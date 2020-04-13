CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville senior Bailey Bloom has been playing softball since fifth grade and has started on varsity since her freshman year, earning a letter each season as the Lady Tide catcher.
Bloom, a Progressland first-team all star last season, says the game has taught her a lot of life lessons, especially the importance of teamwork, hard work and doing your part.
“My favorite sport is softball because of the team aspect of the game and its individual purpose,” she said. “You win as a team, but everyone must play a part in making an out or scoring a run.
“The best thing about playing sports is seeing all the hard work pay off, and on top of that is doing it with your teammates that become your best friends.
“As a catcher, I observe the whole field and call plays, and watching my teammates succeed in the field is a special feeling. Cheering from the dugout while we are up to bat and hearing my teammates root me on is something that can’t be replaced. Softball has taught me many life lessons, and the love for the game will never die.”
All the reasons Bloom loves the game were on full display during last season’s District 9 class 2A playoff game, one of Bloom’s most memorable, which the Lady Tide won 8-7 with two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Bloom tied the game 7-7 with an RBI single.
“There are many great games I’ve had the chance to play in, but I remember last year during the first District 9 playoff game when we faced Kane,” Bloom said. “It became close towards the end of the game and every out and at bat was important. Winning that game was one of my favorite sports moments because we all came together to move onto another round in the playoffs. This was the farthest I’ve progressed into districts.”
Unfortunately for Bloom and her Lady Tide teammates, they won’t be able to build on that success since all Pennsylvania schools (and spring sports) have been shut down for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19.
“I understand the importance of the protection of the citizens’ health, yet it’s disappointing to have my senior year cut short,” Bloom said. “It’s upsetting to know I won’t be able to have one more season with my team or accomplish the goals I’ve had set since freshman year.”
Bloom’s softball career is not ending, however, as she will take her talents to Penn State DuBois, where she will continue to play the game she loves while studying to be an Occupational Therapy Assistant.
In additional to playing softball, Bloom is involved in many school activities, including National Honor Society, Student Council, Literature Club and Spanish Club. She is the Parliamentarian for the NHS and treasurer for student council.
Bloom has a younger sister Bree, who is a freshman on the softball team. Her parents are Shane Bloom and Nicole Owens, She credits her mother for molding her into the person that she is today.
“My role model is my mother,” Bloom said. “She has always taught me to work hard and to be kind to others. She’s shown me how to be independent and have grace in difficult situations.”