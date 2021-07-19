HYDE — Sykesville clubbed 12 hits — seven for extra bases — and Senators starting pitcher Dan Wascovich tossed a complete-game, 5-hitter in an 11-2 victory over the PGP Post 6 American Legion Husker Chiefs at the Bison Sports Complex on Sunday.
The Federation League playoff game had been postponed twice due to rain and poor field conditions.
“We hit the ball hard. That was the difference,” Sykesville head coach Paul Roman said. “And we played solid in the field.”
The win sealed the best-of-3 series for Sykesville, which won Game 1 by a 10-2 score behind Wascovich on the mound before PGP took Game 2 by a 6-4 count.
Post 6 won two of the three regular season games.
“It’s been a good matchup,” Roman said. “(Post 6 head coach) Sid (Lansberry) always has a good team.
“He always has his teams ready to play.”
Sykesville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, thanks to an RBI single from Curvin Goheen and a run-producing double by Jake Mowrey. Goheen and Mowrey, batting seventh and ninth in the order, combined to go 5-for-7 with four runs scored and six RBIs.
The Senators piled on six more runs in the third as they sent 10 batters to the plate.
Devon Walker led off with a double and Jake Felix drew a walk off Husker Chiefs starter Hunter Dixon, who was replaced on the mound by Nolan Barr at that point.
Barr got Shane Price to pop out to second base, but Jordan Frano followed with a blooper that fell between the shortstop and left fielder as there was some miscommunication on the field.
Ryan Walker drew a bases-loaded walk off Barr to make the score 3-0.
Goheen plated a run when his slow roller found a way through the Post 6 infield and a Brandon Simbeck RBI groundout made it 5-0.
Mowrey tripled to the gap in left center to knock in two more Senators and Brandon Sicheri’s double plated a run to finish off the scoring in the third.
“They hit the ball,” Lansberry said. “We didn’t give the game away, they just hit the heck out of the ball.
“That’s the type of team they are.”
Down 8-0, Post 6 tried to climb back into the game with two runs in the home half of the third.
Dixon led off with a single, but was erased from the base paths when Barr reached on a fielder’s choice.
Elijah Quick doubled and Kyle Elensky walked to load the bases for Morgen Billotte, who reached on an infield single, plating Barr.
Blake Prestash followed with a sac fly to score Quick, but Wascovich got Matt Bailor to fly out to right field to end the rally.
Wascovich only gave up one more hit — a one-out single in the fourth to Ryan Gearhart — the rest of the way.
He also hit Elensky with a pitch in the fifth, but retired the final eight Husker Chiefs to record the complete game.
Wascovich allowed two runs on five hits, while walking two batters and striking out two.
“I love pitchers like that,” Lansberry said of Wascovich. “(Brandon) Orsich was kind of like that.
“He didn’t work quite as fast, but he just got the ball back and threw it. The hitters have to make sure they’re in the box and ready because the ball’s coming.”
“We know we won’t be late for supper with him pitching,” Roman quipped about Wascovich.
Barr pitched well after working out of the third inning.
He needed just five pitches to get out of the fourth, helping his own cause with a spectacular defensive play on the mound.
Barr caught a screamer off the bat of Frano and was able to toss to first to double off Price, who had singled two pitches prior. Barr also worked a 1-2-3 fifth inning before Sykesville tacked on a few more late runs.
Price smacked a 2-run double with two outs in the sixth that made it 10-2 and Goheen blasted a solo home run to right field to lead off the seventh. Goheen was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Frano, Mowrey, Price and Devon Walker all added two hits. Both of Walker’s were doubles.
Elensky and Quick doubled for Post 6, which finished its Fed League season with a record of 13-11.
“We had a great season,” Lansberry said. “We played 24 games and won 13. Thirteen and 11 is pretty good for a young group of kids in a men’s league. So I have to say it’s a very successful season for us. Hopefully it’s going to help us in the spring (high school baseball season), and I think it will. That’s our main purpose.”
Sykesville improved to 13-11 and advance to the Fed League semifinals where it will match up with the top-seeded DuBois Rockets.
“The next series is going to be tough against the Rockets,” Roman said. “It’s a big rivalry for us. They’re always loaded, but hopefully we’ll give them a series.”
Sykesville—11
Sicheri cf 2111, D. Walker 2b 4220, Felix ss 4100, Price 3b 4022, Frano c 3020, R. Walker dh 3101, Wascovich p 0000, Goheen 1b 4333, Simbeck rf 3001, Colby cr-ph 1200, Mowrey lf 3123, Spellen ph 1000. Totals: 32-11-12-11.
PGP—2
Barr 3b-p 4100, Quick lf 3110, Mikesell lf 1000, Elensky ss 1010, Billotte cf-p 3011, Prestash 3b-1b 2001, Bailor dh 2000, Coudriet rf 0000, Bloom c 3000, Gearhart 2b-3b 3010, Dixon p-1b 2010, Dixon p-1b 2010, H. Rumsky 2B 1000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 026 002 1—11 12 0
PGP 002 000 0— 2 5 1
LOB—Sykesville 7, PGP 6. DP—PGP 1. 2B—Mowrey, D. Walker 2, Price; Elensky, Quick. 3B—Goheen, Mowrey. HR—Goheen (solo, 7th). SF—Prestash. HBP—Sicheri (by Dixon); Elensky (by Wascovich). SB—Sicheri. WP—Dixon, Barr.
Pitching
Sykesville: Wascovich—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
PGP: Dixon—2+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Barr—4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Billotte—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Wascovich. LP—Dixon.
Time—1:42.