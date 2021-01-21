HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team opened its season last week with a 48-6 win over Brockway and have competed several more times since then in a front-loaded schedule as the Bison hope to get in as many matches as possible with the possibility of a pandemic-driven shutdown always looming.
Unfortunately for Clearfield, the current climate has claimed several potential wrestlers and the Bison are facing the season with just 14 kids on the roster.
“The pandemic, partial in-school learning, and the unknown that comes with COVID with possible shutdowns and such has definitely taken a toll on numbers within our program,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “We lost seven athletes since weight certifications this season and a couple prior. Five of them didn’t return after the state lockdown in December.”
What the Bison do have is a solid core of nine letterwinners that Aveni knows he can count on every time they step on the mat.
Seniors Nick Domico and Justin Hand, juniors Nolan Barr, Oliver Billotte, Luke Freeland, Karson Kline, Hayden Kovalick and Mark McGonigal and sophomore Evan Davis comprise the core the Bison will lean on in 2021.
“We have a strong group of letterwinners, returners, and newcomers,” Aveni said. “We expect to be competitive at every weight we field. Guys like Barr, Kline, Kovalick, Hand, and Davis will be counted on to step up and contribute with leadership throughout the season. We are thankful to have Nick Domico back in the room and are looking forward to Luke Freeland’s return.”
Clearfield also has a couple underclassmen that will help fill holes as well as a sophomore in the room that is being groomed for the future.
“Newcomers Will Domico and Carter Chamberlain are talented freshmen with successful youth campaigns. They will be counted on throughout the season,” Aveni said. “Wyatt Reorda and Patrick Knepp will see their first varsity experience. Both are tough kids with success in the junior high program. Eric Myers will also be in the varsity room working to gain valuable experience, training with our strong upper classmen heavyweights and preparing for his opportunity.”
Despite the adversity the Bison are facing with numbers and having to contend with an interrupted preseason, the team goals remain the same.
“Even with all the outside noise with the pandemic, we still have the same goals and expectations,” Aveni said “Our wrestlers are expected to improve each day and opportunity they have to take the mat. We always want to have a winning dual meet season and compete for district championships.”
There are also several Bison with high individual goals, including returning PIAA qualifiers Billotte and McGonigal. Billotte placed eighth at 285 last season and McGonigal went 1-2 at 152.
“Obviously, Mark and Oliver will have the biggest postseason aspirations with both making trips to the state tournament in prior seasons,” Aveni said. “Oliver will be working to climb higher on the medal stand and Mark will be striving to get on the medal stand. Several others have the ability to compete for state recognition, but this season will be difficult with the postseason changes.”
Most importantly for Aveni and the Bison, they simply cherish the chance to get on the mat when it looked, at times, like that may not happen this season.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to train and compete,” Aveni said. “Hopefully we can remain healthy and clear of the virus so that we can continue to do so.”
Clearfield (3-2) hosts Punxsutawney this evening and welcomes Curwensville, DuBois and Montoursville on Saturday for a quad meet.
Roster
Seniors
*Nick Domico (215), *Justin Hand (132).
Juniors
*Nolan Barr (126), *Oliver Billotte (285), *Luke Freeland (132), *Karson Kline (152), *Hayden Kovalick (189), *Mark McGonigal (189), Wyatt Reorda (152).
Sophomores
*Evan Davis (106), Patrick Knepp (138), Eric Myers (285).
Freshmen
Carter Chamberlain (172), Will Domico (138).
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
January
14—at Brockway. 16—at Bellefonte Quad meet. 19—Brookville. 22—Punxsutawney. 23—Quad meet with Curwensville, DuBois, Montoursville, 10 a.m. 26—at Huntingdon. 30—at Hollidaysburg Quad Meet, 9 a.m..
February
2—Penns Valley. 18—Brookville.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted