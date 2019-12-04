HYDE — Last year, the Clearfield wrestling team went 10-7 in dual meets and won the District 9 class 3A title with five freshmen playing key roles on the squad.
So despite the loss of five seniors, including D-9 champions Jonathan Thomas and Avry Gisewhite, to graduation, the Bison are looking forward to another successful season behind its talented sophomore class that features letterwinners Nolan Barr, Oliver Billotte, Luke Freeland, Karson Kline and Mark McGonigal as well as varsity newcomer Hayden Kovalick.
Seniors Peyton Smay and Brett Zattoni and juniors Nick Domico and Justin Hand also return as letterwinners and will be looked at to fill key roles on the team.
“This team is really designed around the sophomore class,” Bison head coach Jeff Aveni said. “Not to take anything away from our junior and senior class, but the sophomore class is our core.
“Our sophomore class is a big class and there is a lot of depth in that class also. That’s the group that we are building around. And this year Hayden Kovalick is up with them and he’s going to be a sudden impact player.
“He’s a guy who in ninth grade was beating the Junior Olympic champion and got slammed and tried to continue the match and he ended up getting knocked out of the tournament. So he’s a quality kid and we’re excited to see him work in.”
In all, Clearfield has 23 kids, only four seniors, on the roster, but that includes a logjam in the early middleweights.
“We are very balanced, but we have some young guys that we’ll be putting out there,” Aveni said. “We’re filling most of the lineup. We’re carrying 23 on the roster, but a lot of those kids are between 130 and 140.
“I expect our lineup to change considerably come January.”
Freshman Evan Davis will get the call at 106, while Clearfield will be without a 113-pounder, at least early in the season.
“Hopefully we are going to have one come January,” Aveni said. “You never know. There are a couple kids in the hallway, so maybe we can have one before that.”
Junior Derrick Bender, who saw limited varsity action last season, will fill the spot at 120 with Barr handling the duties at 126. Barr won over 20 bouts as a freshman and qualified for regionals.
Smay is back for his fourth year in the lineup and will get the nod at 132.
“He’s a four-year starter. He’s had a lot of ups and downs, but he looks real good right now,” Aveni said. “He’s bigger, he’s stronger and I’m really hoping to see him have a pretty nice senior year and be an anchor for us.”
Kline, another regional qualifier who won over 20 bouts at 120 is going to wrestle at 138 this season.
“We’re expecting him to pick up right where he left off,” Aveni said.
There is plenty of depth behind Smay and Kline, including letterwinner Hand, with about one-third of the roster weighing in around them.
“At one practice I had nine kids between 130 and 140. So we have a lot of depth here,” Aveni said.
Freeland, who had an 18-win season as a freshman is going to bump up from 132 to 145 this year.
“We are going to try to make to some adjustments with him from what we saw last year and from what we saw with his brother (Caleb),” Aveni said. “We are going to allow him to grow and get stronger as the season goes on instead of having him watch his weight because we felt like his wrestling performance went down last year once he started changing weights.”
The next two weight classes will be filled by newcomers to the varsity team in junior Logan Firanski (152) and sophomore Izak Thompson (160).
Returning District 9 champion and state qualifier Mark McGonigal will bump up to 170 after a 30-win season that saw him compete mostly at 160 before dropping to 152 for the postseason.
“We know what he can do. He’s a returning state qualifier,” Aveni said. “He’s a little bigger, but I’m not sure he’s quite that big yet, but he’s starting at 170 and we will see how it goes.”
Kovalick will start the season at 182 after a highly successful freshman season on the junior high team.
“He very possibly could have helped us last year and got in the lineup a little bit (on varsity), but if we had brought him up we would have lost our leadership in the junior high team,” Aveni said. “He stayed there and did a terrific job of that. We had a nice group of seventh graders last year and he was a great leader for them.”
Zattoni, a regional qualifier at 170, makes the move to 195 for his senior season.
“He’s a tough competitor, a strong kid,” Aveni said. “We’re working on his offense. If we can get his offense going it’s going to completely change the way he wrestles.
“He stayed close with so many good kids last year and was one point from tying and two points from beating them. We just have to figure out a way for him to score points and he could have a really great senior year.”
Billotte, another regional qualifier as a freshman, will start at 220.
“Oliver has gotten bigger and stronger and we all know about his athleticism,” Aveni said. “I expect him to have a pretty good year.”
Senior Jon Doran will start the season at heavyweight, while junior Matt Bush is also in the mix.
“Jon is going to be pushed a little bit by Matt Bush,” Aveni said. “They will battle for that spot throughout the year, but those are two guys that are going to go out and wrestle hard.”
Domico, who had 13 wins last year between 182 and 220 is currently recovering from an injury.
“He’s going to be a leader for this team, but he’s going to be out indefinitely,” Aveni said.
The loss of Domico will hurt the Bison, but Aveni says his squad still has some big goals for the season.
“We always want to have a winning record and compete for a district championship,” he said. “This team has already stated they want to try to win district team duals and come back and win the individual tournament for a second year in a row.
“This sophomore class has some goals that they want to dominate for four years. Can we do that? We don’t know. We’re already a little bit wounded with Nick Domico out because that would have really solidified the lineup once everyone was at their best weight. But I think this team can still be pretty strong and be competitive.”
And Aveni’s ultimate goal for his team is to show steady improvement each day and be peaking when it matters most.
“Hopefully by the end of the year we’re going to have three to five guys that are wrestling well enough to make it to the state tournament and a couple of them are looking even further than that and looking for a medal,” he said. “So it could be real exciting this year. We’re still pretty young, but the talent is there.
“We love the talent we have and want to see them stay healthy and wrestle hard. Every year we recognize where we start and where we finish and we want to be wrestling our best come March. With our coaching style, yeah we want to win every match. But December is not March. Our goal is to get better each and every day and if we do that the other goals will take care of themselves come the end of the season.”
Clearfield begins its season today at the Top Hat Tournament at Williamsport High School.
Roster
Seniors
Jon Doran, JD Graham, *Peyton Smay, *Brett Zattoni.
Juniors
Matt Bailor, Derrick Bender, Matt Bush, *Nick Domico, Logan Firanski, *Justin Hand, Jason Plubell, Dravon Royer.
Sophomores
*Nolan Barr, *Oliver Billotte, Shane Coudriet, *Luke Freeland, *Karson Kline, Hayden Kovalick, *Mark McGonigal, Nate Natoli, Izak Thompson.
Freshmen
Evan Davis, Wyatt Reorda.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
6—at Williamsport Top Hat Tournament, 5 p.m. 7—at Williamsport Top Hat Tournament, 10 a.m. 10—at Bald Eagle Area. 13—DuBois. 17—at Huntingdon. 19—Punxsutawney.
January
3—at Meadville Tool City Tournament, 4 pm. 4—at Meadville Tool City Tournament, 8:45 a.m. 7—at Tyrone. 9—at St. Marys. 14—Penns Valley. 18—Bison Duals, 9 a.m. 21—at Central. 24—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 12:30 p.m. 25—at West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament, 9 a.m. 30—Philipsburg-Osceola.
February
4—Bellefonte. 21—District 9 Tournament, 4 p.m. 22—District 9 Tournament, 8 a.m.
Matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted