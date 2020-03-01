SHARON — Curwensville Golden Tide senior wrestler Zach Holland is headed to this week’s PIAA Championships. He punched his state ticket with a runner-up finish at Saturday’s Class AA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Holland faced off against Saegertown’s Kenneth Kiser in the 138-pound finals and was pinned by the No. 2-ranked Kiser with one second left in the second period.
That was Holland’s first loss, dropping him to 32-1 going into Thursday’s opening bout at Hershey. He’ll face Hughesville senior Luke Gorg (34-4), the Northeast Region third-place finisher. Gorg was ranked No. 18 in the state in the latest papowerwrestling.com rankings.
“Zach’s down on himself right now and I just told him the biggest thing is when you get states, you have a shot at winning anything,” Tide head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “And we’re going to work hard this week, trying to get him mentally back ready to go.
“He took this pretty hard. He had goals this year and one of them was to win this thing, but Kiser showed why he was at the state finals last year. He’s no slouch and we knew that going into it. Zach wrestled well, but Kiser is tough.”
Kiser heads to the state tournament for the fourth time. He was a state runner-up last year also at 138 pounds.
Holland’s first two wins came on a 7-2 decision over D10 fourth-placer Justin Boozer of Cochranton Friday night and then a strong effort in a 3-1 dogfight win against D10 runner-up Alex Ischo, a No. 9-ranked junior from Reynolds, in Saturday morning’s semifinals to clinch a state berth.
“I thought that was the best match I’ve seen him wrestle since I’ve coached him,” Swatsworth said of the Ischo win. “He had a game plan, he knew what he wanted to do and just wrestled solid.”
The Tide had two other wrestlers in action at Sharon. Sophomore Jacob Carfley went 2-2 at 106. He was pinned in 20 seconds in his semifinal bout with eventual runner-up Kane Kettering of Reynolds, then he blanked Saegertown’s Owen Hershelman 3-0 to get to within one win of a state berth.
But against Johnsonburg’s Wyatt Shaffer in the consolation quarterfinals, Carfley dropped a 6-2 decision. He was pinned twice by Shaffer earlier this season. Carfley’s season ended at 27-12.
At 170, junior Jake McCracken went 0-2, losing 6-3 in Saturday’s first round of consolations to Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman. He finished 24-9.
“It was nice for Jake to come here and get some experience for a senior year and Carfley is a 10th-grader and he went 2-2. He got some more experience for going into the next season. Those two got to see the next level and what they need to work on this summer and with Zach, I mean he saw what’s the top of the state caliber wrestler looks like. We just have to go back and keep working hard and take one match at a time next week and go from there.”
D9 qualified 18 wrestlers for states and went 6-5 in the finals with Brookville’s Cayden Walter, Nathan Taylor and Colby Whitehill winning titles at 106, 220 and heavyweight. Other titles went to Anthony Glasl of Brockway at 132, Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley at 145 and Teddy Race of Kane at 170.