts Rossiter on Tuesday. PGP (2-5) hosts Spike Island on Tuesday.
Sykesville—11
Baummer cf 4320, D. Walker 2b 3110, Knarr ph 0100. A. Fox ss 3337, Felix 3b 3000, Ca. Hickman 3b 1010, Anderson 1b 4000, Downer dh 2000, Hayes dh 2011, Sansom p 0000, Watts p 0000, Simbeck p 0000, Zurat p 0000, Frano c 3120, Ch. Hickman c 0000, B. Fox lf 3010, Inzana rf 2110, Clark ph 1000, Spellen eh 2111, Roman eh 1000. Totals: 34-11-13-9.
PGP—4
Billotte lf 1000, Tiracorda cf 2000, Elensky ss 4020, A. Myers eh-c 4010, Bailor c-eh 4010, Prestash 3b-p 3210, Domico 1b-lf 1210, Dixon p 1000, E. Myers 1b 1000, Barr cf-lf-3b 1011, Gearhart 2b 2001, Troxell rf 2001, Coudriet rf 1000. Totals: 28-4-7-3.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 160 010 3—11 13 2
PGP 020 101 0— 4 7 3
Errors—Felix, Ca. Hickman. Elensky 2, Barr. 2B—Frano. Elensky, Domico. HR—A. Fox 2 (2 on, 2nd; 2 on, 7th). SF—A. Fox. HBP—Prestash (by Watts), Barr (by Watts). SB—Baummer, D. Walker.
Pitching
Sykesville: Sansom—2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO. Watts—2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Simbeck—2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Zurat—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
PGP: Dixon—6 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Prestash—1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Simbeck. LP—Dixon.