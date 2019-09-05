HYDE — Keegan Soltis shot a round of 72 Thursday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team to a perfect 7-0 mark in the second Mountain League meet of the season.
The Mounties also won all seven matchups in the opener.
Soltis was one stroke better than Tyrone’s Jake Taylor, who lead the Golden Eagles to a second-place team finish. P-O shot a 315, while Tyrone scored a 331.
“Keegan putted really well today,” P-O head coach Jordan Albright said. “We added it up and he had 25 total putts which is unheard of in high school golf. He had 3 birdies in that mix.”
Ky Bender fired a 78, Brandon Singer carded an 80 and Chad Frank shot an 85 to help the Mounties to the first-place team finish. P-O had four of the top eight scores among the 46 golfers who participated. Tyrone had three shoot in the Top 10.
“We have keep working to get better each week,” Albright said. “Tyrone is an excellent golf team and they closed the gap to 16 today.”
Central (353) and Huntingdon (359) were third and fourth, respectively.
The host Bison scored a 408 as a team, led by Luke Roach, who carded a 94.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 21-0 on the season, 14-0 in Mountain League play.
Clearfield, which was 2-5 on Thursday, slipped to 4-11 overall and 4-10 in the league.
The Bison and Mounties are back in action Sept. 12 at the next Mountain League meet at Bellefonte.
Philipsburg-Osceola—315
Keegan Soltis 72, Ky Bender 78, Brandon Singer 80, Chad Frank 85. Others: Jake Vaux 87, Trent Butler 96.
Tyrone—331
Jake Taylor 73, Brent McNeel 80, Luke Brooks 88, Cassidy Miksich 90.
Central—353
Noah Bauman 81, Jerry Brumbaugh 86, Mason Baker 91, Johan Snowberger 95.
Huntingdon—359
Andon Suchan 79, Brady Handy 92, Ryan Marshall 93, Rece Ritchey 95.
Bellefonte—371
Joseph Bruni 90, Austin Knepp 92, Gunner Fravel 93, Davis Corman 96.
Clearfield—408
Luke Roach 94, Justin Maines 101, Harrison Peacock 102, Noah Jordan 111. Others: Eric Fletcher 118, Alex Lansberry 125.
Bald Eagle Area—435
Luke Barnhart 85, Wyatt McClain 109, Noah Fultz 117, Weston Eppley 124.
Penns Valley—465
Logan Jones 104, Justin Darlington 112, Lydia Boeckel 116, Richie Butler 133.