HYDE — Elle Smith scored four goals and added an assist Tuesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over visiting Curwensville.
Smith scored two goals in each half and assisted on Riley Ryen’s early second-half tally as Clearfield pulled away over the final 40 minutes after a hard-fought first half.
The Lady Bison led 2-0 at the break, but weren’t crisp with their passing, while Curwensville had a lot of spring in its step and was making the hosts earn every shot they got.
“We weren’t happy with possession in the first half,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We played a little kickball. But we settled the girls down. They just needed to communicate more.”
“In the first half, we had some possession, we tracked down balls, we were able to run down their through balls,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “We were able to shut down a lot of scoring opportunities that I think they thought they were going to have.”
Clearfield was still able to dent the scoreboard thanks to a great individual effort by Smith at 12:12 when she was able to dribble through a pair of Lady Tide defenders at the top of the box and then sidestep a third before firing a shot past Curwensville keeper Maura Bunnell.
Smith found the back of the net again at 25:37, finishing after receiving a short pass from Emma Hipps off the right wing.
But Curwensville generated some dangerous pressure late in the half and Clearfield needed keeper Cayleigh Walker to step up to make two big saves.
The first was on a long-range missile off the foot of Chloe Davis, who fired the ball from the 40-yard line. Walker struggled a little with the trajectory, but ultimately made the save. Walker then stopped another Davis shot that was set up off a corner kick, leaping high in the air to knock the ball away.
Clearfield had a 2-0 lead on the scoreboard and a 9-2 advantage in shots, but the Lady Tide had a little momentum heading into the break.
“Curwensville’s new coach is doing a nice job,” Winters said. “They’re playing well as a team. They showed up. They had good energy. They did a nice job.”
Clearfield quickly snatched the momentum in the second half when Smith set up Ryen, who beat Bunnell at 43:23 to make it 3-0.
Smith’s initial shot, off a direct kick, was batted away by Bunnell. But Ryen was there to collect the rebound and fire it in the goal.
A little over seven minutes later, Smith picked up her third goal when she converted a penalty kick after Hipps was fouled in the box.
The Lady Bison kept up relentless pressure as the half wore on, leading to some open looks and a few defensive breakdowns.
“We have so many injuries on the team,” Williams said. “We have girls that are beat up. We have girls that are giving every ounce of their energy and every ounce of their will to just make it through these games. Our focus was to present a tough first half and to give it all that we had and then we’ll deal with whatever we’re faced with in the second half. I’m very proud of them.
“Our new formation seems to work well for us and I think we’ll be using it a lot more. The girls are increasingly getting better under pressure. Unfortunately our schedule is really not to our advantage right now.”
Smith finalized the scoring with her fourth score at 73:43.
“Emma drawing that foul in the box was big,” Winters said. “There are a lot of times that Riley and Emma made good runs. And Alayna (Winters) was winning a lot of balls in the midfield and a lot of times it just ended up on Elle’s foot.
“But honestly we have goals spread around pretty well this season. Everybody marks Elle, and they should, but we have a lot of other tools there.”
Clearfield likely would have scored several more goals had it not been for Bunnell, who made 16 saves, including a couple with her feet, like a buttefly-style hockey goalie. She also kept Clearfield’s dangerous corner kick game at bay, knocking away or intercepting all of them.
“Their keeper ... she’s a stud,” Winters said. “She made some nice saves. We had over 20 shots that were on frame, so I give her credit. She did a really nice job. She knew where to be and had good movement.
“Maura will give any forward, any midfielder, any offensive player a tough time,” Williams said. “She will ruin their day sometimes. She makes some stellar Superwoman saves.”
Curwensville dipped to 6-6-1, but Williams was extremely pleased with the effort and happy to play a team of Clearfield’s caliber.
“I told the girls at the beginning of the game that I wanted a show,” she said. “I didn’t care what the score was, I wanted a showcase of their skills. I wanted a showcase of their will and their talent. I wanted to see all the hard work we put in during the season on the field, and I certainly did.
“You can learn a lot from playing a team of this skill level. I would rather have tough losses than easy wins any day.”
The Lady Tide host Redbank Valley today.
Clearfield improved to 12-2-1 and has a big Mountain League showdown today at home against Penns Valley, which is 11-3.
“It’s a real big game against Penns Valley and these girls seem to rise to the occasion,” Winters said. “Penns Valley has a real good program, so we’ll see what happens.”
Clearfield 5, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, (unassisted), 12:12.
2. Smith, (Emma Hipps), 25:37.
Second Half
3. Riley Ryen, (Smith), 43:23.
4. Smith, (penalty kick), 50:50.
5. Smith, (Amanda Hazel), 73:43.
Shots: Curwensville 3, Clearfield 22.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 16, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 3.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 1, Clearfield 6.