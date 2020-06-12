HOUTZDALE — For the second time in five days the Spike Island Pirates got a sparkling pitching performance to defeat Kuntz Motors (Hepburnia Twins) in Federation League action.
On Sunday, Pirates’ Ryan Whitehead did it himself, striking out 13 in a complete game shutout. But it was a committee effort Thursday as three Spike Island hurlers combined to fan 19 Kuntz Motors batters in a 7-1 victory.
“We definitely need to be a little more aggressive, but we need some at bats,” Kuntz Motors head coach Ike Graham said. “We’ve only had two practices and Tom (Harzinski) and I were not able to be a part of those. But we have a good hitting team, or a better-hitting team than what we’re showing.
“We’re going to get some swings this weekend. We weren’t able to practice all week because Little League had our field. So that put us behind the 8-ball a bit. But we will hit better.”
Spike Island starting pitcher Michael Kitko tossed the first three innings, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out eight and walking three. Zach Witherow pitched three innings of scoreless relief, fanning eight batters and giving up two hits, and Cody Cox ended it with a 1-2-3 seventh, all strikeouts.
“I was really proud of the effort by the pitchers,” Spike Island head coach Drew Bryan said. “We threw three guys tonight that we are trying to build up their arms. I think as a group they kind of feed off each other. They throw strikes and let the defense work. They were effective with their offspeed pitches and kept (Kuntz Motors) off balance.”
The Twins got off to a good start, using back-to-back singles in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
Spencer Hoover hit a one-out single off Kitko and moved to second on a wild pitch before Keagan Wilson followed with a run-producing base hit. Hunter Hipps drew a walk to give Kuntz Motors two on with one out, but Kitko was able to get out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
In fact, Kitko set down eight Twins in row via strikeout before issuing back-to-back walks to Wilson and Hipps in the fourth. He then passed the ball on to Witherow, who struck out the side.
Kuntz was getting its own solid outing on the mound in the early going as Tyler Lee allowed just a run on two hits over his first two innings of work. But Lee ran into a little trouble in the third, giving up three straight one-out hits before a pair of Twins’ errors prolonged the inning.
Nick Coudriet and Parker White belted back-to-back doubles before Kitko singled. Coudriet scored on White’s two-bagger and White raced home on Kitko’s base hit.
A pair of infield errors sandwiched around a flyout allowed two more Spike Island runners to cross the plate in the inning to make the score 5-1.
“It took us a little bit to get on track, maybe a little bit to get focused,” Bryan said. “But after the first couple innings we started having better at bats, making adjustments and using the whole field. It paid off.
“At first I thought we were out in front, trying to do too much. After the first couple innings we settled down and played our style of baseball.”
Shane Haney relieved Lee in the fourth and tossed two scoreless innings before Kyle Moore got to him in the sixth, driving a 2-run homer over the left field fence. Ben Gustkey singled in front of Moore.
Haney gave up the two runs on four hits in his three innings of work. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. Lee also pitched three frames. He allowed five runs (just three earned) on five hits and a walk.
“Our pitching is coming around,” Graham said. “We had guys pitching tonight that were a freshman and sophomore this past year. They’re young guys with good arms. That was Haney’s first time on the mound in any kind of high level, competitive ball, and I thought he did really well.
“We have a good defense. We’re a little rusty now. I tell the pitchers to pitch to contact, keep the ball down so they can’t drive it, and we can be in games.”
Hoover led the Twins offense with two hits.
Coudriet and Kitko each had two hits for Spike Island. One of Kitko’s was a first-inning triple.
Spike Island improved to 2-1 in Fed League action, while Kuntz Motors slipped to 0-3.
Both teams are back in action Sunday.
The Pirates host Sykesville, while the Twins welcome Pulaski to Sherman Field in Curwensville.
Kuntz Motors—1
Mullins ss 3010, Hoover eh-2b-rf 3120, Wilson 1b-2b 2011, Hipps lf-cf 1000, Brown 3b-eh 3000, Stiles rf 2000, I. Graham 1b 1000, Condon dh 2000, Sunderlin 2b 0000, Shaffer 3b 0000, C. Graham c 3000, Lee p 1000, Fegert rf 2000, Haney cf-p 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Spike Island—7
Coudriet 2b 3120, White ss 3111, Kitko p 2121, Witherow p-2b 1010, R. Whitehead lf-cf 3100, Emigh rf 0000, Kephart eh 3000, J. Whitehead dh 1100, B. Gutskey c 1110, DeSimone cf-lf 1011, Moore lf 2112, Cox 1b-p 1000, Stephens 1b 2000, Wildman 3b 1000, Eckberg rf-cf 2000, K. Hahn rf 1000, Meersand rf-3b 2000. Totals: 29-7-9-5.
Score by Innings
Kuntz Motors 100 000 0—1 4 3
Spike Island 014 002 x—7 9 1
Errors—Brown 2, Shaffer; R. Whitehead. LOB—Kuntz Motors 7, Spike Island 5. 2B—Coudriet, White. 3B—Kitko. HR—Moore (1 on, 6th). SB—J. Whitehead, Kitko, R. Whitehead, White, Witherow. HBP—Condon (by Witherow).
Pitching
Kuntz Motors: Lee—3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Haney—3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Spike Island: Kitko—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Witherow—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO; Cox—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Lee.