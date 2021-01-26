HOUTZDALE — The West Branch girls basketball team turned up the defense in the third quarter of Monday’s game against Moshannon Valley, forcing 18 Damsel turnovers in the frame.
That led the visiting Lady Warriors to up a slim 18-14 halftime advantage to 39-21 by quarter’s end. West Branch cruised from there, beating the Damsels 62-30 at Lamont E. Close Gymnasium.
“We had kind of a hangover from last game,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “Our half court set has been struggling to get its feet running, but it’s really nice to get out in transition on some of those turnovers and get some offense from our defense.”
Sarah Betts and Jenna Mertz were the catalysts of the second-half surge, each scoring six points in the third quarter and teaming with Ella Miller to rack up steal-after-steal on the half-court press.
Betts and Miller ended the game with seven steals apiece, while Mertz had five.
“I think the energy was up a lot since the game was pretty close (at halftime),” Betts said. “We came back out (in the third) with a lot more energy, just like JV did. So I think that motivated us even more.”
The Lady Warriors started slow, making just one of 17 shots from the field in the first. Mo Valley struggled with its shot as well, but was able to make one more and hit a couple free throws to take a 7-4 lead after one.
West Branch began making waves with its defense in the second quarter and quickly took the lead as Mo Valley committed 12 turnovers and in turn didn’t get many shots.
Erin Godin scored six points in the second for the Lady Warriors, who outscored the hosts 14-7 in the frame to take the 18-14 lead to the break.
That’s when West Branch fine-tuned its defense and enjoyed plenty of chances on transition buckets in the third. The Lady Warriors hit nine of their 21 shots in the third, while Mo Valley went just 3-of-10.
“I think that’s what brought up our offense,” Betts said. “We kept getting turnovers and just kept doing it and it was bringing us up and kept bringing them down.”
Betts and Mertz really turned it on in the fourth quarter. Betts netted nine points, while Mertz had 10. The duo combined for 39 points and filled the stat sheet.
Mertz had 20 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals, while Betts scored 19 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 7 steals.
“I thought as the game went on, Sarah and Jenna really took it to heart to take it to the basket,” Koleno said. “We talked about it at halftime that we were just a little too passive with the ball in transition. We really had to hammer home that you had to make someone commit to you. And to see a freshman like Jenna Mertz make that adjustment bodes really well for the future.”
Sydney Bubb led Mo Valley with 13 points. Emily Davis was big on the defensive end with 12 rebounds and six steals.
But the Damsels were unable to consistently break the West Branch pressure defense, committing 42 turnovers in the game.
“We kind of discovered that we could put some pressure on them during the jayvee game and do it effectively,” Koleno said. “So i want to give props to my JV team. It can be demoralizing when you turn it over like that.”
West Branch improved to 1-1 overall and in the Moshannon Valley League. The Damsels slipped to 0-2 overall and in the MVL.
Mo Valley is back in action today at Harmony. West Branch visits the Lady Owls Friday.
West Branch—62
Betts 7 4-6 19, Kalke 3 0-0 7, McGonigal 1 0-1 2, Parks 2 0-2 4, Mertz 10 0-2 20, Miller 1 0-0 2, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Godin 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 4-11 62.
Moshannon Valley—30
Bubb 4 4-10 13, Wilson 1 2-2 4, Davis 2 0-0 4, Demko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Wharton 1 1-2 3, Murawski 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Kiner 1 0-0 2, Berg 0 0-0 0, Sage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-14 30.
Three-pointers: S. Betts, Kalke; Bubb.
Score by Quarters
West Branch 4 14 21 23—62
Mo Valley 7 7 7 9—30