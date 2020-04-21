Glendale senior Breanna Vereshack started playing sports at a very young age.
She started cheerleading when she was just 2-years-old and began playing softball in kindergarten. She is now a captain on the varsity cheerleading team and has earned four letters. Vereshack is also a starter on the softball team and would have picked up her third letter this spring.
“I love both sports I am involved in for different reasons,” Vereshack said. “Cheerleading helped me come out of my shell and sparkle at Friday Night Lights. It gave me confidence to stand out and be heard.
“Softball introduced me to some of my best friends and gave me lifelong connections, especially travel softball with the D6 Destroyers.”
With so much love for each sport, Vereshack says there are plenty of great memories from each.”
“One of my personal proudest moments was having the opportunity to pitch in the district finals against Claysburg, but my proudest moment as a team was when we rallied together for a scrappy win last year in the state playoffs,” she said.
“Above all, though, there is absolutely no feeling like cheerleading under Friday Night Lights.”
Vereshack was able to enjoy Friday Night Lights and cheering for the winter sports season, but was unable to compete in her final season of varsity softball due to schools being shut down across the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I felt like our team was short-handed last year, and I was so excited for my senior season to have a huge playoff run,” Vereshack said. “We’ve made it to the district finals or farther every year I have played in high school, and I was so excited to be a returning starter, and a senior, in that situation.
“I feel like we had high hopes and big plans for this season, and we were more than ready to work hard and get what we wanted. Aside from softball season, it breaks my heart my class of 2020 has worked so hard to get where we are and now we are facing the unknowns for all of the things seniors dream of.”
Her younger brother Brady, who is in eighth grade, plays football for the Glendale junior high program and sandlot baseball, which is also up in the air for 2020.
Vereshack, the daughter of Bruce and Bobbi Vereshack says her mom and Gaga are her role models.
“Being a female athlete, I would have to say my role models are all of the awesome women in my life, including my Gaga and my mom, that I was blessed to look up to,” she said.
Vereshack is involved in a plethora of activities outside of sports.
“I love being involved in our community, and I implemented a senior project at Glendale elementary called Bre’s Book Swap Boxes to share my love of reading,” she said.
Vereshack is also in National Honor Society, Tri M, D6 Destroyer softball, Student Council, Rise Up, Fly Fishing club, Pledge together, Science Club, School wide positive behavior, Senior school board representative, Students against destructive decisions, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where she serves as Vice President, Varsity Club, Choir, and Take Pride in America.
With all that on her plate, Vereshack says she has no trouble balancing activities and academics.
“It’s a good balance to have a lot of different things on your plate,” she said. “Colleges love diverse and involved students.”
Vereshack plans to attend Robert Morris University and major in Early Childhood and Special Education and is firmly looking toward her future.
“My high school years truly showed me that no matter what is going on there is always sunshine after the storm,” Vereshack said. “Although we are missing out on prom, our last day of school, softball season, and graduation, we should look at all the things we did get to enjoy and the bigger things to come.”