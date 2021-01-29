ALLPORT — Soccer has been very good to West Branch’s Trinity Prestash.
The sport has provided her with so many special moments and memories over the years.
Prestash was a key piece in the Lady Warriors’ rise to prominence in District 6, helping West Branch break through for its first title in the sport in the fall of 2019 after falling just short the prior two years in championship games.
“Obviously all of the district games, especially the championships, were so much fun to be a part of and hold a special place in my heart,” Prestash said. “The first district championship was special because we had been there the last two years and fell short both times, so to finally be able to come out on top, especially with beating our rival (Mo Valley), it was such a happy moment that we were all able to celebrate. It was so amazing to see everyone supporting us and to bring West Branch their first ever girls soccer District 6 championship.”
The Lady Warriors second D-6 title this past November, played in front of few fans due to COVID restrictions, will also hold a special place in her heart after winning it just days after her teammates Hannah and Sarah Betts’ mom Sue passed away.
“The second championship was special for different reasons, since we had to play without fans and as a team we were all playing with a heavy heart that game,” Prestash said. “So to be able to win that championship it meant so much more to us than just winning a soccer game and that made that moment so special and bittersweet.”
Prestash also lists the Lady Warriors’ PIAA win over Fannett-Metal days later as a favorite memory, as well as her becoming the first Lady Warrior in program history and second in Progressland to reach the 100 career goal mark.
“Scoring my 100th career goal was one of my favorite sports memories,” she said. “I couldn’t have drawn it up any better scoring my 100th goal off of a header from Mariah’s (Hayles) corner kick. It was such a special moment to be able to have my entire family and past teammates there to support me. I truly have had the greatest support to achieve this milestone and as my idol Abby Wambach said, ‘I’ve never scored a goal in my life without a pass from someone else.’ This quote is one of my favorites because it truly represents the team aspect of soccer.”
That team aspect is one of the many things that drew Prestash to soccer, which she decided to concentrate on her junior and senior years after lettering in other sports during her high school career.
Prestash played basketball from fourth grade until 10th grade and received two varsity letters. She also participated in track her 9th and 11th grade years and has two varsity letters in that sport.
She has also been running with her mom Jane and older sister Hailey, who is currently a sophomore at Saint Francis majoring in physical therapy while competing on the cross country and track teams, much of her life and ran her first 5k when she was just 8 years old — the Jungle Jim’s 5k in Rehoboth Beach.
But it is soccer, which she started playing at age 3 and continued every year all the way up through high school, where she earned four varsity letters, that always had her heart.
“Soccer is definitely my favorite sport because I grew up watching the World Cup and was inspired by so many female athletes and activists such as Abby Wambach, Meghan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, and Julie Ertz. When the USWNT won the 2015 World Cup it was the first time I saw a female sport become recognized professionally, which helped to grow my passion for soccer and it showed me that anything was possible.
“Growing up I was always the smallest on the team and in soccer it doesn’t matter if you’re tall or short or big or small, it was finally a sport that I was able to feel comfortable playing. I always loved playing against competition that was twice my size and then beating them. Soccer also involves so many different things — long distance stamina, short sprints, jumping, lateral movements, shooting, dribbling, defending, which makes the game so unpredictable and so much fun. Most of all I just fell in love with the entire aspect of the game, I love playing, watching, and studying the game.”
While Prestash credits members of the U.S. Women’s National Team as being major inspirations in her life, it is her parents Jane and Tom, who she says our her biggest role models.
“Growing up I always looked up to my parents and I saw how their hard work had paid off,” Prestash said. “My parents are my biggest supporters and I couldn’t be more grateful for what they have done for me. My dad has taught me so many life lessons through sports, one of them being to have no regrets. My dad always told me to put in the extra work now so I would never look back and have regrets in the future. This is one of the most cherished lessons I have learned so far in my life. I owe a lot of my success to my dad as he has driven me to practices, tournaments and he was always willing to come with me to the field and throw me balls. Some of my favorite memories with my dad have come from soccer, after every game we would talk about my performance and evaluate my game and I think that that helped me so much in elevating my game. My dad, especially this year, put in a lot of extra work to help out with COVID protocols and helping with our field and I really looked up to him for that.
“My mom also spent a lot of time helping out this year with COVID and I am so thankful for that. She was always there to help me achieve my dreams. She would put in the extra time by looking up articles about running and lifting and through these small actions she helped to teach me what it meant to put in the extra work. My mom was always there for me and always helped me anytime I needed anything. She would stay up late with me to finish a school assignment or if I needed anything else. Also she would help me with nutrition, gearing up for games, even when that included making ziti the night before every game for about three weeks straight.
Prestash also says her older sister Hailey played a big part in her development.
“Athletically, I didn’t have to look far to find my role model. I saw Hailey grow as an athlete in cross country, track, and basketball and as I watched her break records at our school and go to states for three years I aspired to be her one day. She overcame so much adversity with injuries throughout her high school career, yet still become a Division I athlete, and it really showed me how much is possible when you put the work in. Hailey’s picture in the display case at our school was a constant reminder to me everyday as I walked down the hallway that anything is possible.
“But my entire family, parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, have been so supportive and I would not have been able to achieve my goals without them, I truly couldn’t be more grateful.”
Prestash’s younger sister, Alexa, is in seventh grade and currently plays soccer and basketball.
In addition to her involvement in sports at West Branch, Prestash is also President of Student Government, President of the 2021 class, President of National Honor Society and a member of Warrior Watch (school newspaper), Envirothon and Varsity club. She is also a referee for youth soccer.
While her future plans are still undecided, Prestash says soccer will continue to play a large part in her life.
“I still haven’t officially chosen my college yet but I will be continuing my soccer career wherever I go,” she said. “I plan to go to college to pursue a degree in either biology or kinesiology. After college, I plan to attend medical school in hopes of one day becoming a pediatric surgeon.”
Wherever soccer and her education takes her, Prestash certainly has enjoyed a remarkable high school career.
“I just want to thank my family, my coaches (Angie Fenush and Alicia Lutz), my teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time on the Lady Warriors soccer team,” Prestash said. “This is definitely a bittersweet moment saying goodbye to high school soccer, but I have been able to make the greatest memories with my team, and I am looking forward to what my future holds.”